OKEA : Yme New Development project update

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  OKEA ASA    OKEA   NO0010816895

OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/04 03:11:56 am
11 NOK   +6.80%
02:28aOKEA : Yme New Development project update
PU
02:01aOKEA : Yme New Development project update
AQ
2020Okea Acquires 40% Working Interest In Norwegian Production License From Repsol
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4. January 2021

Share

Trondheim, 4 January 2020 - OKEA ASA ('OKEA' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the onshore work on the production unit for the Yme field - the Mærsk Inspirer jack-up rig - has been completed and the rig has been safely installed at the Yme field. Following sail away from the Aker Egersund yard Mærsk Inspirer reached its targeted position at the Yme field in the evening of 31 December 2020.

The jack up process has been completed and Yme New Development project is now moving into the phase for hook-up, commissioning and preparation for production startup. Expected production start in 2021 remains unchanged and well within reach.

Okea holds a 15% working interest in the Yme field which is expected to add production of 7,500 boepd net to OKEA at plateau, and 4,900 boepd net to OKEA on average over the first year.

'This event represents a major milestone for the Yme New Development project and provides comfort to the targeted production start. Together with other ongoing projects, production from Yme will secure OKEA's production growth in the years to come', says Mr Erik Haugane, CEO of OKEA.

Financials
Sales 2020 1 569 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 -281 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 160 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 056 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 16,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Last Close Price 10,30 NOK
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik Haugane Chief Executive Officer
Chaiwat Kovavisarach Chairman
Tor Bjerkestrand Senior Vice President-Operations
Birte Norheim Chief Financial Officer
Knut Gjertsen Senior Vice President-Project & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKEA ASA0.00%123
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%42 708
CNOOC LIMITED-44.60%41 349
EOG RESOURCES, INC.0.00%29 093
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%28 383
ECOPETROL S.A.0.00%27 026
