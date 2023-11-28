OKI Group
Innovation and Technology Strategy Meeting
Technology Strategy
Kurato Maeno
Executive Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Head of Technology Division
November 16, 2023
Contents
01
02
03
04
05
Background Value Creation StrategySocial Issues and Technological TrendsOKI's Core Competency
Edge Platform AI Data Management Edge Devices
Research and Development
Business Contributions
Summary
2
01 Creating Future Businesses: Value Creation Strategy
Supporting OKI's future business with technological innovations that will be a source of enhanced competitiveness
Internal strengthening
Solving social and
customer issues
Business model transformation
Company-wide innovation activities to
Edge solutions using AI and IoT
promote DX
Full Participation
Edge Platform
Innovation
• AI Edge Computing
• Yume Pro activities
• Data management
• IMS(ISO56002) adoption and expansion
• Solutions in each area
• Implementation and globalization
Organizational transformation
Creation of new solutions
Productivity
Competitiveness
strengthening
improvement
Operational process transformation
Enhancement of existing solutions
Strengthen Mono-zukuri infrastructure
Products and services to
to become manufacturing platformer
help customers DX
Strengthening
Shift to front-office processing
Mono-zukuri infrastructure
• New IoT Products
• Virtual One Factory
Business process services
• Portability, smart factories
• Environmental measures (ZEB/ZEF)
Business process transformation
• Comprehensive Mono-zukuri services
• Recurring/ BPO services
3
01 Social Issues and Technological Trends
Addressing Growing Social Challenges through Enhancing OKI's "unstoppable / unceasing"
Social Infrastructure with Global Innovation"
OKI's Strengths
Increasingly Serious Social Issues
Advanced "unstoppable / unceasing"
Application of technological innovations to solve issues
Technologies developed through social infrastructure
Safe and convenient social infrastructure
- Accelerated expansion of aging infrastructure
- Traffic concentration and congestion
Conservation of
global environment
- Intensifying disasters
- Responsibility for environmental impact
Job satisfaction and
productivity enhancement
- Declining birthrate and aging population
- Labor shortages
High-quality manufacturing to withstand harsh environments
Technology for stable,
uninterrupted connections
Fast, reliable AI that performs in real-world environments
Operations that increase the
availability of social
infrastructure
AI
Productivity revolution in
intellectual work
Automation
Manpower saving at critical
sites
Mobility x IoT
Moving sensor infrastructure
Smart City
Advances in coupling digital
twin technology with AI
Manufacturing
technology x
Innovative manufacturing
AI x Data
4
02 OKI's Core Competency: "Toughness"
Advancing Edge Technology and Expanding Data Utilization with Global Technological
Innovation: Leveraging OKI's Core Competency in "Toughness"
Increasingthevalueprovided byconnectingdata
配送先A
infrastructuredata
Cross-utilizationof
配送先B
倉庫
配送先C
配送先E
配送先D 分割配送
配送先F
配送先G
High-grade network
Large-scale command, control, and centralized systems
5G/Beyond 5G/V2X
•
Traffic probe analysis
•
Delivery route optimization
Disaster prevention and marine IoT infrastructure
•
Infrastructure monitoring
•
Advanced remote and
Comprehensive disaster prevention and watershed flood control
High Reliability
High Availability
high-availability operations
Support mission-critical infrastructure
Non-stop service operation
System Technologies
Toughness
Operational Technologies
AI
High performance in harsh environments
Long-term stable operation on site
Product Technologies
High Quality
High Performance
Component Technologies
Silicon photonics, photoacoustics, wireless, AI chips
Real-timesensing
Edgeadvancement
Ruggedized zero energy IoT technology
(river, mountain, ocean, disaster prevention)
CFB technology enables advancement of
•
High-speed,energy-saving,high-sensitivity analog technology
•
Signal processing and AI technology with high environmental
compound semiconductors
resistance performance
Self serve/automation technology
Ultra low-failure rate, high-quality components
Highly environment-resistant components
(aerospace, aviation, marine, disaster prevention)
5
02 Technical Concept: Edge Platform
Enhance edge technology and connect data to increase value,
