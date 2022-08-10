Oki Electric Industry : Presentation
Financial Results for Q1 of the
FY Ending March 31, 2023
August 10, 2022
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
Summary of Financial Results
We continued to be affected by difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other materials.
Net sales decreased, due to a production decline caused by a shortage of materials, such as semiconductors.
Despite the impact on the supply chain, operating income remained unchanged, due to a decrease in fixed costs and other factors.
Net income improved YOY, due to a decrease in extraordinary losses resulting from structural reforms.
Q1
Q1
Variance
FY2023/3
FY2022/3
(Billion yen)
(Results)
(Results)
Net sales
78.1
79.9
(1.8)
Operating income (loss)
(3.0)
(2.9)
(0.1)
Ordinary income (loss)
(3.1)
(2.6)
(0.5)
Profit (loss) attributable to
(3.2)
(3.7)
+0.5
owners of parent
USD average exchange rate (Yen)
129.6
109.5
+20.1
EUR average exchange rate (Yen)
138.1
132.0
+6.1
Segment Information (Net Sales/ Operating Income)
(Billion yen)
Q1
Q1
Net Sales
FY2023/3
FY2022/3
Variance
(Results)
(Results)
Solution Systems
36.1
33.9
+2.2
Components & Platforms
41.9
45.9
(4.0)
Others
0.1
0.1
±0.0
Total
78.1
79.9
(1.8)
Q1
Q1
Operating Income
FY2023/3
FY2022/3
Variance
(Results)
(Results)
Solution Systems
(1.2)
(0.1)
(1.1)
Components & Platforms
(0.8)
(1.5)
+0.7
Others
0.1
0.1
±0.0
Corporate & Eliminations
(1.1)
(1.4)
+0.3
Total
(3.0)
(2.9)
(0.1)
Reasons for Changes in Operating Income/Loss
Production due to difficulty in procuring components and increases in material and transportation costs continue to affect performance.
We are currently working to strengthen our response to supply chain impacts, such as by enhancing procurement capabilities and optimizing prices.
Sales increased due to a rise in the volume of Mono-zukuri Platforms, which are doing well, and a change in the project mix in the Automation Systems business.
Fixed costs decreased, due to structural reforms.
Q1
(Billion yen)
Q1
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Results
Results
(2.9)
(3.0)
+1.3
(3.2)
(0.1)
Changes in
+0.5
+1.4
Impact of
volume &
Changes in
currency
product mix
Supply
Price
fixed costs,
exchange
SS
+0.1
chain impact optimization
etc.
C&P
+1.2
Sales impact
(1.5)
Labor cost etc.
Material cost
increases
(1.5)
Transportation cost
increases
(0.2)
Overview: Solution Systems Business
Revenue from Enterprise Solutions increased, as projects shifted from the previous year due to difficulty in procuring materials.
Operating income decreased, due to a rise in materials procurement costs.
DX domain sales 1Q: ¥8.4 B (YOY: ¥6.2 B)
Net Sales
Operating income
(Billion yen)
33.9
36.1
(Public Solutions)
10.1
8.9
(0.1)
(Enterprise Solutions)
14.3
(1.2)
11.3
(DX Platforms)
2.8
2.7
(Construction and
Maintenance Services)
9.7
10.2
2021FY22/3 年度Q1
FY23/3
2022 年度Q1
FY22/3 Q1
FY23/3 Q1
2021
年度
2022
年度
Results
Results
Results
Results
Sales 2023
394 B
2 917 M
2 917 M
Net income 2023
9 370 M
69,4 M
69,4 M
Net Debt 2023
45 300 M
336 M
336 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,36x
Yield 2023
5,03%
Capitalization
68 949 M
511 M
511 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
EV / Sales 2024
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
14 850
Free-Float
93,6%
