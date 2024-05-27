(Translation)
This document is an English translation of the notice for the general meeting of shareholders originally written in Japanese. This translation was made for reference purpose only and all warranties, and in particular the accuracy of this translation, are hereby disclaimed.
Securities Identification Code: 6703
Date of sending by postal mail: June 3, 2024
Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 27, 2024
NOTICE OF 100TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders,
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would hereby like to inform you that the 100th ordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held as follows.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing in electronic format the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders meeting, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken). This information is posted on each of the following websites as "Notice of Meeting of Shareholders (May 27, 2024)," so please access either of those websites to confirm the information.
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing. Shareholders are kindly requested to review "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise their voting rights by no later than 5:15 p.m. on June 20 (Thursday), 2024 (JST).
The Company's website: https://www.oki.com/jp/ir/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese)
Website for informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/6703/teiji/ (in Japanese)
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.:
Please access the voting site designated by the Company (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ (in Japanese)), use the "voting right exercise code" and "password" indicated on the enclosed ballot, and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals. When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please refer to the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below.
Exercise of voting rights in writing (postal mail):
Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each agenda in the space provided on the enclosed ballot and return it to the Company by mail so that it arrives before the deadline shown above.
Yours faithfully,
Takahiro Mori President, Representative Director Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. 1-7-12 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Guide to the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format
Due to the revision of the Companies Act, since the 99the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of last year, a notice of ordinary general meeting of shareholders has been, in principle, available on the website provided in this Notice of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders instead of being mailed in writing. Shareholders who wish to receive the materials of the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing from next year onward are requested to contact the following contact point.
For inquiries regarding the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format and receipt of the materials of the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing, please contact below.
Stock Transfer Agency Department, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Contact for inquiries regarding web-based materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Tel: 0120-524-324 (toll free, only in Japan)
(9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays)
- Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.)
- Location: "Providence Hall," 2F Tokyo Prince Hotel, 3-3-1Shiba-koen,Minato-ku, Tokyo
- Meeting Agenda
Items to be reported:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 100th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 100th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved:
Agenda Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Agenda Item 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Agenda Item 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
4. Items to be decided upon convocation
- Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper- based documents. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
- "Major offices," "Employees," "Major creditors," "Other significant events of the OKI Group," "Shareholders' Equity," "Equity Warrants," "Status of Accounting Auditor" and "Policies and procedures of the Company" in the Business Report
- Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements
- Audit Reports (Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board, including Consolidated Financial Statements)
- If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via both the Internet, etc. and the voting rights exercise form, we will regard the vote cast via the Internet, etc. to be effective. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., we will regard the last vote you cast to be the effective one.
- If no approval or disapproval is indicated to the respective agendas in the returned voting rights exercise
form, it will be treated as an approval vote for the Company's proposals.
- If attending the meeting in person, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to reception.
- If amendment to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the amendment and the details of the items before and after the amendment will be posted on each of the websites shown above.
Request for the Exercise of Voting Rights
Exercise of voting rights at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders is shareholders' important right.Please refer to the following and exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods.
In case of not attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
To exercise your voting rights via postal mail
Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each agenda on the enclosed voting rights exercise form, and return the completed form.
Deadline for voting: To be received no later than 5:15 p.m. on June 20 (Thursday), 2024 (JST).
To exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please refer to the following page for details.
Deadline for voting:
To be received no later than 5:15 p.m. on June 20 (Thursday), 2024 (JST).
In case of attending the General Meeting of Shareholders Please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to reception.
Date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders: From 10:00 a.m. on June 21 (Friday), 2024 (JST)
Treatment of Voting Rights Exercised Multiple Times
- If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via both postal mail and the Internet, etc., we will regard the vote cast via the Internet, etc. to be effective.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., we will regard the last vote you cast to be the effective one.
Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
How to scan QR code using smartphone
"Smart Exercise"
1. To exercise your voting rights via smartphone, you do not need to enter your "voting rights exercise code" and "password." You can log in by reading the "QR code for login" indicated on the slip of enclosed ballot (right side).
