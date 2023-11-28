Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of information systems. The Company operates in four business segments. The Information Communication segment is engaged in the provision of transportation infrastructure systems, disaster prevention related systems, defense related systems, communication equipment for communication carriers and other products. The Mechatronics segment is engaged in the provision of automatic teller machine (ATM), cash processing equipment, check-in equipment and other products. The Printer segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of color light emitting diode (LED) printers, monochrome LED printers, dot impact printers and other products. The Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) segment is engaged in the provision of design and production services and printed wiring boards. The Company is also engaged in the transportation and management of products and the provision of related services.