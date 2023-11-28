OKI Group

Innovation and Technology Strategy Meeting

Technology Strategy

Kurato Maeno

Executive Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Head of Technology Division

November 16, 2023

Contents

01

02

03

04

05

Background Value Creation StrategySocial Issues and Technological TrendsOKI's Core Competency

Edge Platform AI Data Management Edge Devices

Research and Development

Business Contributions

Summary

01 Creating Future Businesses: Value Creation Strategy

Supporting OKI's future business with technological innovations that will be a source of enhanced competitiveness

Internal strengthening

Solving social and

customer issues

Business model transformation

Company-wide innovation activities to

Edge solutions using AI and IoT

promote DX

Full Participation

Edge Platform

Innovation

AI Edge Computing

Yume Pro activities

Data management

IMS(ISO56002) adoption and expansion

Solutions in each area

Implementation and globalization

Organizational transformation

Creation of new solutions

Productivity

Competitiveness

strengthening

improvement

Operational process transformation

Enhancement of existing solutions

Strengthen Mono-zukuri infrastructure

Products and services to

to become manufacturing platformer

help customers DX

Strengthening

Shift to front-office processing

Mono-zukuri infrastructure

New IoT Products

Virtual One Factory

Business process services

Portability, smart factories

Environmental measures (ZEB/ZEF)

Business process transformation

Comprehensive Mono-zukuri services

Recurring/ BPO services

01 Social Issues and Technological Trends

Addressing Growing Social Challenges through Enhancing OKI's "unstoppable / unceasing"

Social Infrastructure with Global Innovation"

OKI's Strengths

Increasingly Serious Social Issues

Advanced "unstoppable / unceasing"

Application of technological innovations to solve issues

Technologies developed through social infrastructure

Safe and convenient social infrastructure

  • Accelerated expansion of aging infrastructure
  • Traffic concentration and congestion

Conservation of

global environment

  • Intensifying disasters
  • Responsibility for environmental impact

Job satisfaction and

productivity enhancement

  • Declining birthrate and aging population
  • Labor shortages

High-quality manufacturing to withstand harsh environments

Technology for stable,

uninterrupted connections

Fast, reliable AI that performs in real-world environments

Operations that increase the

availability of social

infrastructure

AI

Productivity revolution in

intellectual work

Automation

Manpower saving at critical

sites

Mobility x IoT

Moving sensor infrastructure

Smart City

Advances in coupling digital

twin technology with AI

Manufacturing

technology x

Innovative manufacturing

AI x Data

02 OKI's Core Competency: "Toughness"

Advancing Edge Technology and Expanding Data Utilization with Global Technological

Innovation: Leveraging OKI's Core Competency in "Toughness"

Increasingthevalueprovided byconnectingdata

infrastructuredata

Cross-utilizationof

High-grade network

Large-scale command, control, and centralized systems

5G/Beyond 5G/V2X

Traffic probe analysis

Delivery route optimization

Disaster prevention and marine IoT infrastructure

Infrastructure monitoring

Advanced remote and

Comprehensive disaster prevention and watershed flood control

High Reliability

High Availability

high-availability operations

Support mission-critical infrastructure

Non-stop service operation

System Technologies

Toughness

Operational Technologies

AI

High performance in harsh environments

Long-term stable operation on site

Product Technologies

High Quality

High Performance

Component Technologies

Silicon photonics, photoacoustics, wireless, AI chips

Real-timesensing

Edgeadvancement

Ruggedized zero energy IoT technology

(river, mountain, ocean, disaster prevention)

CFB technology enables advancement of

High-speed,energy-saving,high-sensitivity analog technology

Signal processing and AI technology with high environmental

compound semiconductors

resistance performance

Self serve/automation technology

Ultra low-failure rate, high-quality components

Highly environment-resistant components

(aerospace, aviation, marine, disaster prevention)

02 Technical Concept: Edge Platform

Enhance edge technology and connect data to increase value,

and reinforce with a view to global expansion

Edge Platform

A solution platform technical concept that accelerates the combination of diverse edge components and data, and speedily solves diverse customer issues

Safe and convenient social infrastructure

Cross-sectionalutilization of infrastructure data Multimodal Data Infrastructure

Expansion of disaster prevention and ocean IoT infrastructure

High-definition networks/Ruggedize technology

Conservation of global

environment

Job satisfaction and

productivity enhancement

Toughness

AI

Data

Edge Platform

Management

Self-service and automation of

real services

High quality components

Advancement of transportation infrastructure

V2X/Real-time interaction

Edge devices in the real field

Real-timesensing of infrastructure Photonics, sound, radio and vision

02 Technical Concept: Edge Platform

Enhance edge technology and connect data to increase value,

and reinforce with a view to global expansion

Edge Platform

A solution platform technical concept that accelerates the combination of diverse edge components and data, and speedily solves diverse customer issues

Conservation of

global environment

Safe and convenient

Job satisfaction and

social infrastructure

productivity enhancement

Toughness

AI

Data

Edge Platform

Management

Toughness

OKI's core competency of realizing "unstoppable / unceasing" technologies

AI

Strengthen analog and platform technologies by incorporating technological advances in AI

Edge devices in the real field

Data Management Data sharing

Cross-domain use of data generated from various edges

Edge devices Component standardization

Concentrated enhancement of strong components

02 Strengthening Technologies: AI

Tough AI that is robust in field applications, incorporates technological evolution, and enhances the value provided by social infrastructure

  • Building internal environment for integrating GPT-4's technological advancements into overall operations.
  • Leveraging Elemental technologies: Analog x AI to Hone the Strengths of Social Infrastructure, and Platform x AI to Expand Value

Digital

OKI's Initiatives 2

Generative

Use of

AI

Large language model

Platform x AI

quantum

computing

(LLM) and

Cross-utilization of infrastructure data

image generation model

OKI's Initiatives 1

Traffic probing, logistics, disaster

Building an environment

prevention, simulation, and

spatiotemporal optimization

for internal use

Generative

Data

Advanced infrastructure

AI

modeling of analog domain

integration

Optical, acoustic, wireless

Analog x AI

Real-time sensing of infrastructure

Smartphones and tablets

Hardware

Improved performance in conjunction with

Real-World

analog technology operating at the edges of

AI-linked apps

AI edge standardization

infrastructure

Web and general purpose

Domain-Specific

02 Technology Enhancement: Data Management

Connecting data generated by edge devices, which are robust in field

applications, and utilizing it across domains to create new value

Improving data access capabilities in the service, operation, and systems integration

Promoting cross-domain data sharing to strengthen and advance social infrastructure comprehensively

Until now

Providing value on a single-operation basis

Digital

Data analysis Data analysis Data analysis

Data/Value

Real-world

Infrastructure Transportation

Disaster

prevention

Vision for the future

Expanding value through a cross-domain architecture

Multimodal, composite, whole-area data analysis

Data

"Connect" "Expand"

Growth of

value

Ocean

Infrastructure Transportation Logistics Infrastructure

Dual use, integration of extraterritorial data, new value creation

02 Technology Enhancement: Edge Devices

Standardizing tough components and enhancing their value in field applications

Shifting from individual development to standardized development using our robust components Concentrate technological enhancement and increase efficiency of new product development

Promote standardization of robust components centered on the AI edge

Public

Solutions

Enterprise

Solutions

Component

Products

EMS

New Business

Domains

Optical, Acoustic,

Wireless

Components

AI Edge

High-Speed

High-Efficiency

Processing

Mechatronics

Power

board

Components

Components

Centralized

ASIC AI Chips

Controls

Embedded components

Components

High-End Modules

(Space, medical, semiconductor manufacturing, etc.)

ROMBOX

CFB Technology

Remote control components

(Elemental technology)

Advanced Processing

Energy Conservation

