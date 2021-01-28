Log in
OKEA ASA

OKEA
OKEA : Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter results 2020

01/28/2021
OKEA ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Friday 5 February at 07:00 CET. A presentation of the results will be held on the same day through a webcast and audioconference starting 10:00 CET.

The presentation will be held by Erik Haugane (CEO) and Birte Norheim (CFO).

The webcast can be followed at www.okea.no or on

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210205_2

Dial in details for the audioconference:

Norway: + 47 2100 2610
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125
PIN Code: 2339352

For further information, please contact:

Trond Omdal, VP Investor Relations, +47 915 32 578, email: trond.omdal@okea.no

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020 1 569 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 -281 M -32,2 M -32,2 M
Net Debt 2020 2 160 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 143 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 16,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Haugane Chief Executive Officer
Chaiwat Kovavisarach Chairman
Tor Bjerkestrand Senior Vice President-Operations
Birte Norheim Chief Financial Officer
Knut Gjertsen Senior Vice President-Project & Technology
