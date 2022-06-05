Okaya Electric Industries : Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6926

June 8, 2022

To Our Shareholders

Akira Takayashiki

President & Representative Director

OKAYA ELECTRIC

INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

6-16-9 Todoroki, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo,

Japan

Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OKAYA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (the "Company"), will be held as described below.

The material for the general meeting of shareholders is available on the Company's website (http://www.okayaelec.co.jp). To prevent infection by COVID-19,we recommend that shareholders do not attend the general meeting of shareholders in person but exercise their voting rights in writing or online in advance.We also request that shareholders examine the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders provided below and then exercise their voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 (JST).

1. Date and Time Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (The reception desk is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting.) 2. Venue Fuji (East) (3F), Arcadia Ichigaya (Shigaku Kaikan) 4-2-25 Kudankita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be Reported

Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Report on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Matters to be Resolved

Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors

Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Those attending in person are kindly asked to submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. If revisions are made to the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statement or the Consolidated Financial Statement for the general meeting of shareholders, they will be posted on the Company's website (http://www.okayaelec.co.jp).