Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6703   JP3194000000

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(6703)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
796.00 JPY   +3.65%
04:10aOki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 (with notes)
PU
05/18Oki Electric Industry : Financial Results
PU
05/16Oki Electric Industry : Presentation (with notes)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Oki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 (with notes)

05/19/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKI Group

Medium-Term

Business Plan 2025

Takahiro Mori

President, Representative Director

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

May 10, 2023

© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

01 OKI's Vision

C o r p o r a t e P h i l o s o p h y

The people of OKI, true to the company's "enterprising spirit", are committed to creating superior network solutions and providing excellent information and communication services globally to meet the diversified needs of communities worldwide in the information age.

Key Message "Delivering OK! to your life."

Material issues (Materiality)

  • Providing products and services that help solve social issues
  • Reducing environmental impact through business activities
  • Transforming into a corporate culture that continuously creates value
  • Strengthening management foundation to support sustainable growth

Safe and

Job satisfaction

convenient social

and productivity

infrastructure

enhancement

Protection of global

environment

Fields in which OKI contributes to

solving social issues

© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

2

  • To begin, I would like to talk about what OKI's vision.
  • We are working based on an "enterprising spirit" with the key message of "Delivering OK! to your life." We solve social issues by providing mission-critical products that cannot be allowed to stop.
  • While our corporate philosophy and vision remain unchanged, we have reorganized our contribution fields and material issues (Materiality) in order to better clarify the relationship between Materiality and business in our consideration of this medium-term business plan.
  • There are three fields of contribution: "Safe and convenient social infrastructure," "Protection of global environment," and "Job satisfaction and productivity enhancement."
  • Materiality consists of the following four elements: "Providing products and services that help solve social issues," "Reducing environmental impact through business activities," "Transforming into a corporate culture that continuously creates value," and "Strengthening management foundation to support sustainable growth."
  • By implementing these measures, we will strive to improve our corporate value over the medium term.

01

OKI's Vision

In our fields of contribution,

we aim to transform the social value we provide into tangible offerings

Safe and convenient

Protection of global

Job satisfaction and

productivity

social infrastructure

environment

enhancement

Achieve safe and secure

Address labor shortages

infrastructure use through

Provide products that

on-site visualization and

contribute to the environment

through self-service and

remote monitoring

automation

Create safe and secure

Preserve the environment

Improve operational

and utilize resources

transportation methods

efficiency with real-time

through ocean data

using data

sensing

visualization

© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

3

  • This page provides specific examples of the contribution fields presented on the previous page.
  • First is "Safe and convenient social infrastructure." The infrastructure developed during the high-growth period is aging. Visualization of the condition of these infrastructures will lead to remote monitoring and preventive maintenance.
  • Second, "Protection of global environment." In addition to providing products that contribute to the environment, we will further take on the challenge of visualizing the ocean by utilizing underwater acoustic technology cultivated in our defense business. We believe that this will contribute to environmental conservation and resource utilization.
  • Third, "Job satisfaction and productivity enhancement." We will utilize the technology we have cultivated in ATMs to improve business self- service, not only for financial institutions, but also for the retail market and local governments. We believe this will help alleviate labor shortages.
  • In this way, we will work to concretize and realize the value we provide in each field of contribution.

02 Medium-Term Business Plan 2022 Review

Amid drastic changes in the external environment,

fell short of targets in the Medium-Term Business Plan 2022

We reframed FY22 as a crisis response year and transitioned to a single-year plan, but we fell short

(Billions of yen)

FY22

FY22

FY22

MTBP

Plan

Results

Net sales

465.0

425.0

369.1

Operating

20.0

9.0

2.4

income

Net income

12.0

3.0

▲2.8

Shareholders'

30%

25％

equity ratio

ROE

10%

▲3%

Declining profitability and financial base

Medium-Term Business Plan 2022 Review External factors

Direct impact of COVID-19 and supply chain issues

Internal factors

Delayed recovery due to lack of response to environmental changes

  • Ability to procure and adjust production against difficulty in procuring components
  • Cost reduction and price pass-through against increased costs
  • Currency hedging ability against sharp currency changes
  • Subdivided multilayered structure

