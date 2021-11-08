Okapi to Acquire High-Grade Uranium Assets - Athabasca Basin
11/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
9 November 2021
Okapi to Acquire Portfolio of High-Grade
Uranium Exploration Assets in the
Athabasca Basin, Canada
Highlights
Okapi acquires portfolio of high-grade exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Canada
Athabasca Basin is the world's premier uranium district and home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines
Okapi is targeting high-gradeunconformity-related uranium deposits via the acquisition of six strategically located exploration assets covering more than 55,000 hectares
Okapi's initial focus will be on the Cluff Lake Exploration Project and Newnham Lake Project
Cluff Lake Exploration Project
Grades of up to16.9% U3O8in basement boulder-trains1
Advanced exploration project with VTEM, gravity and radon targets identified
3km east of Orano's past producing Cluff Lake Mine (64.2mlbs @ 0.92% U3O8 produced)2
10km north of Orano-UEX's Shea Creek deposit (Resources of 96mlbs @ 1.3% U3O8)2
75km north of NextGen's Arrow Deposit (Resources of 337.4mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8)3 and
Fission Uranium Corp's Triple R Deposit (Resources of 135.1mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8)4
Newnham Lake Project
Grades of up to1,953ppm U3O85 in historic drilling at the unconformity contact, uranium mineralisation detected along a poorly tested 5km trend within a 25km conductive trend extending into outcropping basement rocks
Historical exploration undertaken prior to recent understanding of importance of basement-hosted uranium deposits with little drilling below 25 metres depth
Shallow depth to unconformity of 100 metres vertically below surface with potential for discovery of basement hosted uranium mineralisation
Newnham Lake 2017 Core Relogging and Sampling Program Report, July 2020.
Okapi to also acquire the Kelic Lake, Argo, Lazy Edward Bay and the Perch Projects all of which straddle the margin of the Athabasca Basin with the potential to discover shallow unconformity style uranium mineralisation
Acquisition highly complementary to Okapi's existing portfolio of advanced North American uranium assets providing shareholders with additional exposure to exploration success
Data review and priority target generation well advanced for Cluff Lake Exploration Project and Newnham Lake Project
Acquisition and exploration fully funded from existing cash reserves
Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, conditional agreement with ALX Resources Corp (a company incorporated in British Columbia) (TSXV:AL) (ALX) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the world's premier high grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin (Athabasca Projects). The Athabasca Projects includes 75 granted mineral claims covering over 55,000 hectares. Importantly, all of the projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure where depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow being 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them ideal for targeting shallow high-gradeunconformity-related uranium deposits. Okapi will initially focus on the Cluff Lake Exploration Project and the Newnham Lake Project where the team will be targeting high-gradeunconformity-related uranium deposits.
Figure 1- Location of Okapi's Athabasca Projects
Okapi Resources Executive Director David Nour commented:
"This acquisition is highly complementary to Okapi's existing portfolio of advanced uranium projects providing Okapi shareholders with exposure across the full exploration and development spectrum.
A number of world-class uranium discoveries have been made in the Athabasca Basin in recent years following new advancements in the understanding and exploration of high-grade unconformity style uranium deposits. The Cluff Lake Exploration Project and the Newnham Lake Project have the hallmarks for potential tier-1 uranium discoveries.
We also remain focussed on advancing Okapi's Tallahassee Uranium Project towards production following the recent announcement of our Maiden JORC 2012 Resources of 27.6 million pounds @ 490ppm U3O8."
Figure 2 - Location of Okapi's North American Uranium Projects
Overview of the Athabasca Basin, Canada
The Athabasca Projects are all located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Saskatchewan was ranked as the number one region globally for mining investment opportunity in the Mining Journal's 2020 World Risk Report.6
The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines including Cameco's McArthur River and Cigar Lake uranium mines. Cigar Lake and McArthur River contain total mineral reserves of 165.6mlbs @ 15.9% U3O87 and 391.9mlbs @ 6.9% U3O87 respectively. Other past producing mines include Rabbit Lake, Mclean Lake and Key Lake. Orano's historical Cluff Lake Mine produced 64.2mlbs U3O8@ 0.92% U3O8 between 1981-2002.
A number of world-class discoveries have been made in recent years in the Athabasca Basin including the Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane discoveries. NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (TSX: NXE, Mkt Cap C$3.5 billion) hosts a Mineral Resource of circa 337.4mlbs of U3O8@ 1.9% U3O8. Fission Uranium Corp's Triple R Deposit (TSX:FCU, Mkt Cap C$743.1 million) has a current Mineral Resource of 135.1mlbs U3O8@ 1.8% U3O8. IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit (TSXV:ISO, Mkt Cap C$578.2 million) was discovered in July 2018 with the best intersection to date being 7.5 metres averaging 38.8% U3O8, including 3.5 metres averaging 74.0% U3O8 in LE20-76.89
The Athabasca Basin is ovoid in shape elongated in an east-west direction covering approximately 100,000km2 in northern Saskatchewan and into Alberta, see Figure 1. The Athabasca Group comprises a sedimentary package that is up to 2,200 metres thick consisting of a sequence of mature, quartzose sandstones and conglomerates. The Athabasca Basin unconformably overlies both the Hearne and Rae Archean Provinces and the slightly younger Wollaston Domain. Uranium mineralisation occurs in both the Athabasca Group and the underlying basement domains which defines the two dominant styles of mineralisation in the Athabasca Basin.
Mineralisation in the Athabasca Basin unconformity deposits occur in two main styles commonly referred to as ingress or basement hosted and egress or Athabasca sandstone hosted, although it is quite common for both styles to occur in the same area. Figure 3 below shows the variety of morphologies and depths that these deposits can form. As the six properties being acquired all straddle the edge of the Athabasca Basin the potential mineralised zones will be shallower.
The Cluff Lake area is known as the Carswell Impact Structure and is the site of a meteor impact. The force from the impact has altered the stratigraphy and bought the basement geology and any potential mineralisation closer to the surface. Orano's Cluff Lake Mine was predominantly hosted in the basement rocks and included 4 open pits and 2 underground mines that produce 94.2 million pounds of U3O8.
All of the Athabasca Projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure where depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow being 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them ideal for targeting high-gradeunconformity-related uranium deposits.
Iso Energy Ltd Corporate Presentation, Proudly Exploring for Uranium in Saskatchewan's North, October 2021 (pg 8).
Market capitalisations as at 8 November 2021 (Source:IRESS).
Figure 3 - Morphology, depth and stratigraphy of uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin
Cluff Lake Exploration Project (80%)
The Cluff Lake Exploration Project adjoins the former Cluff Lake Mine. The Cluff Lake Mine was operated by Orano (formerly Areva), the French multinational nuclear fuel company, from 1980 to 2002 producing 64.2mlbs of U3O8@ 0.92% U3O8. The Cluff Lake Exploration Project comprises three claims totalling 4,833 hectares and borders the Cluff Lake Mine property on two sides.
The Cluff Lake Exploration Asset is also located 10km north of Orano-UEX's Shea Creek deposit (Resources of 96mlbs @ 1.3% U3O8), 75km north of NextGen's Arrow Deposit (Resources of 337.4mlbs
1.8% U3O8) and 75km from Fission Uranium Corp's Triple R Deposit (Resources of 135.1mlbs @ 1.8% U3O8).
Boulder-trains with grades of up to 16.9% U3O8 have been discovered in the northern portion of the Cluff Lake Exploration Project. In the southern area there are 6 sandstone boulders together that assayed between 0.32% and 3.7% U3O8 with adjacent basement boulder assaying 8.95% and 1.72%
U3O8.10
The Cluff Lake Exploration Project has had very limited historical exploration despite its close proximity to a number of world class uranium projects. Limited historical drilling has intersected anomalous radioactive anomalism and strong pale green alteration associated with the Cluff Lake breccia, at the Donna Zone this alteration and brecciation is 40 metres thick and sits on a 3km long VTEM anomaly and is coincident with a boulder train with samples up to 16.9% U3O8. Further historical drilling to the south
10 Middle Lake Winter 2015 Drilling Program Report, Middle Lake Property, August 2015.
