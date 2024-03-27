OKI Electric Cable (President: Hideo Yamaguchi, Head Office: Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture), the OKI Group’s cable business company, has developed a new product called the High-Durability CoaXPress 2.0 Cable for use as an interface cable for robot vision, the “eyes” of industrial robots. In addition to the same sliding performance, a strength of the conventional product, this new product offers enhanced movement durability against bending and twisting (Note 1) to support industrial robots which repeat bending and twisting motions, as well as high-speed transmission performance. Sales start in March 2024, with a sales target of over 100 million yen for fiscal 2025.

Since its launch in 2016, OKI Electric Cable’s CoaXPress Cable Series has gained praise from many customers as interface cables with outstanding sliding performance, essential for machine vision systems used largely in mounters and inspection equipment. In recent years, robot vision has increasingly been adopted in industrial robots by equipping them with cameras that function as their “eyes” to perform tasks requiring the ability to see and recognize objects. This has led to demand for interface cables with movement durability to withstand bending and twisting motions, in addition to the same sliding performance as before.

According to Hideo Yamaguchi, OKI Electric Cable president, “The new High-Durability CoaXPress 2.0 Cable is available in two types, CXP12-1C-RA and CXP12-4C-RA. Improved to better accommodate the motions of industrial robots, the shield configuration has been enhanced to achieve high movement durability to withstand 300,000 times of bending (for both types) and 300,000 times of twisting (for CXP12-1C-RA).” The product also conforms to the CoaXPress 2.0 standard stipulated by the Japan Industrial Imaging Association (JIIA). A single cable with a simple coaxial configuration realizes high-speed transmission surpassing the conventional Camera Link and USB3 Vision standards while supporting communication with, control of, and power supply for the camera. Maximum transmission speeds are 12.5 Gbps for the CXP12-1C-RA supporting a single lane (Note 2), and 50 Gbps for the CXP12-4C-RA supporting four lanes.

OKI Electric Cable will continue to be actively involved in the development of interface cables to support advancements in industrial robots.

[Explanation of terms]

*1: Sliding, bending, twisting

Sliding: sliding motion in a U shape (housed inside cable carrier)

Bending: bending motion at the same location

Twisting: twisting motion at the same location

*2: Lane

Refers to a single consolidated data transmission path. In the case of the CoaXPress standard, one lane is composed of a single coaxial cable (core).

About Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/.

Notes:

- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is commonly referred to as OKI. Oki Electric Cable Co., Ltd. is commonly referred to as OKI Electric Cable.

- The company names and product names mentioned in the text are generally the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

