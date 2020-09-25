Log in
OKEA ASA    OKEA   NO0010816895

OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
OKEA : Acquisition into the Calypso prospect near Draugen

09/25/2020
25. September 2020

Company has today signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Neptune Energy Norge AS for the acquisition of a 30% working interest in PL938 which include the Calypso prospect.

Read the full press release here:

https://www.okea.no/en/investor-news/E0C234E53881C814/

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:39:01 UTC