- "QR code" is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Incorporated.
2. Please input approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen.
How to enter
voting rights exercise code and password
How to use the voting site
Voting site: https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ (in Japanese)
Exercising voting rights by "Smart Exercise" is available only once.
Please follow the instructions on the right for the second and subsequent login.
You can view major contents of the notice of ordinary general meeting of shareholders via your personal computer or smartphone.
https://p.sokai.jp/6703/ (in Japanese)
If you have any inquiries about the operation of a personal computer, a smartphone or a cellular phone regarding the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, please contact on the right-hand side:
- Please access the voting site.
- Please enter the "voting rights exercise code" printed on the voting rights exercise form.
- Please enter the "password" printed on the voting rights exercise form.
- Please input approval or disapproval to each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the screen.
Internet Help Dial, Stock Transfer Agency Department,
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Tel: 0120-768-524 (toll free, only in Japan)
(Operating hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
Institutional investors can utilize the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc.
To Our Shareholders
■■■ Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 - First Year Completed
I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders for your continued support. I am pleased to deliver to you this notice of the 100th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
OKI solves social issues through critical Mono-zukuri (product manufacturing) and Koto-zukuri (creation of solutions and services) as a company "Delivering OK! to your life."
OKI's vision for 2031, the 150th anniversary of the company's founding, is to provide value that leads to the resolution of social issues as a company that does not stop and contributes to the maintenance of social infrastructure in the three fields of contribution: safe and convenient social infrastructure; job satisfaction and productivity enhancement; and protection of the global environment.
In order to realize OKI's vision, we have started the Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, covering the period from FY2023 through FY2025.
The basic policy of the Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 is to "steer toward growth and break free from the downward trend," and in the first year in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the OKI Group was able to take a firm first step forward with a significant increase in sales and profit compared to the previous year, with net sales of ¥421.9 billion (a year-on-year improvement of ¥52.8 billion) and operating income of ¥18.7 billion (a year-on-year improvement of ¥16.3 billion). In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the second year of the Medium-Term Business Plan, we will accelerate cultural transformation and style change to further steer the Company toward growth.
Growth business:
In Public Solutions, we will steadily secure projects mainly for firefighting,
disaster prevention, roads, and TOKKI systems. In EMS, we will leverage
production capacity enhancement to respond steadily to market recovery.
Stabilizing business:
In Enterprise Solutions, we will continue to ensure the implementation of large-
scale projects while promoting a shift to a more resilient management structure for
the future. In Component Products, we will promote OEM expansion and
rationalization of the development and production systems.
Creating future businesses: We will promote business expansion strategies for the CFB (Crystal Film Bonding) business and promote activities at our global R&D sites as a restart of our overseas business.
Furthermore, we will aim to sustainably increase corporate value and shareholder value by striving to improve financial soundness and capital efficiency through investment execution based on ROIC and strengthening of working capital management.
For 140 years since its founding in 1881, OKI has supported social infrastructure and made people's lives safer and more convenient. We will continue this path and aim for sustainable growth together with society. I would like to sincerely ask all of our shareholders for your continued support and encouragement.
Takahiro Mori
President, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer
-
Major Initiatives in the First Year of the Medium-Term Business Plan 2025
- 5 Measures in Steering toward Growth 1st Stage -
Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 https://www.oki.com/en/ir/corporate/strategy/
Revision of Business Portfolio
Following the activities of the first year of the Medium-Term Business Plan, a new organization for marketing and business development has been established to further strengthen the business structure.
- We will maintain our response to existing global business, while strengthening our resources to invigorate new business development, as well as transfer the CFB business to strengthen our global business activities.
- We will centralize new development activities across the organization and strengthen solution business
development.
We will continue to emphasize dynamic and expeditious business operations, including subsidiaries, in order to realize structural reform of stabilizing businesses and initiatives for future growth, while steadily securing large-scale projects.
