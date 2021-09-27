Log in
    1499   KYG6730W1069

OKG TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1499)
OKG Technology : Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

09/27/2021 | 12:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of small toy figurines and representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchanges and providers of crypto services are scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients, after Beijing last Friday issued a blanket ban on all crypto trading and mining.

In a culmination of years of efforts to rein in the sector, 10 powerful Chinese government bodies including the central bank, said overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities.

Huobi Global and Binance, two of the world's largest exchanges and popular with Chinese users, have stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland customers. Huobi also said it would clean up existing ones by the end of the year.

"On the very day we saw the notice, we started to take corrective measures," Du Jun, Huobi Group co-founder said in a statement to Reuters.

Du did not give an estimate how many of its users would be affected, saying only that Huobi, once the world's biggest crypto exchange, had embarked on a global expansion strategy many years ago and seen steady growth in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Shares in crypto-related firms tumbled on Monday with crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech plunging 23% and OKG Technology Holdings Ltd, a fintech company majority owned by Xu Mingxing, the founder of cryptoexchange OKcoin, losing 12%.

TokenPocket, a popular service provider of crypto wallets, also said in a notice to clients that it would terminate services to mainland Chinese clients that risk violating Chinese policies and would "actively embrace" regulation. It added it welcomes cooperation from China in blockchain technologies.

Many Chinese crypto exchanges shut down or moved offshore in 2017, after China, once the world's biggest bitcoin trading and mining centre, banned such platforms from converting legal tender into cryptocurrencies and vice versa. Then in May this year, China's State Council vowed to ban bitcoin trading and mining.

Amid the crackdown, other types of Chinese crypto companies have been moving out of China over the past few months, said Flex Yang, founder and CEO of Babel Finance, adding that the impact from the latest policy would be "limited".

The Chinese crypto financial services provider this month opened new business headquarters in Singapore.

Cobo, a crypto asset management and custodian platform, also recently moved its headquarters from Beijing to Singapore.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.53% 10 End-of-day quote.61.55%
OKG TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.61% 0.315 End-of-day quote.28.05%
Financials
Sales 2021 453 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2021 -93,9 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2021 114 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 692 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends OKG TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Nan Ren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhou Xin Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Chiu Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Guo Liang Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Mingxing Xu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKG TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED28.05%217
TOPBUILD CORP.19.10%7 170
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.9.86%3 304
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.60%2 868
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)71.71%2 547
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-7.81%1 286