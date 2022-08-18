Okeanis Eco Tankers : 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. - 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ATHENS, GREECE, August 18, 2022 - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the "Company" or

"OET") (Oslo Børs: OET), announced the publication of its inaugural

Environmental Social and Governance Report ("Report") for 2021. OET has

developed the Report to inform its stakeholder groups regarding its

sustainability performance, in accordance with the internationally accepted

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for Marine Transportation,

covering various sustainability aspects. The Company publishes this Report

aligned with several Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards.



Contact:

Konstantinos Oikonomopoulos, CFO

Tel: +30 210 480 4099

Email: kgo@okeanisecotankers.com



About OET

OET is an international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of

crude oil. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the

Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol

OET. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers

and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.



Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements

relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company

and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words

"believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "forecast" and similar

expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including

assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party

sources, are solely opinions and forecasts that are subject to risks,

uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ

materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any

assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are

free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future

accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence

of the forecast developments. No obligations are assumed to update any

forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to

actual results.



The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this

announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





