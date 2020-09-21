Oklo Resources : Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity
+securities
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
Oklo Resources Limited
We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,
conversion or payment up of the following unquoted
+securities.
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN: 53 121 582 607
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
another registration type and number (if you supply
another registration type, please specify both the type
of registration and the registration number).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
OKU
1.4
*This announcement is
☒ A new announcement
Tick whichever is applicable.
☐ An update/amendment to a previous
announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
Not applicable
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
reason must be provided for an update.
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
Not applicable
update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
Not applicable
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
Not applicable
cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.5
*Date of this announcement
21 September 2020
Part 2 - Type of issue
Question
Question
Answer
No.
2.1
*The +securities the subject of this
☐ +Securities issued as a result of options
notification are:
being exercised or other +convertible
Select whichever item is applicable.
+securities being converted and that are
If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of
not to be quoted on ASX
securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G
☐ Partly paid +securities that have been
for each type of issue.
fully paid up and that are not to be
quoted on ASX
☒ +Securities issued under an +employee
incentive scheme that are not being
immediately quoted on ASX
☐ Other [please specify]
If you have selected 'other' please provide the
circumstances of the issue here:
2.2a.1
Please state the number and type of
Not applicable
options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"securities issued as a result of options being
exercised or other convertible securities being
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
2.2a.2
And the date the options were exercised or
Not applicable
other +convertible securities were
converted:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"securities issued as a result of options being
exercised or other convertible securities being
converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the options was exercised or
convertible securities was converted.
2.2b.1
Please state the number and type of partly
Not applicable
paid +securities that were fully paid up
(including their ASX security code if
available)?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
are not to be quoted on ASX".
2.2b.2
And the date the +securities were fully paid
Not applicable
up:
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that
are not to be quoted on ASX".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