(two business groups / eight divisions)

  • Vertically divided, conservative corporate culture
  • Domestically oriented business structure

© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

4

  • Now, here we come to the substance of the medium-term plan. First, a summary of the previous medium-term plan.
  • Amidst drastic changes in the external environment, such as COVID-19 and supply chain issues, our medium-term plan was not achieved. Last fiscal year was positioned as a crisis response year, but we also fell short of our single-year plan.
  • We are very sorry for this outcome and would like to take this opportunity to apologize.
  • I have been trying to figure out what caused this outcome. While it is true that external factors were the trigger, we felt that the essential problem may have been our lack of response to changes in our environment. While other firms were making concerted efforts to address the issue, we felt that the speed and dynamism of our measures were lacking.
  • I believe that at the root of these problems were as follows. Subdivided multilayered structure
    Vertically divided, conservative corporate culture
  • I also believe that this was due to the fact that our business was too domestically oriented, and our field of vison was narrowing.

03 Current Situation: Performance Trends Across Three Medium-Term Plans

Despite restructuring our portfolio towards profitable businesses,

performance remained at the downward trend

Trend of Net sales and

Operating income margin

(Billions of yen)

ICT/SS

EMS

Mechatronics

Printers

Ｃ＆Ｐ

Total sales

Operating income margin

6,

20%

60000.

50000.

5,

16%

4004, 00.

12%

3003, 00.

64%

57％

64%

69%

8%

2002, 00.

51％

52％

65%

1001, 00.

4%

0

0%

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

*The figures in the graph show the ratio of the Solution Systems business + EMS business to total sales.

Solution Systems business: ICT segment (FY16-19)/Solution Systems segment (FY20-22)

EMS business: EMS segment (FY16-19)/Mono-zukuri Platform subsegment (FY20-22)

© Copyright 2023 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

5

  • The graph here shows net sales and operating income margin over the past nine years.
  • Since FY2017, we have been shifting our portfolio to winning businesses and products. As a result, the ratio of sales in the Solution Systems and EMS businesses increased, and both net sales and operating income turned positive for a time. However, it ran out of steam in FY2020 and has not been able to break free from the downward trend.
  • Why does this happen? The key point is that it is difficult to draw up a well-defined business strategy with the segments that have been used so far. Specifically, we feel that the mix of businesses that should be grown and businesses that should be made more efficient in the same segment makes portfolio management difficult.
  • With this in mind, we will make the segment changes I will discuss later, as well as take a scalpel to the root of the problem I mentioned earlier and transform our company into a growing enterprise.

Disclaimer

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 08:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
04:10aOki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 (with notes)
PU
05/18Oki Electric Industry : Financial Results
PU
05/16Oki Electric Industry : Presentation (with notes)
PU
05/10Oki Electric Industry : Presentation
PU
05/10Oki Electric Industry : Medium-Term Business Plan 2025
PU
05/10Oki Electric Industry : Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 20..
PU
05/10Oki Electric Industry : Formulates "Medium-Term Business Plan 2025"
PU
03/30OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fi..
FA
03/29Oki Electric Industry : Announces Executive Personnel Changes
PU
02/16Oki Electric Industry : Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 380 B 2 742 M 2 742 M
Net income 2023 1 500 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,3x
Yield 2023 3,91%
Capitalization 66 524 M 480 M 480 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 850
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 768,00 JPY
Average target price 740,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinya Kamagami Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Takahiro Mori General Manager-Business Collaboration Promotions
Masayuki Hoshi CFO, Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Masashi Fuse Director, GM-Corporate & Head-Internal Control
Yuhiko Fujiwara Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.8.02%480
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.18%197 419
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.15.06%49 733
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.78.10%46 120
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.57%43 610
NOKIA OYJ-13.84%22 359
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer