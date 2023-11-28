OKI Group
Innovation and Technology Strategy Meeting
Innovation Strategy
Yuhiko Fujiwara
Executive Officer
Chief Innovation Officer
Responsible for Innovation Business Development Center
November 16, 2023
© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
Contents
01
02
03
04
Entering New Business Domains
Full Participation Innovation
Creation of Future Businesses (Four Focus Domains)
Summary
2
01
Entering New Business Domains
3
01 Entering New Business Domains
(Billions of yen)
Social Issues
Innovation Domains (incl. Global)
¥50.0-100.0bn
Pursuing New
• Logistics
• Advanced Remote
Businesses
Operations
• Healthcare / Medical
Growth
• CFB
Businesses
Existing Domains
450
(new)
Existing Domains
Core
Businesses
FY2019
FY2022
FY2025
FY2031
4
01 Future Trends: 2031 Market Trends
- Creation of customer value across domains and optimization of whole society through data distribution and integration
- Accelerated commercialization of remote operations utilizing a variety of sensors, robots, and mobility to complement labor shortages
Transportation
Logistics
Distribution
Low-carbon,congestion-free,
Multimodal
Route optimization,
Automation of last mile,
D2C
transportation
traffic congestion control,
and safe transportation
services
green logistics
Road and traffic monitoring
by robots
Healthcare / Medical care Retail warehouse
Data distribution and integration
Health
automation
management
Cross-domain
Treatment
customer value creation
apps
Social sensing of
Drone delivery
Emergency transport
disaster information
for outlying islands Smart factories
personal
Automation of retrofitting
health records
Drone and robot
EV
Wide-area monitoring and
Advanced use of
Structural maintenance
stations
batteries
disaster prevention services
renewable energy
with drones
Disaster
Infrastructure
Use of
Manufacturing
satellites
Prevention
5
01 OKI's Target Business Domains
OKI Businesses: Existing, New, and Cross-Domain
Existing Domains
New Domains
Transportation
Regional
Logistics
Rail, air, public
Local government
Warehousing, freight
transportation, traffic
bodies, firefighting,
forwarding
information systems
flood control
(land/marine), other
services
Manufacturing
Construction
Healthcare
Infrastructure
Electricity, gas,
Health, exercise
Smart factories,
diet, medical,
water, roads,
EMS/DMS
care services,
bridges
pharmaceuticals
Finance/
Ocean
Distribution
ATMs, sales
Defense,
branches, payment
underwater
terminals, cash
acoustics, marine
processing machines,
data, infrastructure
printers
Cross-Domain Businesses
Advanced Remote
Reduction of
Operations
CO2 Emissions
Remote monitoring,
Cross-domain
operation,
Direct and indirect
businesses not tied
maintenance, security,
decarbonization
to any specific
domain
facility management
contribution services
automation
Cross-Domain through data utilization
Domains
Transportation/ Manufacturing Distribution
Disaster
Infrastructure
Ocean
Healthcare
Logistics
Prevention
Logistics: Improving Delivery Efficiency
Logistics: Warehouse Enhancement
Ocean
Healthcare /
Infrastructure Monitoring
Reduction of CO2 Emissions
Medical
Engineering Chain
Advanced Remote Operations
CFB
OKI's Strengths
High-Grade Network
Real-Time Interaction
Value Creation through Multi-Linkage
Toughness
AI
Data Management
6
01 OKI's Target Business Domains (Domains Where Capital Will Flow)
- Business creation in four domains (logistics, healthcare/medical care, advanced remote operations, and CFB) where capital will flow in 2031
- Aiming to expand business with an edge platform that leverages "market growth potential X OKI's strengths"
OKI's Future Business Targets (Four Focus Domains) / Focus Domains for Innovation
High
2
Technological
Med.
Advantages
Low
Ocean
• Expansion of industry-academia
collaboration and co-creation
Infrastructure
¥1.08 trillion •
Collaboration with startups
CFB
Monitoring
•
Open-close strategies, etc.
¥1.6 trillion
¥16.0 trillion
Focus Domains
Advanced
Immature Domains
Remote
Operation
("Pink Ocean")
Healthcare/
¥3.0 trillion Logistics
Enhancement
Medical care
Shipping
of
Efficiency
Logistics
¥5.9 trillion
Warehouses
¥5.8 trillion
Engineering Chain
¥2.3 trillion
Market entry through co-creation with partners
¥530.0 billion
Reduction of
CO2 Emissions
¥2.6 trillion
Low
Med.
High
1 Growth potential due to market changes
*Circle size represents the market size forecast for 2031. **Circle position is based on current simplified estimates.
7
02
Full Participation Innovation
8
02 Creating Future Businesses: Value Creation Strategies
- Strengthen sources of value both externally and within the company
Internal strengthening
Solving social and
customer issues
Business model transformation
Company-wide innovation activities to
Edge solutions using AI and IoT
promote DX
Full Participation
Edge Platform
Innovation
• AI Edge Computing
• Yume Pro activities
• Data management
• IMS(ISO56002) adoption and expansion
• Solutions in each area
• Implementation and globalization
Organizational transformation
Creation of new solutions
Productivity
Competitiveness
strengthening
improvement
Operational process transformation
Enhancement of existing solutions
Strengthen Mono-zukuri infrastructure
Products and services to
to become manufacturing platformer
help customers DX
Strengthening
Shift to front-office processing
Mono-zukuri infrastructure
• New IoT Products
• Virtual One Factory
Business process services
• Portability, smart factories
• Environmental measures (ZEB/ZEF)
• Comprehensive Mono-zukuri services
Business process transformation
• Recurring/ BPO services
9
02 OKI's Vision for the Future
Number of innovations created
All members willingly take on the challenge of innovation and "Delivering OK! to your life."
FY2025 Quality and quantity
improvement of results
Acquisition of
IMS certificate
Accelerate
FY2023 practice mode
Full-scale IMS operation
Contribution to global society
FY2031
Sustainable growth
IMS penetration
Acting with IMS in mind
Growth of "swimmers who can make it to the finish"
Acting on a global scale
*Innovation Management System (IMS): A management system that promotes innovation at companies and other organizations.
**"Swimmers who can make it to the finish": A team of strong-willed innovation practitioners who continue to drive the innovation process.
***Number of innovations created: Number of companywide innovation projects that have progressed to the solution implementation step.
10
