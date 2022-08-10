Oki Electric Industry : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

OKI Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
TOKYO, August 10, 2022 -- OKI (TOKYO:6703) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
-
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is referred to as "OKI" in this document.
-
* Information in the press releases is current on the date of the press announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.
Click here to download Adobe Reader.
Top of this page
Disclaimer
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.