(Translation)

This document is an English translation of the notice for the general meeting of shareholders originally written in Japanese. This translation was made for reference purpose only and all warranties, and in particular the accuracy of this translation, are hereby disclaimed.

Securities Identification Code: 6703

Date of sending by postal mail: June 3, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 27, 2024

NOTICE OF 100TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would hereby like to inform you that the 100th ordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held as follows.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing in electronic format the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders meeting, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken). This information is posted on each of the following websites as "Notice of Meeting of Shareholders (May 27, 2024)," so please access either of those websites to confirm the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing. Shareholders are kindly requested to review "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise their voting rights by no later than 5:15 p.m. on June 20 (Thursday), 2024 (JST).

The Company's website: https://www.oki.com/jp/ir/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese)

Website for informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/6703/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.:

Please access the voting site designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ (in Japanese)), use the "voting right exercise code" and "password" indicated on the enclosed ballot, and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals. When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please refer to the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below.

Exercise of voting rights in writing (postal mail):

Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each agenda in the space provided on the enclosed ballot and return it to the Company by mail so that it arrives before the deadline shown above.

Yours faithfully,

Takahiro Mori President, Representative Director Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. 1-7-12 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo