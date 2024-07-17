Second quarter 2024 summary

Highlights

No serious incidents at operated assets

Production of 38.4 (42.1) kboepd

Operating income of NOK 2,584 (3,474) million

EBITDA of NOK 1,617 (2,159) million

Impairments of NOK 267 (158) million

Profit before tax of NOK 613 (1,080) million

Tax expense of NOK 526 (1,129) million

Net profit after tax of NOK 87 (loss of 49) million

New bond loan (OKEA05) of USD 125 million issued

(Amounts in parentheses refer to previous quarter)

Message from CEO, Svein J. Liknes

I am pleased to report that the strong operational performance, particularly from operated assets, has continued also in the second quarter of 2024. I am also pleased to report a further reduction in the total recordable injury and serious incident frequencies.

The Draugen field continues to deliver consistent production with Hasselmus adding volumes to the asset and the power from shore project is progressing well.

The PDO for the Bestla development project was submitted to the Ministry of Energy in April. The field is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves and will be developed as a tie-back to the Brage field. The Bestla development aligns well with OKEA's strategy to create additional value in areas close to existing infrastructure by identifying cost-effective solutions that enable extraction of further volumes. The Bestla development, along with the continued drilling activities around Brage, are important supporters for the lifetime extension project for Brage which was initiated in the previous quarter.

Following a period of disappointing performance at Statfjord, we are seeing some positive developments. The new well on Statfjord B is producing above expectations and production efficiency on Statfjord B and C is improving. The collaboration between the OKEA team and operator Equinor to improve performance is continuing and the partnership plans to conclude on a new strategy for the Statfjord Unit during the third quarter of 2024.

With two important projects ongoing at our operated assets, I am pleased that we successfully completed a USD 125 million bond issue in May which has strengthened our liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility ahead of investments in the Bestla development.

Svein J. Liknes,

Chief Executive Officer