and reinforce with a view to global expansion
Edge Platform
A solution platform technical concept that accelerates the combination of diverse edge components and data, and speedily solves diverse customer issues
Safe and convenient social infrastructure
Cross-sectionalutilization of infrastructure data Multimodal Data Infrastructure
Expansion of disaster prevention and ocean IoT infrastructure
High-definition networks/Ruggedize technology
Conservation of global
environment
Job satisfaction and
productivity enhancement
Toughness
AI
Data
Edge Platform
Management
Self-service and automation of
real services
High quality components
Advancement of transportation infrastructure
V2X/Real-time interaction
Edge devices in the real field
Real-timesensing of infrastructure Photonics, sound, radio and vision
6
02 Technical Concept: Edge Platform
Enhance edge technology and connect data to increase value,
and reinforce with a view to global expansion
Edge Platform
A solution platform technical concept that accelerates the combination of diverse edge components and data, and speedily solves diverse customer issues
Conservation of
global environment
Safe and convenient
Job satisfaction and
social infrastructure
productivity enhancement
Toughness
AI
Data
Edge Platform
Management
Toughness
OKI's core competency of realizing "unstoppable / unceasing" technologies
AI
Strengthen analog and platform technologies by incorporating technological advances in AI
Edge devices in the real field
Data Management Data sharing
Cross-domain use of data generated from various edges
Edge devices Component standardization
Concentrated enhancement of strong components
7
02 Strengthening Technologies: AI
Tough AI that is robust in field applications, incorporates technological evolution, and enhances the value provided by social infrastructure
- Building internal environment for integrating GPT-4's technological advancements into overall operations.
- Leveraging Elemental technologies: Analog x AI to Hone the Strengths of Social Infrastructure, and Platform x AI to Expand Value
Digital
OKI's Initiatives 2
Generative
Use of
AI
Large language model
Platform x AI
quantum
computing
(LLM) and
Cross-utilization of infrastructure data
image generation model
OKI's Initiatives 1
Traffic probing, logistics, disaster
Building an environment
prevention, simulation, and
spatiotemporal optimization
for internal use
Generative
Data
Advanced infrastructure
AI
modeling of analog domain
integration
Optical, acoustic, wireless
Analog x AI
Real-time sensing of infrastructure
Smartphones and tablets
Hardware
Improved performance in conjunction with
Real-World
analog technology operating at the edges of
AI-linked apps
AI edge standardization
infrastructure
Web and general purpose
Domain-Specific
8
02 Technology Enhancement: Data Management
Connecting data generated by edge devices, which are robust in field
applications, and utilizing it across domains to create new value
Improving data access capabilities in the service, operation, and systems integration
Promoting cross-domain data sharing to strengthen and advance social infrastructure comprehensively
Until now
Providing value on a single-operation basis
Digital
Data analysis Data analysis Data analysis
Data/Value
Real-world
Infrastructure Transportation
Disaster
prevention
Vision for the future
Expanding value through a cross-domain architecture
Multimodal, composite, whole-area data analysis
Data
"Connect" "Expand"
Growth of
value
Ocean
Infrastructure Transportation Logistics Infrastructure
Dual use, integration of extraterritorial data, new value creation
9
02 Technology Enhancement: Edge Devices
Standardizing tough components and enhancing their value in field applications
Shifting from individual development to standardized development using our robust components Concentrate technological enhancement and increase efficiency of new product development
Promote standardization of robust components centered on the AI edge
Public
Solutions
Enterprise
Solutions
Component
Products
EMS
New Business
Domains
Optical, Acoustic,
Wireless
Components
AI Edge
High-Speed
High-Efficiency
Processing
Mechatronics
Power
board
Components
Components
Centralized
ASIC AI Chips
Controls
Embedded components
Components
High-End Modules
(Space, medical, semiconductor manufacturing, etc.)
ROMBOX
CFB Technology
Remote control components
(Elemental technology)
Advanced Processing
Energy Conservation
10
