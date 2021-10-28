|
Link to Live stream Q3 2021 Quarterly Results Presentation
Published
28. October 2021
Share
Disclaimer
Okea ASA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:22:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
3 574 M
424 M
424 M
|Net income 2021
|
462 M
54,8 M
54,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
144 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|6,91x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3 201 M
381 M
379 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,94x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|207
|Free-Float
|15,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OKEA ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
31,00 NOK
|Average target price
|
21,00 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|
-32,3%