OKEA ASA
Q2 quarterly report
2024
Second quarter 2024 summary
Highlights
- No serious incidents at operated assets
- Production of 38.4 (42.1) kboepd
- Operating income of NOK 2,584 (3,474) million
- EBITDA of NOK 1,617 (2,159) million
- Impairments of NOK 267 (158) million
- Profit before tax of NOK 613 (1,080) million
- Tax expense of NOK 526 (1,129) million
- Net profit after tax of NOK 87 (loss of 49) million
- New bond loan (OKEA05) of USD 125 million issued
(Amounts in parentheses refer to previous quarter)
Message from CEO, Svein J. Liknes
I am pleased to report that the strong operational performance, particularly from operated assets, has continued also in the second quarter of 2024. I am also pleased to report a further reduction in the total recordable injury and serious incident frequencies.
The Draugen field continues to deliver consistent production with Hasselmus adding volumes to the asset and the power from shore project is progressing well.
The PDO for the Bestla development project was submitted to the Ministry of Energy in April. The field is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves and will be developed as a tie-back to the Brage field. The Bestla development aligns well with OKEA's strategy to create additional value in areas close to existing infrastructure by identifying cost-effective solutions that enable extraction of further volumes. The Bestla development, along with the continued drilling activities around Brage, are important supporters for the lifetime extension project for Brage which was initiated in the previous quarter.
Following a period of disappointing performance at Statfjord, we are seeing some positive developments. The new well on Statfjord B is producing above expectations and production efficiency on Statfjord B and C is improving. The collaboration between the OKEA team and operator Equinor to improve performance is continuing and the partnership plans to conclude on a new strategy for the Statfjord Unit during the third quarter of 2024.
With two important projects ongoing at our operated assets, I am pleased that we successfully completed a USD 125 million bond issue in May which has strengthened our liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility ahead of investments in the Bestla development.
Svein J. Liknes,
Chief Executive Officer
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Financial and operational summary
Unit
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Full year
2023
Total operating income
MNOK
2,584
3,474
1,707
8,885
EBITDA 1)
MNOK
1,617
2,159
1,167
5,756
EBITDAX 1)
MNOK
1,827
2,209
1,291
5,959
Profit/loss (-) before income tax
MNOK
613
1,080
391
1,099
Net profit / loss (-)
MNOK
87
-49
69
-935
Net cash flow from operations
MNOK
684
1,293
1,401
5,188
Net cash flow used in investments
MNOK
-916
-1,429
-535
-3,206
Net cash flow from/ used in financing
MNOK
1,284
-92
-192
-649
activities
Net interest-bearing debt (IBD) 1)
MNOK
-97
-310
-511
-578
Net IBD ex. Other int. bearing liabilities1)
MNOK
-569
-804
-1,042
-1,055
Net production
Boepd
38,356
42,107
22,263
24,586
2)4)
Third-party volumes available for sale 3)
Boepd 2)
-43
0
332
567
Over-/ underlift/ inventory adjustments
Boepd 2)
-5,063
4,477
187
3,071
Net sold volume
Boepd 2)
33,294
46,583
22,782
28,224
Production expense per boe 1)
NOK/boe
229.2
198.4
223
215.2
Realised liquids price
USD/boe
79.7
82.0
70.1
80.1
Realised gas price
USD/boe
65.7
55.1
81.2
82.2
1)
2)
3)
4)
Definitions of alternative performance measures are available on page 35 of this report Boepd = barrels of oil equivalents per day
Sold volumes include net compensation volumes to/from Duva and Nova (tie-in to Gjøa)
In 2023, activities from the 28% WI in Statfjord area acquired from Equinor were not included in the statement of comprehensive income and key figures prior to closing on 29 December 2023. If volumes from Statfjord area had been included from effective date on 1 January 2023, 2023 production for OKEA would have been 10,799 boepd higher; totalling 35,385 boepd.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Financial review
Statement of comprehensive income
Total operating income amounted to NOK 2,584 (3,474) million, whereof NOK 2,442 (3,421) million relate to petroleum revenue. The average realised crude price was USD 84.4 (85.8) per boe. The NGL discount amounted to USD 4.7 (3.8) per boe, resulting in average realised liquids price of USD 79.7 (82.0) per boe. The average realised price for gas was USD 65.7 (55.1) per boe, of which USD 10.4 (7.5) per boe was attributable to realised gain on fixed price contracts.
