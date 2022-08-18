Okeanis Eco Tankers : 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
08/18/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. - 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Subscribe
18 Aug 2022 21:55 CEST
Company Name
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS
ISN
MHY641771016
Market
Oslo Børs
Symbol
OET
ATHENS, GREECE, August 18, 2022 - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the "Company" or
"OET") (Oslo Børs: OET), announced the publication of its inaugural
Environmental Social and Governance Report ("Report") for 2021. OET has
developed the Report to inform its stakeholder groups regarding its
sustainability performance, in accordance with the internationally accepted
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for Marine Transportation,
covering various sustainability aspects. The Company publishes this Report
aligned with several Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards.
About OET
OET is an international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of
crude oil. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the
Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol
OET. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers
and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements
relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company
and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words
"believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "forecast" and similar
expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including
assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party
sources, are solely opinions and forecasts that are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ
materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any
assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are
free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future
accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence
of the forecast developments. No obligations are assumed to update any
forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to
actual results.
The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this
announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 20:03:00 UTC.