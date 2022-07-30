Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OET   MHY641771016

OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.

(OET)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-29 am EDT
123.20 NOK   -0.65%
10:13aOKEANIS ECO TANKERS : Disclosure of Large Shareholding
PU
03:53aOKEANIS ECO TANKERS : Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider
PU
07/29Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. - Disclosure of Large Shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okeanis Eco Tankers : Disclosure of Large Shareholding

07/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
ATHENS, GREECE, July 29, 2022 - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the "Company" or "OET") (Oslo Bors: OET) announces that Glafki Marine Corp. ("Glafki"), a company controlled by Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos, Chairman of OET's Board of Directors, has today sold 6,646,063 shares in OET. Following this transaction, Glafki owns 11,018,937 shares in OET.Hospitality Assets Corp. ("Hospitality"), a company controlled by Mr. Themistoklis Alafouzos, has today acquired 6,646,063 shares in OET. Following this transaction, Hospitality owns 6,646,063 shares in OET. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 60,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,73 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Aristidis Alafouzos Chairman
Konstantinos Oikonomopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Aristidis Alafouzos Chief Operating Officer
John Kittmer Independent Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.73.52%410
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.81.82%7 419
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.201.41%2 164
FLEX LNG LTD.54.82%1 674
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.61.10%1 174
BW LPG LIMITED58.84%1 108