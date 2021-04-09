Log in
OKEA ASA    OKEA   NO0010816895

OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
  Report
04/08 10:25:19 am
13.6 NOK   +0.74%
02:10aOKEA  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
02:01aOKEA  : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
04/07OKEA  : New share capital registered
AQ
OKEA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

04/09/2021 | 02:10am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of OKEA ASA (the 'Company') will be held on Monday May 3 2021 at 08.00 a.m. (CET) at the Company's offices in Kongens gate 8, Trondheim, Norway. The notice and the proposal from the Company's Nomination Committee are attached.

Due to the outbreak of the corona virus Covid‐19 shareholders are encouraged to abstain from appearing in person at the general meeting, but rather participate by means by granting a proxy. Shareholders not enrolled by the set registration deadline, may be denied attendance due to health and safety considerations. The Company will set up an opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting via video link, but without the opportunity to vote. Additional information on proceedings of the meeting will be given nearer the date of the Annual General Meeting and announced on www.newsweb.no and the Company's website.

Deadline for registration of attendance, proxy or instructions is 28 April 2021 at 15:00 (CET).

Notice of attendance and proxies can be registered through VPS Investor Services. See also the attached attendance form for additional information. All documents to be processed at the meeting and link to VPS Investor Services for registration will be made available at www.okea.no.

Contact persons:

Marit Moen Vik-Langlie, VP Legal, +47 407 63 671

Trond Omdal, VP Investor Relations, +47 915 32 578

About OKEA ASA

OKEA ASA is an independent Exploration and Production (E&P) company and operator on the NCS with a current production of ~16,000 boepd. OKEA targets profitable production growth within the current portfolio combined with an opportunistic approach to M&A.

OKEA ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'OKEA'. More information on www.okea.no

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 574 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2021 16,2 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2021 1 155 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 16,4%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKEA ASA32.04%165
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.13%70 826
CNOOC LIMITED8.91%46 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.44.76%42 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.86%36 809
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.81%33 252
