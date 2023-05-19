Oki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 (with notes)

The people of OKI, true to the company's "enterprising spirit", are committed to creating superior network solutions and providing excellent information and communication services globally to meet the diversified needs of communities worldwide in the information age.
Key Message "Delivering OK! to your life."
Material issues (Materiality)
Providing products and services that help solve social issues
Reducing environmental impact through business activities
Transforming into a corporate culture that continuously creates value
Strengthening management foundation to support sustainable growth
To begin, I would like to talk about what OKI's vision.
We are working based on an "enterprising spirit" with the key message of "Delivering OK! to your life." We solve social issues by providing mission-critical products that cannot be allowed to stop.
While our corporate philosophy and vision remain unchanged, we have reorganized our contribution fields and material issues (Materiality) in order to better clarify the relationship between Materiality and business in our consideration of this medium-term business plan.
There are three fields of contribution: "Safe and convenient social infrastructure," "Protection of global environment," and "Job satisfaction and productivity enhancement."
Materiality consists of the following four elements: "Providing products and services that help solve social issues," "Reducing environmental impact through business activities," "Transforming into a corporate culture that continuously creates value," and "Strengthening management foundation to support sustainable growth."
By implementing these measures, we will strive to improve our corporate value over the medium term.
01
OKI's Vision
In our fields of contribution,
we aim to transform the social value we provide into tangible offerings
This page provides specific examples of the contribution fields presented on the previous page.
First is "Safe and convenient social infrastructure." The infrastructure developed during the high-growth period is aging. Visualization of the condition of these infrastructures will lead to remote monitoring and preventive maintenance.
Second, "Protection of global environment." In addition to providing products that contribute to the environment, we will further take on the challenge of visualizing the ocean by utilizing underwater acoustic technology cultivated in our defense business. We believe that this will contribute to environmental conservation and resource utilization.
Third, "Job satisfaction and productivity enhancement." We will utilize the technology we have cultivated in ATMs to improve business self- service, not only for financial institutions, but also for the retail market and local governments. We believe this will help alleviate labor shortages.
In this way, we will work to concretize and realize the value we provide in each field of contribution.
02 Medium-Term Business Plan 2022 Review
Amid drastic changes in the external environment,
fell short of targets in the Medium-Term Business Plan 2022
We reframed FY22 as a crisis response year and transitioned to a single-year plan, but we fell short
(Billions of yen)
FY22
FY22
FY22
MTBP
Plan
Results
Net sales
465.0
425.0
369.1
Operating
20.0
9.0
2.4
income
Net income
12.0
3.0
▲2.8
Shareholders'
30%
25％
equity ratio
ROE
10%
▲3%
Declining profitability and financial base
Medium-Term Business Plan 2022 Review External factors
Direct impact of COVID-19 and supply chain issues
Internal factors
Delayed recovery due to lack of response to environmental changes
Ability to procure and adjust production against difficulty in procuring components
Cost reduction and price pass-through against increased costs
Currency hedging ability against sharp currency changes
Now, here we come to the substance of the medium-term plan. First, a summary of the previous medium-term plan.
Amidst drastic changes in the external environment, such as COVID-19 and supply chain issues, our medium-term plan was not achieved. Last fiscal year was positioned as a crisis response year, but we also fell short of our single-year plan.
We are very sorry for this outcome and would like to take this opportunity to apologize.
I have been trying to figure out what caused this outcome. While it is true that external factors were the trigger, we felt that the essential problem may have been our lack of response to changes in our environment. While other firms were making concerted efforts to address the issue, we felt that the speed and dynamism of our measures were lacking.
I believe that at the root of these problems were as follows.・Subdivided multilayered structure ・Vertically divided, conservative corporate culture
I also believe that this was due to the fact that our business was too domestically oriented, and our field of vison was narrowing.
03 Current Situation: Performance Trends Across Three Medium-Term Plans
Despite restructuring our portfolio towards profitable businesses,
performance remained at the downward trend
Trend of Net sales and
Operating income margin
(Billions of yen)
ICT/SS
EMS
Mechatronics
Printers
Ｃ＆Ｐ
Total sales
Operating income margin
6,
20%
60000.
50000.
5,
16%
4004, 00.
12%
3003, 00.
64%
57％
64%
69%
8%
2002, 00.
51％
52％
65%
1001, 00.
4%
0
0%
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
*The figures in the graph show the ratio of the Solution Systems business + EMS business to total sales.
Solution Systems business: ICT segment (FY16-19)/Solution Systems segment (FY20-22)
The graph here shows net sales and operating income margin over the past nine years.
Since FY2017, we have been shifting our portfolio to winning businesses and products. As a result, the ratio of sales in the Solution Systems and EMS businesses increased, and both net sales and operating income turned positive for a time. However, it ran out of steam in FY2020 and has not been able to break free from the downward trend.
Why does this happen? The key point is that it is difficult to draw up a well-defined business strategy with the segments that have been used so far. Specifically, we feel that the mix of businesses that should be grown and businesses that should be made more efficient in the same segment makes portfolio management difficult.
With this in mind, we will make the segment changes I will discuss later, as well as take a scalpel to the root of the problem I mentioned earlier and transform our company into a growing enterprise.
