Oki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 (with notes)

Now, here we come to the substance of the medium-term plan. First, a summary of the previous medium-term plan.

Amidst drastic changes in the external environment, such as COVID-19 and supply chain issues, our medium-term plan was not achieved. Last fiscal year was positioned as a crisis response year, but we also fell short of our single-year plan.

We are very sorry for this outcome and would like to take this opportunity to apologize.

I have been trying to figure out what caused this outcome. While it is true that external factors were the trigger, we felt that the essential problem may have been our lack of response to changes in our environment. While other firms were making concerted efforts to address the issue, we felt that the speed and dynamism of our measures were lacking.

I believe that at the root of these problems were as follows. ・ Subdivided multilayered structure

・ Vertically divided, conservative corporate culture