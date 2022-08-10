Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oki Electric Industry Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6703   JP3194000000

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY COMPANY

(6703)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
798.00 JPY   +0.25%
04:16aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
04:16aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Presentation
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
Oki Electric Industry : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
OKI Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

TOKYO, August 10, 2022 -- OKI (TOKYO:6703) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

  • Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is referred to as "OKI" in this document.
Disclaimer

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 394 B 2 917 M 2 917 M
Net income 2023 9 370 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net Debt 2023 45 300 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,36x
Yield 2023 5,03%
Capitalization 68 949 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 850
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Shinya Kamagami Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masashi Fuse Manager-Accounting
Shigeru Asaba Independent Outside Director
Tamotsu Saito Independent Outside Director
Izumi Kawashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY COMPANY-11.95%511
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.11%186 426
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.26%41 413
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-13.25%37 947
NOKIA OYJ-8.09%29 416
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.71%28 306