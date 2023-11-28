OKI Group

Innovation and Technology Strategy Meeting

Innovation Strategy

Yuhiko Fujiwara

Executive Officer

Chief Innovation Officer

Responsible for Innovation Business Development Center

November 16, 2023

Contents

01

02

03

04

Entering New Business Domains

Full Participation Innovation

Creation of Future Businesses (Four Focus Domains)

Summary

01

Entering New Business Domains

01 Entering New Business Domains

(Billions of yen)

Social Issues

Innovation Domains (incl. Global)

¥50.0-100.0bn

Pursuing New

Logistics

Advanced Remote

Businesses

Operations

Healthcare / Medical

Growth

CFB

Businesses

Existing Domains

450

(new)

Existing Domains

Core

Businesses

FY2019

FY2022

FY2025

FY2031

01 Future Trends: 2031 Market Trends

  • Creation of customer value across domains and optimization of whole society through data distribution and integration
  • Accelerated commercialization of remote operations utilizing a variety of sensors, robots, and mobility to complement labor shortages

Transportation

Logistics

Distribution

Low-carbon,congestion-free,

Multimodal

Route optimization,

Automation of last mile,

D2C

transportation

traffic congestion control,

and safe transportation

services

green logistics

Road and traffic monitoring

by robots

Healthcare / Medical care Retail warehouse

Data distribution and integration

Health

automation

management

Cross-domain

Treatment

customer value creation

apps

Social sensing of

Drone delivery

Emergency transport

disaster information

for outlying islands Smart factories

personal

Automation of retrofitting

health records

Drone and robot

EV

Wide-area monitoring and

Advanced use of

Structural maintenance

stations

batteries

disaster prevention services

renewable energy

with drones

Disaster

Infrastructure

Use of

Manufacturing

satellites

Prevention

01 OKI's Target Business Domains

OKI Businesses: Existing, New, and Cross-Domain

Existing Domains

New Domains

Transportation

Regional

Logistics

Rail, air, public

Local government

Warehousing, freight

transportation, traffic

bodies, firefighting,

forwarding

information systems

flood control

(land/marine), other

services

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Electricity, gas,

Health, exercise

Smart factories,

diet, medical,

water, roads,

EMS/DMS

care services,

bridges

pharmaceuticals

Finance/

Ocean

Distribution

ATMs, sales

Defense,

branches, payment

underwater

terminals, cash

acoustics, marine

processing machines,

data, infrastructure

printers

Cross-Domain Businesses

Advanced Remote

Reduction of

Operations

CO2 Emissions

Remote monitoring,

Cross-domain

operation,

Direct and indirect

businesses not tied

maintenance, security,

decarbonization

to any specific

domain

facility management

contribution services

automation

Cross-Domain through data utilization

Domains

Transportation/ Manufacturing Distribution

Disaster

Infrastructure

Ocean

Healthcare

Logistics

Prevention

Logistics: Improving Delivery Efficiency

Logistics: Warehouse Enhancement

Ocean

Healthcare /

Infrastructure Monitoring

Reduction of CO2 Emissions

Medical

Engineering Chain

Advanced Remote Operations

CFB

OKI's Strengths

High-Grade Network

Real-Time Interaction

Value Creation through Multi-Linkage

Toughness

AI

Data Management

01 OKI's Target Business Domains (Domains Where Capital Will Flow)

  • Business creation in four domains (logistics, healthcare/medical care, advanced remote operations, and CFB) where capital will flow in 2031
  • Aiming to expand business with an edge platform that leverages "market growth potential X OKI's strengths"

OKI's Future Business Targets (Four Focus Domains) / Focus Domains for Innovation

High

2

Technological

Med.

Advantages

Low

Ocean

Expansion of industry-academia

collaboration and co-creation

Infrastructure

¥1.08 trillion

Collaboration with startups

CFB

Monitoring

Open-close strategies, etc.

¥1.6 trillion

¥16.0 trillion

Focus Domains

Advanced

Immature Domains

Remote

Operation

("Pink Ocean")

Healthcare/

¥3.0 trillion Logistics

Enhancement

Medical care

Shipping

of

Efficiency

Logistics

¥5.9 trillion

Warehouses

¥5.8 trillion

Engineering Chain

¥2.3 trillion

Market entry through co-creation with partners

¥530.0 billion

Reduction of

CO2 Emissions

¥2.6 trillion

Low

Med.

High

1 Growth potential due to market changes

*Circle size represents the market size forecast for 2031. **Circle position is based on current simplified estimates.

02

Full Participation Innovation

02 Creating Future Businesses: Value Creation Strategies

  • Strengthen sources of value both externally and within the company

Internal strengthening

Solving social and

customer issues

Business model transformation

Company-wide innovation activities to

Edge solutions using AI and IoT

promote DX

Full Participation

Edge Platform

Innovation

AI Edge Computing

Yume Pro activities

Data management

IMS(ISO56002) adoption and expansion

Solutions in each area

Implementation and globalization

Organizational transformation

Creation of new solutions

Productivity

Competitiveness

strengthening

improvement

Operational process transformation

Enhancement of existing solutions

Strengthen Mono-zukuri infrastructure

Products and services to

to become manufacturing platformer

help customers DX

Strengthening

Shift to front-office processing

Mono-zukuri infrastructure

New IoT Products

Virtual One Factory

Business process services

Portability, smart factories

Environmental measures (ZEB/ZEF)

Comprehensive Mono-zukuri services

Business process transformation

Recurring/ BPO services

02 OKI's Vision for the Future

Number of innovations created

All members willingly take on the challenge of innovation and "Delivering OK! to your life."

FY2025 Quality and quantity

improvement of results

Acquisition of

IMS certificate

Accelerate

FY2023 practice mode

Full-scale IMS operation

Contribution to global society

FY2031

Sustainable growth

IMS penetration

Acting with IMS in mind

Growth of "swimmers who can make it to the finish"

Acting on a global scale

*Innovation Management System (IMS): A management system that promotes innovation at companies and other organizations.

**"Swimmers who can make it to the finish": A team of strong-willed innovation practitioners who continue to drive the innovation process.

***Number of innovations created: Number of companywide innovation projects that have progressed to the solution implementation step.