Other operating income / loss (-) of NOK 142 (53) million, mainly comprise tariff income at Gjøa and Statfjord of NOK 76 (78) million and a change in fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities to Wintershall Dea and Equinor of NOK 60 (-9) million following a decrease (increase) in forward prices for crude oil.
Production expenses amounted to NOK 879 (839) million, corresponding to NOK 229 (198) per boe. The increase in production expense per boe was mainly due to high activity level on several assets combined with somewhat lower production.
Changes in over-/underlift positions and production inventory amounted to an income of NOK 155 (expense of
- million as produced volumes exceeded sold volumes by 5,063 boepd (sold volumes exceeded produced volumes by 4,477 boepd).
Exploration and evaluation expenses amounted to NOK 210 (50) million and mainly relate to expensing of previously capitalised costs on PL938 Calypso of NOK 168 (0) million.
Depreciation of NOK 714 (778) million mainly relate to unit of production deprecation of oil and gas properties. The reduction was due to the lower production.
An impairment charge of NOK 267 (158) million was recognised in the quarter, of which NOK 121 (260) million relate to impairment of technical goodwill of Statfjord mainly due to revised risking of less matured projects. The goodwill impairments are not tax deductible and are non-reversable. In addition, a NOK 144 million (reversal of NOK 102 million) impairment of Yme was driven by a decrease in forward prices for crude oil. The impairment of Yme has a net after tax cost of NOK 32 (gain of 22) million. At the balance sheet date, both Statfjord area and Yme are carried at fair value. Any adverse adjustments to asset performance and/or macro assumptions will result in future impairments. In the case of Yme, any potential positive adjustments will result in future reversal of previous impairments. Reference is made to note 12 for further details on impairment.
General and administrative expenses amounted to NOK 33 (41) million and represent OKEA's share of costs after allocation to licence activities.
Net financial items amounted to an expense of NOK 23 (144) million. Net expensed interest amounted to NOK 33 (31) million, and net expensed accretion of asset retirement obligations and receivables amounted to NOK 34 (31) million. Net foreign exchange gain / loss (-) amounted to NOK 49 (-76) million due to a weakening (strengthening) of USD relative to NOK in the quarter.
Profit before tax amounted to NOK 613 (1,080) million.
Tax expense amounted to NOK 526 (1,129) million. The effective tax rate of 86% (105%) exceeded the expected 78% due to impairment not being tax-deductible and financial items being deductible at a lower tax rate (22%).
Net profit / loss (-) for the quarter was NOK 87 (-49) million, corresponding to a gain / loss (-) per share of NOK 0.84 (-0.48).
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Statement of financial position
Goodwill amounted to NOK 1,927 (2,049) million and comprise NOK 1,764 (1,885) million in technical goodwill and NOK 163 (163) million in ordinary goodwill. The reduction was due to the technical goodwill impairment of Statfjord. Reference is made to note 11 for further information.
Oil and gas properties amounted to NOK 7,166 (7,130) million. Investments in the quarter amounted to NOK 892 million and mainly relate to Draugen power from shore and production well drilling at Brage and in the Statfjord area. The increase was partly offset by depreciations of NOK 701 million and the Yme asset impairment of NOK 144 million.
Right-of-use assets amounted to NOK 183 (191) million and mainly relate to logistical resources on operated assets and lease of offices. The decrease was due to depreciation.
Non-current asset retirement reimbursement rights amounted to NOK 4,097 (4,001) million and relate to Equinor's, Shell's and Wintershall Dea's obligations to cover decommissioning costs for Statfjord A, Draugen/Gjøa, and Brage, respectively.
Trade and other receivables amounted to NOK 1,858 (1,932) million and comprise accrued revenue, working capital from joint venture licences and underlift of petroleum products.
Spare parts, equipment and inventory amounted to NOK 749 (832) million, whereof NOK 258 (352) million relate to oil inventory.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to NOK 3,182 (2,130) million. The increase was mainly due to issuance of the USD 125 million OKEA05 bond in the quarter.
Equity amounted to NOK 764 (676) million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 4% (4%).
Non-current provision for asset retirement obligations amounted to NOK 9,280 (9,169) million. The obligations are partly offset by the asset retirement reimbursement rights outlined above.
Interest-bearing bond loans amounted to NOK 2,614 (1,327) million and comprise the OKEA04 and OKEA05 bonds. The increase was mainly due to issuance of the USD 125 million OKEA05 bond in the quarter.
Total other interest-bearing liabilities amounted to NOK 472 (494) million, whereof the non-current portion was NOK 419 (440) million and the current portion was NOK 53 (54) million. The amount represents OKEA's share of the future obligations under the bareboat charter agreement for Yme for the Inspirer rig. Reference is made to note 23 for further details.
Total provisions amounted to NOK 177 (265) million and comprise a non-current liability of NOK 58 (198) million and a current liability of NOK 119 (67) million included in trade and other payables. The provisions represent estimated contingent consideration relating to the asset purchases from Wintershall Dea and Equinor. The reduction was mainly due to decreased forward prices for crude oil. Reference is made to note 27 for further details.
The lease liability comprises a non-current liability of NOK 162 (170) million and a current liability of NOK 50 (50) million and represents the liability of the right-of-use assets as described above.
Trade and other payables amounted to NOK 3,207 (2,935) million and mainly comprise payments received under payment quantity agreements, accrued expenses, overlift of petroleum products and working capital from joint venture licences.
Income tax payable of NOK 1,580 (2,358) million represent accrued tax for the first half of 2024. The decrease was due to payment of the last two instalments of tax for 2023 in the quarter.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Financing
Issuance of a USD 125 million senior secured bond (OKEA05) was successfully completed in May. The proceeds of the bond will fund planned investments in the Bestla development and general corporate purposes. Investor interest in the issue was solid and the transaction was significantly oversubscribed. The bond carries a fixed coupon of 9.125% and matures in May 2028.
In addition, the super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) was increased from USD 25 million to USD 37.5 million. No drawdowns have been made under the RCF.
Statement of cash flows
Net cash flows from operating activities amounted to NOK 684 (1,293) million. The reduction was mainly a result of tax instalments of NOK 1,418 (709) million paid during the quarter, partly offset by working capital movements.
Net cash flows used in investment activities amounted to NOK -916(-1,429) million, of which NOK 33 (0) million relate to contingent consideration paid to Equinor. In the previous quarter, NOK 627 million was paid to Equinor as a deferred consideration for the acquisition of the Statfjord area assets. Other investments of NOK 879 (800) million mainly relate to Draugen power from shore and production well drilling at Brage and in the Statfjord area.
Net cash flows from financing activities amounted to NOK 1,284 (-92) million and mainly relate to issuance of the USD 125 million OKEA05 bond.
Financial risk management
OKEA manages financial risk by use of commodity derivative contracts, including foreign exchange rate contracts and fixed price contracts, to manage exposures to fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. A net realised hedging gain of NOK 81 (72) million was recognized in the quarter which mainly related to gain on fixed price contracts for gas of NOK 87 (75) million partly offset by loss on financial hedging positions for oil of NOK 6 (3) million.
As per reporting date, approx. ~25% of the estimated net after tax exposure for natural gas for the third quarter of 2024 were sold forward at an average fixed price of 125 GBp/th. Additionally, ~20% of the estimated net after tax exposure for natural gas for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 was hedged by collars with price floors ~80 GBp/th and ceilings ~182 GBp/th. Furthermore, for the second and third quarter of 2025 ~20% of the estimated net after tax exposure for natural gas was hedged by collars with price floors ~70 GBp/th and ceilings ~164 GBp/th.
In addition, ~50% of the estimated net after tax exposure for oil for the third quarter of 2024 was hedged by collars with price floors of 75 USD/bbl and ceilings ~88 USD/bbl. ~40% of the estimated net after tax exposure for oil for the fourth quarter of 2024 was hedged by collars with price floors of 75 USD/bbl and ceilings ~89 USD/bbl.
At reporting date, OKEA has bought CO2-quotas for ~75% of the estimated requirement for quotas for 2024 for operated assets Brage and Draugen at an average price of ~65 EUR/ton.
The oil and gas options and CO2 quotas are recognised at market value on each balance sheet date. Net unrealised gain from such financial hedging arrangements amounted to NOK 9 (loss of 14) million for the quarter.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Operational review
OKEA's net production was 38,356 (42,107) boepd in the quarter. The lower produced volumes was mainly due to a prior period adjustment equivalent to 1,145 boepd recognised in the first quarter, natural decline in wells at Brage and a 60-day turnaround at Statfjord A during the quarter.
