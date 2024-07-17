OKEA ASA

Presentation of second quarter 2024

17 July 2024

Highlights

Second quarter 2024

Solid operational performance

  • Production at 38.4 kboepd
  • OKEA operated assets: Draugen performance remains strong; production upsets at Brage rectified and new wells on stream
  • Partner operated assets: Overall stable production; planned shut- down due to maintenance at Statfjord A completed

Development projects on track

  • Bestla PDO submitted in April
  • Draugen power from shore project progressing according to plan
  • High activity level on infill and production drilling at Brage and Statfjord

Financial

  • EBITDA of NOK 1.6 billion and net profit of NOK 87 million
  • Impairments relating to Statfjord and Yme of NOK 267 million
  • Strengthened liquidity position by issuance of a USD 125 million senior secured bond (OKEA05)

Key operational figures - Q2 2024*

The leading mid- to-late-life

operator on the Norwegian continental shelf

Our priorities

Safety

0.56

Operational

(0.58)

excellence

SIF**

Production

38.4

(42.1)

kboepd

Capital discipline

Production

Production

efficiency

Unlocking

89

value

(91)

%

expense

229

(198)

NOK/boe

  • Previous quarter in parenthesis
  • Serious injury frequency 12 months rolling

Production volume and efficiency

Production (kboepd)*/**

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

42.1

38.4

11.3

30.1

3.4

10.8

23.7

3.4

22.3

2.9

2.8

3.1

2.0

2.5

6.4

2.9

7.0

2.8

6.2

3.2

6.9

7.6

7.9

8.0

6.6

3.5

5.7

8.7

10.6

9.5

4.8

5.8

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Draugen

Brage

Gjøa-Nova

Ivar Aasen

Yme

Statfjord area

Production efficiency (%) - Q2 23 to Q2 24*

93

90

92

96

96

97

92

90

91

94

94

96

98

99

95

90

90

89

84

85

89

85

80

75

78

73

60

Draugen

Brage

Gjøa & Nova

Ivar Aasen

Yme

Statfjord area

5 *Gjøa & Nova combined as one CGU and all four Statfjord fields treated as one CGU (Statfjord area); production efficiency volume weighted

**Draugen production volumes in Q1 24 include a prior period adjustment of volumes from Hasselmus which increased production in Q1 24 by 1.1 kboepd

Operational update

Working Operator

Interest

44.56% OKEA

Draugen

35.20% OKEA

Brage

28.00% Equinor

Statfjord area

9.24%

Aker BP

Ivar Aasen

12.00% / Vår

6.00% Energi

Gjøa/Nova

15.00% Repsol

Yme

Key updates

  • Strong and reliable operation
  • Initiatives to ensure the integrity and continued stable production ongoing
  • Power from shore project progressing according to plan
  • Production upsets rectified
  • The second Talisker east well commenced production in Q2 24; further wells planned for H2 24
  • PDO submitted for the Bestla project
  • Planned maintenance at Statfjord A completed
  • Production efficiency improving
  • Work to update activity/drilling plans ongoing
  • Continued reliable operation
  • Hanz put on production during Q2 2024; reducing cost going forward
  • Maturation of IOR 2026 campaign ongoing
  • Work to resolve water injection issues ongoing
  • Maturing wells to increase production potential
  • Several tie-in candidates approaching Gjøa as potential host
  • Production efficiency improving
  • Drilling of C-3 infill well ongoing; expected completion in Q3 24
  • Work to mature additional infill targets from the Beta template ongoing

Development projects

Rationale

Key figures

Njord Draugen

Draugen Power from Shore

  • Positioning Draugen for the future: low emissions and reduced cost extend economic liftime
  • Robustness and visibility through fixed

power price*

Reduced CO2 emissions and power need

2024

2025

Construction start

Installation phase

~95% CO2e reduction**

~200,000 Sm3/day available

for gas exports (gross)

Improved production

efficiency

2026

2027

Electrified production

  • Tie-backto Brage with substantial volumes and attractive economics
  • Facilitating lifetime extension; enabling potential value from future projects
  • Reduced CO2 emissions and power need

Bestla

2024

2025

Engineering start

Start offshore activities

24 mboe recoverable reserves (gross)

~USD 40/boe breakeven

~6 bnNOK CAPEX (gross)

2026

2027

Tie-in and commissioning

Production start

7 * Long-term contract for 75% of expected power usage at fixed price contract from 2028

  • Compared to emissions in reference year 2019

Financials

Capital structure development

Debt maturity profile*

USD 125 million senior secured bond (OKEA05) issued

  • Four-yeartenor with maturity in May-28
  • 9.125% fixed interest rate
  • Maturing after startup of Draugen power from shore and Bestla
  • USD 125 million tap option replaces the tap option in OKEA04

Super senior RCF increased to USD 37.5 million

  • Facility size drops back to USD 25 million in Mar-26
  • RCF matures in Nov-27
  • Adds flexibility at limited cost
  • Remains fully undrawn

USD million

160

140 OKEA04

OKEA05

120 RCF

100

80

60

40

20

12,5

125

125

25.0

9

0

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

* RCF undrawn as per Q2 2024

Production and sales

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

  1. 500
  1. 000
  1. 500
  1. 000
  1. 500
  1. 000
    500
    0

10

Production (kboepd)

Statfjord area

42.1

Yme

Ivar Aasen

38.4

Gjøa&Nova

11.3

Brage

30.1

10.8

Draugen

3.4

3.4

Q2 24

22.3

23.7

2.9

2.8

3.1

2.0

2.5

6.4

2.9

7.0

Gas

2.8

6.2

3.2

6.9

8.0

7.6

6.6

24%

7.9

5.7

3.5

8.7

10.6

9.5

NGL

14%

63%

Oil

4.8

5.8

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Revenue by component (NOK million)

3 421

552

Gas

NGL

129

2 442

2 131

2 037

Oil

547

371

Q2 24

1 641

124

11

583

Gas

488

97

2 740

96

1 749

1 771

22%

1 357

1 057

NGL

5%

73%

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Oil

Sold volumes (kboepd)

50

Statfjord area

46.6

Yme

45

Ivar Aasen

40

11.3

Gjøa - net tie-ins

35

4.2

33.3

Gjøa&Nova

30

Brage

26.7

4.8

25.6

11.3

Draugen

Q2 24

25

22.8

2.2

4.0

3.4

4.2

20

2.5

0.2

0.3

0.7

2.5

Gas

4.6

7.3

15

6.4

13.9

5.7

26%

0.3

10

7.9

6.8

5.3

4.9

NGL

9%

66%

5

8.5

8.4

8.4

Oil

6.8

6.9

0

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q2 24

Realised prices (USD per boe)

100

Liquids

89.0

83.4

82.0

Gas

81.2

79.7

80

74.6

70.1

65.7

61.9

60

55.1

40

20

0

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Q1 24

Q1 24

Q2 24

