Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (J-GAAP)
August 10, 2023
(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent
Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %
June 30, 2023 81,525 4.3 (10) - (293) - (156) -
June 30, 2022 78,127 (2.2) (3,001) - (3,082) - (3,186) -
(Note) Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥(2,972) million (-%)
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥(3,342) million (-%)
Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share
Three months ended Yen Yen
June 30, 2023 (1.81) -
June 30, 2022 (36.78) -
Consolidated financial position
Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio
Millions of yen Millions of yen %
As of June 30, 2023 386,455 100,519 26.0
As of March 31, 2023 390,425 99,279 25.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2023: ¥100,356 million
As of March 31, 2023: ¥99,088 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
First Second Third Year-end Total
quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end
Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen
March 31, 2023 - 0.00 - 20.00 20.00
Fiscal year ending -
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024 0.00 - 30.00 30.00
(Projection)
(Note) Revisions to dividend projection most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Results Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 440,000 19.2 15,000 524.2 12,500 - 8,000 - 92.31 (Note) Revisions to operating results projection most recently announced: Yes Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None Application of accounting procedures specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards, etc.: None Any changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2023: 87,217,602 shares As of March 31, 2023: 87,217,602 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2023: 555,525 shares

(Warning on forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements including the projection for the financial results contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable, and actual results may differ from such statements due to a variety of factors. For the conditions assumed for the results projection and notes on the use of such projections, please refer to "(3) Forward-Looking Statements Including Projection for Consolidated Operating Results and Other" of "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period" on page 5 of the Attachment.

Contents of the Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period 2 (1) Operating Results 2 (2) Financial Position 4 (3) Forward-Looking Statements Including Projection for Consolidated Operating Results and Other 5 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto 6 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 7 Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2023) 7 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2023) 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 9 (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 10 (Going Concern Assumption) 10 (Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) 10 (Additional Information) 10 (Segment Information) 11 - 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Period Operating Results Overview of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) Due to the relaxation of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a normalization of economic activity. However, the future remains uncertain due to factors such as rising resource prices leading to inflation, the progression of inflation and financial tightening primarily in Western countries, and the geopolitical risks associated with the situation in Ukraine. Given this state of affairs, the OKI Group has formulated a new Medium-term Business Plan 2025 and updated its materiality. To further clarify the relationship between our materiality and business, we have established three contribution areas: "safe and convenient social infrastructure," "job satisfaction and productivity enhancement," and "conservation of global environment." As a company dedicated to maintaining social infrastructure without interruptions, OKI is committed to providing value that addresses social issues in these three contribution areas. Net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 reached ¥81.5 billion (a year- on-year increase of ¥3.4 billion, or 4.3%). This was mainly due to the alleviation of the impact of production declines caused by difficulties in procuring components, leading to increased net sales. On the profit front, while there were positive effects from increased sales, OKI experienced cost hikes due to the components procured in the previous fiscal year and rising labor costs. However, by recording a reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts of ¥4.3 billion for ATM claims in China, the operating loss was ¥0 billion (a year-on-year improvement of ¥3.0 billion). Ordinary loss came in at ¥0.3 billion (an improvement of ¥2.8 billion year-on-year), due to factors such as increased interest payments. Loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥0.2 billion (a year-on-year improvement of ¥3.0 billion). (Billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year change rate June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales 81.5 78.1 4.3 % Operating income (loss) 0.0 (3.0) - Ordinary income (loss) (0.3) (3.1) - Profit (loss) attributable to owners (0.2) (3.2) - of parent Net sales to external customers and operating income by business segment were as follows. Please note that from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the categorization of the reportable segments has been changed. Figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year were reorganized under the new segment classification for year-on-year comparisons. Results by business segment

Segment net sales came to ¥19.3 billion (equivalent to the previous year, a year-on-year decrease of 0.2%), and the segment operating loss amounted to ¥0.1 billion (a year-on-year improvement of ¥0.2 billion). While defense-related projects saw an increase, there was a decline in communication carrier projects. As a result, segment net sales and operating income remained roughly at the previous year's levels. (Billions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year change rate June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales 19.3 19.3 (0.2) % Operating income(loss) (0.1) (0.3) - - 2 -