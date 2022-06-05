Okaya Electric Industries : Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 6926
June 8, 2022
To Our Shareholders
Akira Takayashiki
President & Representative Director
OKAYA ELECTRIC
INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
6-16-9 Todoroki, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo,
Japan
Notice of the 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The 99th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OKAYA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (the "Company"), will be held as described below.
The material for the general meeting of shareholders is available on the Company's website (http://www.okayaelec.co.jp). To prevent infection by COVID-19,we recommend that shareholders do not attend the general meeting of shareholders in person but exercise their voting rights in writing or online in advance.We also request that shareholders examine the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders provided below and then exercise their voting rights by 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 (JST).
1.
Date and Time
Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
(The reception desk is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting.)
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).
Report on Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Matters to be Resolved
Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors
Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Those attending in person are kindly asked to submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. If revisions are made to the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statement or the Consolidated Financial Statement for the general meeting of shareholders, they will be posted on the Company's website (http://www.okayaelec.co.jp).
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation
The reasons for the amendments of the Articles of Incorporation are as follows.
Clarification of the positioning of Directors with special titles and Executive Officers
The Company has introduced an executive officer system to efficiently promote swift decision-making and execution related to the conduct of business. By clarifying the definition of Directors with special titles and Executive Officers with special titles in the articles of incorporation, we aim to improve the agility and efficiency of the operation of the business execution system.
Introduction of measures for providing reference documents for general meetings of shareholders, etc. in electronic format
We plan to amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as follows, to prepare for the introduction of the system to provide materials for general meetings of shareholders in electronic format. This is because the revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Act for Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) are due to come into effect on September 1, 2022.
Article 15, paragraph 1 in "Proposed amendments" below will stipulate that the Company shall take measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
The proposed amendment to Article 15, Paragraph 2 is to establish a provision to limit the scope of the items to be stated in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
Since the provisions for Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Documents for the General Meetings of Shareholders, etc. (Article 15 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be required, they will be deleted.
Regarding the abovementioned provisions to be newly established and deleted, supplementary provisions regarding the effective date and so on will be established.
Minor revisions to the wording of each article of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company
We will make minor revisions to the wording of each article of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
Details of the Amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows.
(Underlined parts are those to be amended or deleted.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 1
(Text omitted)
Article 1
(No change)
(Purpose)
(Purpose)
Article 2
Article 2
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the
following business activities.
following business activities.
1. Manufacturing andsale of parts for electronic and
1. Manufacturing andsale of parts for electronic and
communication equipment, and electronic component
communication equipment, and electronic component
(Change in Japanese only; English unchanged)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
2.
Manufacturing andsale of communication equipment,
2.
Manufacturing andsale of communication equipment,
electrical measuring instruments, electronic
electrical measuring instruments, electronic
application equipment, industrial- and consumer-use
application equipment, industrial- and consumer-use
electric appliances
3.
Contracting business andmaintenance of electric
3.
Contracting business andmaintenance of electric
appliance installation work, electrical work,
appliance installation work, electrical work,
telecommunications work and instrumentation work
telecommunications work and instrumentation work
4.
Manufacturing andsale, andlease of information
4.
Manufacturing andsale, andlease of information
processing and telecommunications equipment and
processing and telecommunications equipment and
software
5.
Manufacturing andsale of physical and chemical
5.
Manufacturing andsale of physical and chemical
appliances, medical equipment, precise measuring
appliances, medical equipment, precise measuring
instruments andtheir parts
6.
Real estate leasing
6.
Real estate leasing
7.
All business activities accompanying the preceding
7.
All business activities accompanying the preceding
items
items
(Location of the head office)
(Location of the head office)
Article 3
Article 3
The head office of the Company is locatedin Setagaya-ku,
The head office of the Company is locatedin Setagaya-ku,
Tokyo, Japan.
Article 4 to Article 7 (Texts omitted)
Article 4 to Article 7 (No change)
(Rights regarding shares less than one unit)
(Rights regarding shares less than one unit)
Article 8
Article 8
Shareholders of the Company may not exercise any rights
Shareholders of the Company may not exercise any rights
other than the rights listed below with respect to shares less
other than the rights listed below with respect to shares less
than one unit that they hold.
than one unit that they hold.
(1)
Rights stipulated in each item of Article 189,
(1)
Rights stipulated in each item of Article 189,
Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act
Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act
(2)
Rights stipulated in Article 166, Paragraph (1) of the
(2)
Rights stipulated in Article 166, Paragraph (1) of the
Companies Act
Companies Act
(3)
Rights to receive an allotment of shares to be offered
(3)
Rights to receive an allotment of shares to be offered
andan allotment of stock acquisition rights to be
andan allotment of stock acquisition rights to be
offered in accordance with the number of shares held
offered in accordance with the number of shares held
by shareholders
(4)
The right to make the request set forth in the
(4)
The right to make the request set forth in the
following article
following article
(Adding to holdings of shares less than one unit)
(Adding to holdings of shares less than one unit)
Article 9
Article 9
A shareholder of the Company may, pursuant to the Share
A shareholder of the Company may, pursuant to the Share
Handling Regulations, demand that the Company sell to the
Handling Regulations, demand that the Company sell to the
shareholder the number of shares that, together with the
shareholder the number of shares that, together with the
shares constituting less than one unit held by the
shares constituting less than one unit held by the
shareholder, would constitute one unit.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Share Handling Regulations)
(Share Handling Regulations)
Article 10
Article 10
The handling services andfees related to the Company's
The handling services andfees related to the Company's
shares shall be governed by laws, regulations and the
shares shall be governed by laws, regulations and the
Articles of Incorporation as well as the Share Handling
Articles of Incorporation as well as the Share Handling
Regulationsestablished by the Board of Directors.
(Shareholder registry administrator)
(Shareholder registry administrator)
Article 11
Article 11
1. The Company shall havea shareholder registry
1. The Company shall havea shareholder registry
administrator.
2. The shareholder registry administrator andthe place
2. The shareholder registry administrator andthe place
for handling its affairs shall be selected by resolution
for handling its affairs shall be selected by resolution
of the Board of Directors and public notice thereof
of the Board of Directors and public notice thereof
shall be given.
3. The preparation andmaintenance of the shareholder
3. The preparation andmaintenance of the shareholder
registry andthe registry of stock acquisition rights
registry andthe registry of stock acquisition rights
and other administrative matters relating to the
and other administrative matters relating to the
shareholder registry andthe register of stock
shareholder registry andthe register of stock
acquisition rights of the Company shall be entrusted
acquisition rights of the Company shall be entrusted
to the shareholder registry administrator and will not
to the shareholder registry administrator and will not
be handled by the Company.
Article 12 to Article 13(Texts omitted)
Article 12 to Article 13 (No change)
(Convener andChairperson)
(Convener andChairperson)
Article 14
(Text omitted)
Article 14
(No change)
(Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference
(Deleted)
Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc.)
Article 15
When the Company convenes a general meeting of
shareholders, if it discloses information that is to be stated
or presented in the reference documents for the general
meeting of shareholders, business reports, non-
consolidated financial statements and consolidated
financial statements through the Internet in accordance
with the provisions prescribed by the Ministry of Justice
Order, it may be deemed that the Company has provided
this information to shareholders.
(Newly established)
(Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic
Format)
Article 15
1.
When the Company convenes a general meeting of
shareholders, it shall take measures for providing
information that constitutes the content of reference
documents for the general meeting of shareholders,
etc. in electronic format.
2.
Among items for which the measures for providing
information in electronic format will be taken, the
Company may exclude all or some of those items
designated by the Ministry of Justice Order from
statements in the paper-based documents to be
delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery
of paper-based documents by the record date of
voting rights.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 16 to Article 17(Texts omitted)
Article 16 to Article 17 (No change)
Chapter 4
Chapter 4
Director andthe Board of Directors
Director andthe Board of Directors
Article 18 to Article 20(Texts omitted)
Article 18 to Article 20 (No change)
(Board of Directors)
(Board of Directors)
Article 21
Article 21
The Company shall havea Board of Directors.
The Company shall havea Board of Directors. (Change in
(Representative Director andDirectors with special titles)
(Representative Director andDirectors with special titles)
Article 22
Article 22
1. (Text omitted)
1.
(No change)
2. The Board of Directors may, by its resolution, appoint
2. The Board of Directors may, by its resolution, electa
a Chairperson and Director, a President and Director
Chairperson and Director.
and a few Senior Managing Executive Directors and
Managing Executive Directors.
(Newly established)
(Executive Officer and Executive Officer with special title)
Article 23
1.
The Board of Directors may, by its resolution, appoint
Executive Officers and have them share in the
execution of the operations of the Company.
2.
The Board of Directors may, by its resolution, elect
Executive Officers with special titles.
(Convener andChairperson of the Board of Directors)
(Convener andChairperson of the Board of Directors)
Article 23
(Text omitted)
Article 24
(No change)
(Notice of convocation of Board of Directors Meeting)
(Notice of convocation of Board of Directors Meeting)
Article 24
Article 25
1. Notice of the convocation of a meeting of the Board
1. Notice of the convocation of a meeting of the Board
of Directors shall be issued to each Director andeach
of Directors shall be issued to each Director andeach
Audit & Supervisory Board Member at least three
Audit & Supervisory Board Member at least three
days before the date of the meeting. However, if there
days before the date of the meeting. However, if there
is an urgent need, this period can be shortened.
is an urgent need, this period can be shortened.
2. With the consent of all Directors andAudit &
2. With the consent of all Directors andAudit &
Supervisory Board Members, a meeting of the Board
Supervisory Board Members, a meeting of the Board
of Directors may be held without taking the
of Directors may be held without taking the
convocation procedure.
Article 25
(Text omitted)
Article 26
(No change)
(Regulationsfor the Board of Directors)
(Regulationsfor the Board of Directors)
Article 26
Article 27
Matters related to the Board of the Directors shall be
Matters related to the Board of Directors shall be governed
governed by laws, regulations and the Articles of
by laws, regulations and the Articles of Incorporation as well
Incorporation as well as the Regulationsfor the Board of
as the Regulationsfor the Board of Directors established by
Directors established by the Board of Directors.
the Board of Directors. (Change in Japanese only; English
unchanged)
Article 27to Article 28(Texts omitted)
Article 28 to Article 29(No change)
