  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Oki Electric Industry Company
  News
  Summary
    6703   JP3194000000

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY COMPANY

(6703)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
798.00 JPY   +0.25%
04:16aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
04:16aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Presentation
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin's Shares Tank 10%
MT
Oki Electric Industry : Presentation

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Financial Results for Q1 of the

FY Ending March 31, 2023

August 10, 2022

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

© Copyright 2022 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

1

Summary of Financial Results

  • We continued to be affected by difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other materials.
  • Net sales decreased, due to a production decline caused by a shortage of materials, such as semiconductors.
  • Despite the impact on the supply chain, operating income remained unchanged, due to a decrease in fixed costs and other factors.
  • Net income improved YOY, due to a decrease in extraordinary losses resulting from structural reforms.

Q1

Q1

Variance

FY2023/3

FY2022/3

(Billion yen)

(Results)

(Results)

Net sales

78.1

79.9

(1.8)

Operating income (loss)

(3.0)

(2.9)

(0.1)

Ordinary income (loss)

(3.1)

(2.6)

(0.5)

Profit (loss) attributable to

(3.2)

(3.7)

+0.5

owners of parent

USD average exchange rate (Yen)

129.6

109.5

+20.1

EUR average exchange rate (Yen)

138.1

132.0

+6.1

© Copyright 2022 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

2

Segment Information (Net Sales/ Operating Income)

(Billion yen)

Q1

Q1

Net Sales

FY2023/3

FY2022/3

Variance

(Results)

(Results)

Solution Systems

36.1

33.9

+2.2

Components & Platforms

41.9

45.9

(4.0)

Others

0.1

0.1

±0.0

Total

78.1

79.9

(1.8)

Q1

Q1

Operating Income

FY2023/3

FY2022/3

Variance

(Results)

(Results)

Solution Systems

(1.2)

(0.1)

(1.1)

Components & Platforms

(0.8)

(1.5)

+0.7

Others

0.1

0.1

±0.0

Corporate & Eliminations

(1.1)

(1.4)

+0.3

Total

(3.0)

(2.9)

(0.1)

© Copyright 2022 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

3

Reasons for Changes in Operating Income/Loss

  • Production due to difficulty in procuring components and increases in material and transportation costs continue to affect performance.

We are currently working to strengthen our response to supply chain impacts, such as by enhancing procurement capabilities and optimizing prices.

  • Sales increased due to a rise in the volume of Mono-zukuri Platforms, which are doing well, and a change in the project mix in the Automation Systems business.
  • Fixed costs decreased, due to structural reforms.

Q1

(Billion yen)

Q1

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Results

Results

(2.9)

(3.0)

+1.3

(3.2)

(0.1)

Changes in

+0.5

+1.4

Impact of

volume &

Changes in

currency

product mix

Supply

Price

fixed costs,

exchange

SS

+0.1

chain impact optimization

etc.

C&P

+1.2

Sales impact

(1.5)

Labor cost etc.

Material cost

increases

(1.5)

Transportation cost

increases

(0.2)

© Copyright 2022 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

4

Overview: Solution Systems Business

  • Revenue from Enterprise Solutions increased, as projects shifted from the previous year due to difficulty in procuring materials.
    Operating income decreased, due to a rise in materials procurement costs.
  • DX domain sales 1Q: ¥8.4 B (YOY: ¥6.2 B)

Net Sales

Operating income

(Billion yen)

33.9

36.1

(Public Solutions)

10.1

8.9

(0.1)

(Enterprise Solutions)

14.3

(1.2)

11.3

(DX Platforms)

2.8

2.7

(Construction and

Maintenance Services)

9.7

10.2

2021FY22/3年度Q1

FY23/32022年度Q1

FY22/3 Q1

FY23/3 Q1

2021年度

2022年度

Results

Results

Results

Results

© Copyright 2022 Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
