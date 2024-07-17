OKEA ASA
Presentation of second quarter 2024
17 July 2024
Highlights
Second quarter 2024
Solid operational performance
- Production at 38.4 kboepd
- OKEA operated assets: Draugen performance remains strong; production upsets at Brage rectified and new wells on stream
- Partner operated assets: Overall stable production; planned shut- down due to maintenance at Statfjord A completed
Development projects on track
- Bestla PDO submitted in April
- Draugen power from shore project progressing according to plan
- High activity level on infill and production drilling at Brage and Statfjord
Financial
- EBITDA of NOK 1.6 billion and net profit of NOK 87 million
- Impairments relating to Statfjord and Yme of NOK 267 million
- Strengthened liquidity position by issuance of a USD 125 million senior secured bond (OKEA05)
Key operational figures - Q2 2024*
The leading mid- to-late-life
operator on the Norwegian continental shelf
Our priorities
Safety
0.56
Operational
(0.58)
excellence
SIF**
Production
38.4
(42.1)
kboepd
Capital discipline
Production
Production
efficiency
Unlocking
89
value
(91)
%
expense
229
(198)
NOK/boe
- Previous quarter in parenthesis
- Serious injury frequency 12 months rolling
Production volume and efficiency
Production (kboepd)*/**
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
42.1
38.4
11.3
30.1
3.4
10.8
23.7
3.4
22.3
2.9
2.8
3.1
2.0
2.5
6.4
2.9
7.0
2.8
6.2
3.2
6.9
7.6
7.9
8.0
6.6
3.5
5.7
8.7
10.6
9.5
4.8
5.8
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Draugen
Brage
Gjøa-Nova
Ivar Aasen
Yme
Statfjord area
Production efficiency (%) - Q2 23 to Q2 24*
93
90
92
96
96
97
92
90
91
94
94
96
98
99
95
90
90
89
84
85
89
85
80
75
78
73
60
Draugen
Brage
Gjøa & Nova
Ivar Aasen
Yme
Statfjord area
5 *Gjøa & Nova combined as one CGU and all four Statfjord fields treated as one CGU (Statfjord area); production efficiency volume weighted
**Draugen production volumes in Q1 24 include a prior period adjustment of volumes from Hasselmus which increased production in Q1 24 by 1.1 kboepd
Operational update
Working Operator
Interest
44.56% OKEA
Draugen
35.20% OKEA
Brage
28.00% Equinor
Statfjord area
9.24%
Aker BP
Ivar Aasen
12.00% / Vår
6.00% Energi
Gjøa/Nova
15.00% Repsol
Yme
Key updates
- Strong and reliable operation
- Initiatives to ensure the integrity and continued stable production ongoing
- Power from shore project progressing according to plan
- Production upsets rectified
- The second Talisker east well commenced production in Q2 24; further wells planned for H2 24
- PDO submitted for the Bestla project
- Planned maintenance at Statfjord A completed
- Production efficiency improving
- Work to update activity/drilling plans ongoing
- Continued reliable operation
- Hanz put on production during Q2 2024; reducing cost going forward
- Maturation of IOR 2026 campaign ongoing
- Work to resolve water injection issues ongoing
- Maturing wells to increase production potential
- Several tie-in candidates approaching Gjøa as potential host
- Production efficiency improving
- Drilling of C-3 infill well ongoing; expected completion in Q3 24
- Work to mature additional infill targets from the Beta template ongoing
Development projects
Rationale
Key figures
Njord Draugen
Draugen Power from Shore
- Positioning Draugen for the future: low emissions and reduced cost extend economic liftime
- Robustness and visibility through fixed
power price*
✓ Reduced CO2 emissions and power need
2024
2025
Construction start
Installation phase
~95% CO2e reduction**
~200,000 Sm3/day available
for gas exports (gross)
Improved production
efficiency
2026
2027
Electrified production
- Tie-backto Brage with substantial volumes and attractive economics
- Facilitating lifetime extension; enabling potential value from future projects
- Reduced CO2 emissions and power need
Bestla
2024
2025
Engineering start
Start offshore activities
24 mboe recoverable reserves (gross)
~USD 40/boe breakeven
~6 bnNOK CAPEX (gross)
2026
2027
Tie-in and commissioning
Production start
7 * Long-term contract for 75% of expected power usage at fixed price contract from 2028
- Compared to emissions in reference year 2019
Financials
Capital structure development
Debt maturity profile*
USD 125 million senior secured bond (OKEA05) issued
- Four-yeartenor with maturity in May-28
- 9.125% fixed interest rate
- Maturing after startup of Draugen power from shore and Bestla
- USD 125 million tap option replaces the tap option in OKEA04
Super senior RCF increased to USD 37.5 million
- Facility size drops back to USD 25 million in Mar-26
- RCF matures in Nov-27
- Adds flexibility at limited cost
- Remains fully undrawn
USD million
160
140 OKEA04
OKEA05
120 RCF
100
80
60
40
20
12,5
125
125
25.0
9
0
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
* RCF undrawn as per Q2 2024
Production and sales
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
- 500
- 000
- 500
- 000
- 500
-
000
500
0
10
Production (kboepd)
Statfjord area
42.1
Yme
Ivar Aasen
38.4
Gjøa&Nova
11.3
Brage
30.1
10.8
Draugen
3.4
3.4
Q2 24
22.3
23.7
2.9
2.8
3.1
2.0
2.5
6.4
2.9
7.0
Gas
2.8
6.2
3.2
6.9
8.0
7.6
6.6
24%
7.9
5.7
3.5
8.7
10.6
9.5
NGL
14%
63%
Oil
4.8
5.8
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Revenue by component (NOK million)
3 421
552
Gas
NGL
129
2 442
2 131
2 037
Oil
547
371
Q2 24
1 641
124
11
583
Gas
488
97
2 740
96
1 749
1 771
22%
1 357
1 057
NGL
5%
73%
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Oil
Sold volumes (kboepd)
50
Statfjord area
46.6
Yme
45
Ivar Aasen
40
11.3
Gjøa - net tie-ins
35
4.2
33.3
Gjøa&Nova
30
Brage
26.7
4.8
25.6
11.3
Draugen
Q2 24
25
22.8
2.2
4.0
3.4
4.2
20
2.5
0.2
0.3
0.7
2.5
Gas
4.6
7.3
15
6.4
13.9
5.7
26%
0.3
10
7.9
6.8
5.3
4.9
NGL
9%
66%
5
8.5
8.4
8.4
Oil
6.8
6.9
0
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Realised prices (USD per boe)
100
Liquids
89.0
83.4
82.0
Gas
81.2
79.7
80
74.6
70.1
65.7
61.9
60
55.1
40
20
0
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q1 24
Q2 24
