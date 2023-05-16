Oki Electric Industry : Presentation (with notes)

This is a summary of financial results for FY2022. Net sales of JPY369.1 billion, operating income of JPY2.4 billion, ordinary loss of JPY0.3 billion, and net loss of JPY2.8 billion.
Net sales and operating income were slightly weaker than the previous forecast but were generally within the forecast range.
Accordingly, we plan to pay a dividend of JPY20 for FY2022 as previously forecasted.
Compared to the previous year, net sales increased by JPY17 billion and operating income decreased by JPY3.5 billion, but after factoring in provisions, results in real terms were almost on par with the previous year.
Ordinary loss was JPY0.3 billion due to the reclassification of JPY0.9 billion from extraordinary loss to nonoperating expenses, which was planned to be recorded in the previous forecast. The larger negative figure compared to the previous year is due to the JPY3.5 billion deterioration in nonoperating expenses resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated assets.
Extraordinary losses decreased significantly, partly due to a decrease in restructuring costs and partly due to reclassification to nonoperating expenses. As a result, net loss was JPY2.8 billion.
Note that the average exchange rates are JPY135.5 for US dollars and JPY141 for euros, as shown at the bottom of the page.
This shows sales and operating income by segment.
Solution Systems business increased by JPY16.8 billion due to the inclusion of projects left over from the previous fiscal year and an increase in sales from the aircraft equipment business. Operating income, on the other hand, declined by JPY1.0 billion due to higher procurement costs, foreign exchange effects, and further increases in software development costs.
In Components and Platforms business, net sales were at the same level as the previous year due to an increase in the business for FA/semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the effect of foreign exchange rates, which offset the decline in sales of Automation Systems business. Operating income was negative JPY0.1 billion, down by JPY3.6 billion from the previous year.
From left to right in the chart are the volume change and the difference in model mix. While some projects from the previous year were captured, the increase in revenue was limited to JPY6.2 billion due to sluggish growth in DX projects and other projects, as well as increased costs for software development projects in the Solution Systems business.
That right, supply chain impact. This had a total impact of JPY18.3 billion. The breakdown is JPY8.2 billion in deferred sales and JPY9.9 billion in higher material costs. This impact has been offset by JPY7.5 billion in price optimization measures.
Fixed costs decreased by JPY6.0 billion mainly due to the effect of structural reforms and cost containment in Components and Platforms business. Other foreign exchange effects and a reactionary decrease in onetime revenues from the previous year are shown in the chart.
The effects of supply chain measures, which we addressed as our top priority, were only partially realized during FY2022, such as price optimization, but for FY2023, we expect to realize a wide range of effects through the design changes we have made and measures taken by our suppliers.
Business overview of Solution Systems Business.
Net sales increased in all business areas compared to the previous year. Recovery is making firm progress. On the other hand, operating income decreased by JPY1.0 billion from the previous year.
Net sales in the DX domain were JPY40.4 billion. Although the increase was JPY8.1 billion more than the previous year, it fell short of the plan. Although PoC and other demonstration experiments have made progress, it is still taking some time before commercialization.
