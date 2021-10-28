Link to Live stream Q3 2021 Quarterly Results Presentation

Financials NOK USD Sales 2021 3 574 M 424 M 424 M Net income 2021 462 M 54,8 M 54,8 M Net Debt 2021 144 M 17,1 M 17,1 M P/E ratio 2021 6,91x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 3 201 M 381 M 379 M EV / Sales 2021 0,94x EV / Sales 2022 0,39x Nbr of Employees 207 Free-Float 15,5% Chart OKEA ASA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends OKEA ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 31,00 NOK Average target price 21,00 NOK Spread / Average Target -32,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Svein Jakob Liknes Chief Executive Officer Birte Norheim Chief Financial Officer Chaiwat Kovavisarach Non-Executive Chairman Knut Gjertsen Senior Vice President-Project & Technology Tor Bjerkestrand Senior Vice President-Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) OKEA ASA 200.97% 381 CONOCOPHILLIPS 86.12% 103 149 NOVATEK 57.65% 78 599 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 86.57% 55 467 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 71.72% 49 992 CNOOC LIMITED 18.66% 49 152