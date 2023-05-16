Oki Electric Industry : Presentation (with notes)

From left to right in the chart are the volume change and the difference in model mix. While some projects from the previous year were captured, the increase in revenue was limited to JPY6.2 billion due to sluggish growth in DX projects and other projects, as well as increased costs for software development projects in the Solution Systems business.

That right, supply chain impact. This had a total impact of JPY18.3 billion. The breakdown is JPY8.2 billion in deferred sales and JPY9.9 billion in higher material costs. This impact has been offset by JPY7.5 billion in price optimization measures.

Fixed costs decreased by JPY6.0 billion mainly due to the effect of structural reforms and cost containment in Components and Platforms business. Other foreign exchange effects and a reactionary decrease in onetime revenues from the previous year are shown in the chart.