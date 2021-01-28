OKEA : Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter results 2020

OKEA ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Friday 5 February at 07:00 CET. A presentation of the results will be held on the same day through a webcast and audioconference starting 10:00 CET.

The presentation will be held by Erik Haugane (CEO) and Birte Norheim (CFO).

The webcast can be followed at www.okea.no or on

https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210205_2

Dial in details for the audioconference:

Norway: + 47 2100 2610

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125

PIN Code: 2339352

For further information, please contact:

Trond Omdal, VP Investor Relations, +47 915 32 578, email: trond.omdal@okea.no