Okeanis Eco Tankers : Disclosure of Large Shareholding

ATHENS, GREECE, July 29, 2022 - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the "Company" or "OET") (Oslo Bors: OET) announces that Glafki Marine Corp. ("Glafki"), a company controlled by Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos, Chairman of OET's Board of Directors, has today sold 6,646,063 shares in OET. Following this transaction, Glafki owns 11,018,937 shares in OET.Hospitality Assets Corp. ("Hospitality"), a company controlled by Mr. Themistoklis Alafouzos, has today acquired 6,646,063 shares in OET. Following this transaction, Hospitality owns 6,646,063 shares in OET. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.