Unit
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Full year 2023
Draugen - production 4)
Boepd
9,514
10,592
4,793
6,487
Brage - production
Boepd
6,630
7,638
3,456
4,856
Statfjord area - production3)
Boepd
10,831
11,256
N/A
N/A
Gjøa & Nova - production
Boepd
6,241
6,362
7,942
7,424
Yme - production
Boepd
3,111
3,444
2,854
2,809
Ivar Aasen - production
Boepd
2,029
2,816
3,218
3,009
Total net production3)
Boepd
38,356
42,107
22,263
24,586
Draugen - sold volume
Boepd
8,362
8,357
6,789
8,980
Brage - sold volume
Boepd
4,851
13,928
605
4,935
Statfjord area - sold volume
Boepd
11,264
11,281
N/A
N/A
Gjøa & Nova- sold volume
Boepd
5,671
4,366
7,881
7,837
Yme - sold volume
Boepd
2,453
3,444
2,542
2,942
Ivar Aasen - sold volume
Boepd
694
2,816
4,632
3,530
Third-party volumes available for sale2)
Boepd
-43
0
332
567
Total net sold volume
Boepd
33,294
46,583
22,782
28,224
Total over/underlift/inventory adj.
Boepd
-5,019
4,476
187
3,071
Unit
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Full year 2023
Draugen - production efficiency 1)1
%
92
90
60
83
Brage - production efficiency 2
%
89
96
90
93
Statfjord area - production efficiency
%
85
89
N/A
N/A
Gjøa & Nova - production efficiency
%
94
91
90
95
Yme - production efficiency
%
85
78
84
73
Ivar Aasen - production efficiency
%
95
99
94
92
- Production efficiency = Actual production / (Actual production + Scheduled deferment + Unscheduled deferment). Deferment is the reduction in production caused by a reduction in available production capacity due to an activity, an unscheduled event, poor equipment performance or sub-optimum settings
- Net compensation volumes to/from Duva and Nova (tie-in to Gjøa)
- In 2023, activities from the 28% WI in Statfjord area acquired from Equinor were not included in the statement of comprehensive income and key figures prior to closing on 29 December 2023. If volumes from Statfjord area had been included from effective date on 1 January 2023, 2023 production for OKEA would have been 10,799 boepd higher and totalling 35,385 boepd.
- A prior period adjustment of gas volumes produced from Hasselmus in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased production by equivalent to 1,145 boepd in the first quarter of 2024.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Draugen (operator, 44.56%)
Net production to OKEA from Draugen was 9,514 (10,592) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 92% (90%).
The lower production volume was due to a prior period adjustment equivalent to 1,145 boepd recognised in the first quarter.
During the third quarter, a planned shutdown at the Kårstø gas processing plant will prevent gas export from Draugen for ~3 weeks. A three-day production shutdown to cater for the yearly Emergency Shutdown (ESD) test and safety stop is scheduled to coincide with this period.
Brage (operator, 35.2%)
Net production to OKEA from Brage was 6,630 (7,638) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 89% (96%).
The lower production efficiency was due to a one-week production stop in June for repair of a gas cooler. The lower volumes were additionally a result of natural decline. These effects were partly offset by the second Talisker east well put on production during the quarter.
The Fensfjord north infill well project is on track for production start-up during the third quarter.
An exempt development and operation (PDO) application for the Sognefjord east and Kim area was submitted to the authorities in May. The plan is to commence a combined development and appraisal well for the area during the second half of 2024.
Statfjord area (partner, 28%)
Net production to OKEA from the Statfjord area was 10,831 (11,256) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 85% (89%).
The lower production was due to completion of the turnaround on Statfjord A in the quarter which took 60 days compared to the planned 35 days. Statfjord B and C both delivered high production efficiency during the second quarter.
Following disappointing drilling performance in the previous two quarters, the B-36 well on Statfjord B was put on production in June and is producing above expectations. In addition, a new gas lift well started production during the quarter. The fifth and final gas lift well is planned for start-up in the third quarter.
OKEA has continued the collaboration with operator Equinor to improve production efficiency and drilling performance. Sharing of best practices and learnings is ongoing. The partnership plans to conclude on a new strategy with the target to improve longer term production at the Statfjord Unit during the third quarter of 2024.
As previously reported, OKEA has initiated legal actions against Equinor Energy AS as a time-barring action in accordance with the SPA regulations. There are currently no material developments in the case to report.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Gjøa & Nova (partner, 12% & 6%)
Net production to OKEA from Gjøa and Nova was 6,241 (6,362) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 94% (91%).
Completion of a light well intervention campaign resulted in successful restart of a shut-in well at Gjøa in May. The resulting increase in production volumes was more than offset by an integrity issue causing the water injection (WI) system at Nova to be closed. Work is currently ongoing to assess mitigating measures, and the WI system is expected to be reinstated towards the end of 2024.
A rig to drill a fourth water injector well at Nova in the second half of 2024 has been secured. In addition, perforation of the W-1 AH water injector started as scheduled in the quarter. These two measures will further increase injectivity at the field and are expected to increase oil production. A fourth oil producer at Nova is under evaluation.
The license partnerships of Ofelia (OKEA WI 12%) and Gjøa North (formerly Hamlet, OKEA WI 12%) are pursuing a coordinated development to capture synergies and improve project economics. The ambition is to reach a decision to continue (BOV) at the end of the year and a combined DG1/DG2 is planned for the second quarter of 2025. The new discovery in Cerisa (OKEA WI 0%) will be added in the coordinated development, which will improve project economics and enhance the likelihood of a successful development of all three fields.
Options to appraise the Aurora discovery (OKEA WI 65%) and drill the Selene prospect (OKEA WI 65%) in PL195 west of Gjøa are still under review. Several other tie-in candidates are also approaching Gjøa as potential host, which may generate synergies and reduce cost.
Yme (partner, 15%)
Net production to OKEA from Yme was 3,111 (3,444) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 85% (78%).
Drilling of the C-3 infill well is ongoing and is expected completed early in the third quarter.
The Yme partners are working to mature additional infill targets from the Beta template. In addition, maturation of a project with artificial lift on existing wells to increase recovery and reduce production costs is ongoing. Both projects passed DG1 in the quarter and investment decisions are expected in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Ivar Aasen (partner, 9.2385%)
Net production to OKEA from Ivar Aasen was 2,029 (2,816) boepd in the quarter. Production efficiency was 95% (99%). Following a third-partytie-in, the allocation principles at Ivar Aasen are under revision. Reported production is therefore based on planned production.
Following completion of the intervention campaign in the first quarter, a second intervention campaign is expected completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Maturation of the IOR 2026 campaign is ongoing and the license is planning for a DG2 and rig commitment in the second quarter of 2025.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
Development projects
Draugen - power from shore (operator, 44.56%)
OKEA and Equinor have, in collaboration with respective license partners, established a joint project to electrify the Draugen and Njord A platforms.
OKEA is responsible for developing the power infrastructure from shore to Draugen, including modifications on Draugen. Equinor is responsible for the cable from Draugen to Njord, including modifications on Njord A. Draugen and Njord will be connected to the power grid at Tensio's transformer station at Straum in Åfjord municipality, where Statnett assesses the connection as operationally sound without need for reinforcement of the power grid.
Installation of the power cable from shore to Draugen is on schedule for completion by year-end 2024.
Preparatory work at Draugen is near completion, and the project is ramping up to start installation of new equipment.
The project will result in average annual reductions of CO2 emissions of 200,000 tonnes from Draugen and 130,000 tonnes from Njord as well as average annual reductions of NOX emissions of 1,250 tonnes from Draugen and 520 tonnes from Njord. In addition, the project will result in reduced production expense and extend the economic lifetime of the Draugen field.
Completion of the project is expected in 2027.
Bestla (operator, 39.2788%)
Following the final investment decision for the Bestla project in March, the plan for development and operation (PDO) was submitted to the Ministry of Energy in April.
Bestla has estimated gross recoverable reserves of 24 million boe and will be developed as a two-welltie-back to the Brage field. Gross capital investments are estimated to approximately NOK 6 billion.
Bestla is expected to come on stream during the first half of 2027, with a concept based on standard solutions, well-proven technology, and close cooperation with strategic partners to ensure an efficient and cost-effective development.
OKEA is operator of the field (39.2788%), joined by DNO (39.2788%), Lime Petroleum (17%) and M Vest Energy (4.4424%) as licence partners.
Exploration licences
Work on the licenses awarded by the Norwegian authorities in the APA 2023 licencing round in January 2024 has commenced:
- PL 1223, the Galtvort discovery, will be considered developed towards the Draugen hub
- PL 1214, Kyllinglår, is located south of Statfjord North
- PL 1222, is located south of the Njord and Draugen hubs
Work with Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) is ongoing towards the application deadline at the end of third quarter.
The PL1014 Arkenstone and PL1119 Mistral exploration wells are planned drilled during the fourth quarter of 2024. Both licenses are operated by Equinor.
OKEA ASA Q2 2024
