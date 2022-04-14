JGB yields fall in line with U.S. Treasuries, superlongs lead way

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
declined on Thursday - particularly in the longest maturities,
flattening the curve - as they tracked a retreat in U.S. yields
from multi-year highs.
The 30-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points to
0.940%, as of 0550 GMT, while the 40-year yield
slid 4.5 basis points to 1.025%.
The five-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point to
0.025%, although the 10-year yield was flat at
0.235%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.2 point to
149.48.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields declined to 2.6825%
in Tokyo trading on Thursday, retreating from December 2018
highs of 2.8360% hit on Tuesday, as investors unwound positions
amid a growing belief that inflation may have peaked.
"U.S. yields have already priced in a lot of rate hikes for
this year and so are calming down now, which seems to be
bringing a sense of relief to markets," said Makoto Suzuki, a
senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points
to 0.740%, underperforming other superlong bonds as an auction
of the securities saw tepid demand.
Going against the trend, the two-year JGB saw
yields edge 0.5 basis point higher to minus 0.065%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)