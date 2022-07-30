Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OET   MHY641771016

OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.

(OET)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-29 am EDT
123.20 NOK   -0.65%
Okeanis Eco Tankers : Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

07/30/2022 | 03:53am EDT
ATHENS, GREECE, July 29, 2022 - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the "Company" or "OET") (Oslo Børs: OET) announces that Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos, Chairman of OET's Board of Directors has today sold 85,000 common shares in OET to Glafki Marine Corp. ("Glafki"), a company controlled by Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos.

Sequentially, Glafki has today sold 6,646,063 common shares in OET to Hospitality Assets Corp. ("Hospitality"), a company controlled by Mr. Themistoklis Alafouzos, brother of Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos.

This transaction is done by way of a share exchange in conjunction with Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos' purchase of Mr. Themistoklis Alafouzos' minority shares in Glafki, following which, Mr. Ioannis Alafouzos will be the sole shareholder in Glafki, and the two brothers will have separate, indirect ownership in OET. Going forward, Messrs. Alafouzos (through their respective, controlled shareholding entities) will act in concert regarding their respective exercise of shareholder rights in OET.

Following the said transactions, Glafki owns 11,018,937 common shares in OET, Hospitality owns 6,646,063 common shares in OET and, collectively Glafki and Hospitality, own 17,665,000 common shares in OET, equal to 53.71% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Company.

Primary Insiders notifications, pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, are enclosed.

Contact:

Konstantinos Oikonomopoulos, CFO

Tel: +30 210 480 4099

Email: kgo@okeanisecotankers.com

About OET

OET is an international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "forecast" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to actual results.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Disclaimer

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 07:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 60,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,73 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Aristidis Alafouzos Chairman
Konstantinos Oikonomopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Aristidis Alafouzos Chief Operating Officer
John Kittmer Independent Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.73.52%410
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.81.82%7 419
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.201.41%2 164
FLEX LNG LTD.54.82%1 674
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.61.10%1 174
BW LPG LIMITED58.84%1 108