Create future businesses
Formulation of "Innovation Strategy 2025" to create future businesses and
Innovation initiatives transform corporate culture
Aiming to create businesses worth more than ¥50 billion by 2031 in four new areas
Advanced remote operations
Real-time collaboration between people and edge devices to realize remote operation solutions between different operations
In line with the actual characteristics of on-site work, OKI has developed "REMOWAY™," an advanced remote operation platform that combines edge modules (ROMBOX®) with reliable wireless communications to flexibly handle cooperative work between people and edge devices in real time. Our aim is to achieve the integrated management of multi-vendor robots and devices as well as autonomous cooperation between people and robots in various fields (security/facility management, offices, shopping centers, plants (manufacturing), and construction sites), thereby realizing both the increased efficiency of various types of on-site work and business expansion.
Healthcare, medical care
Sensing and data utilization for realizing social well-being
OKI has developed "Wellbit™," a behavioral change platform that encourages health-promoting behavior through real-time notifications of messages in line with each person's behavioral characteristics at appropriate times. Utilizing this technology, OKI has commercialized "Wellbit™Sleep," a behavioral change service that improves sleep habits. By doing so, we will support healthy sleep for many people and contribute to supporting a Japanese society where people can work vigorously.
Logistics
Advancing logistics operations with real-time automation and overall supply chain optimization
OKI aims to resolve site-level issues while promoting digital transformation efforts and utilizing real-time AI processing to optimize the overall supply chain. In March of 2023, as a result of the Yume Pro process, we commercialized the delivery plan optimization service "LocoMoses®," which uses AI to achieve more efficient deliveries in response to "2024 logistics problems." In addition, in terms of warehouse work, we are focusing on the problem of shipping work grinding to a halt as a result of freight temporarily getting lost, and we are aiming to achieve simple location management by utilizing sensing technology to automatically track the position of freight.
CFB
Realizing new displays and devices with CFB technology for bonding dissimilar materials
By applying "CFB (Crystal Film Bonding)"-our dissimilar semiconductor material bonding technology, which we cultivated in the LED printer business-we create unique micro-LED displays, we support semiconductor-device-industry combination (More than Moore) with bonding technology, and we thereby contribute to increasing the sophistication of semiconductor devices. OKI does not take on challenges such as the above alone. Instead-by pursuing co-creation with our customers and partners-we use CFB as a catalyst to make new combinations of different materials, industries, and ideas, thereby contributing to the open innovative development of micro-LED displays as well as increased added value for semiconductor devices.
Practicing sustainability management
The OKI Group will steadily advance its sustainability initiatives through practicing sustainability management of the updated Material Issues (Materiality) in conjunction with the announcement of the Medium-Term Management Plan 2025.
■ Environment
Revised "OKI Group Environmental Vision 2030/2050" with a view toward 2050
Regarding the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for FY2030 set forth in "OKI Group Environmental Vision 2030/2050," our medium- to long-term environmental goals, we obtained SBT certification from the international Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in November 2023 for emissions reduction targets grounded in science for achieving the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement. In February 2024, the Board of Directors deliberated and made resolutions on revisions, such as reducing CO₂ emissions not only from our own sites but from the entire value chain to net zero by fiscal 2050.
OKI Group Environmental Vision 2030/2050 (Overview)
(1) Prevention of global warming SDGs 7 and 13
FY2030: 42% CO2 emissions reduction at OKI sites and 25% CO2 emissions reduction at suppliers and from the use of products (compared to FY2020)
FY2050: Net zero CO2 emissions at OKI site and the entire value chain Net zero power consumption by new products
(2) Contribution to achieving SDGs
SDGs 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14 FY2030: Through the following activities,
contribute to achieving the targeted reductions in environmental impact set out by the 2030 SDGs
- Generate innovative products and services and provide solutions conducive to resolving a wide range of environmental issues
- Realize innovative technologies for manufacturing and creating things in the value chain, including workplaces
FY2050: In addition to preventing global warming and adapting to climate change, we will promote innovation in products and services that contribute to solving environmental issues, and support social infrastructure by promoting development and provision.
- 10 -
