Okapi to Acquire High-Grade Uranium Assets - Athabasca Basin

Overview of the Athabasca Basin, Canada

The Athabasca Projects are all located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Saskatchewan was ranked as the number one region globally for mining investment opportunity in the Mining Journal's 2020 World Risk Report.6

The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines including Cameco's McArthur River and Cigar Lake uranium mines. Cigar Lake and McArthur River contain total mineral reserves of 165.6mlbs @ 15.9% U3O87 and 391.9mlbs @ 6.9% U3O87 respectively. Other past producing mines include Rabbit Lake, Mclean Lake and Key Lake. Orano's historical Cluff Lake Mine produced 64.2mlbs U3O8 @ 0.92% U3O8 between 1981-2002.

A number of world-class discoveries have been made in recent years in the Athabasca Basin including the Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane discoveries. NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (TSX: NXE, Mkt Cap C$3.5 billion) hosts a Mineral Resource of circa 337.4mlbs of U3O8 @ 1.9% U3O8. Fission Uranium Corp's Triple R Deposit (TSX:FCU, Mkt Cap C$743.1 million) has a current Mineral Resource of 135.1mlbs U3O8 @ 1.8% U3O8. IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit (TSXV:ISO, Mkt Cap C$578.2 million) was discovered in July 2018 with the best intersection to date being 7.5 metres averaging 38.8% U3O8, including 3.5 metres averaging 74.0% U3O8 in LE20-76.89

The Athabasca Basin is ovoid in shape elongated in an east-west direction covering approximately 100,000km2 in northern Saskatchewan and into Alberta, see Figure 1. The Athabasca Group comprises a sedimentary package that is up to 2,200 metres thick consisting of a sequence of mature, quartzose sandstones and conglomerates. The Athabasca Basin unconformably overlies both the Hearne and Rae Archean Provinces and the slightly younger Wollaston Domain. Uranium mineralisation occurs in both the Athabasca Group and the underlying basement domains which defines the two dominant styles of mineralisation in the Athabasca Basin.

Mineralisation in the Athabasca Basin unconformity deposits occur in two main styles commonly referred to as ingress or basement hosted and egress or Athabasca sandstone hosted, although it is quite common for both styles to occur in the same area. Figure 3 below shows the variety of morphologies and depths that these deposits can form. As the six properties being acquired all straddle the edge of the Athabasca Basin the potential mineralised zones will be shallower.

The Cluff Lake area is known as the Carswell Impact Structure and is the site of a meteor impact. The force from the impact has altered the stratigraphy and bought the basement geology and any potential mineralisation closer to the surface. Orano's Cluff Lake Mine was predominantly hosted in the basement rocks and included 4 open pits and 2 underground mines that produce 94.2 million pounds of U3O8.

All of the Athabasca Projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure where depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow being 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them ideal for targeting high-gradeunconformity-related uranium deposits.