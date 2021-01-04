Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OKLO Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Simon Taylor Date of last notice 25 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest (A). Indirect Nature of indirect interest (B). Indirect (including registered holder) (A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the (B). Jimbzal Pty Ltd relevant interest. Date of change 24th and 29th December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 3,193,333 Ordinary Shares (B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares Class (B) 7,000,000 ZEPOs 10/12/2024 Number acquired Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Number disposed 400,000 $79,925 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and Value/Consideration - estimated valuation (A) 3,593,333 Ordinary Shares No. of securities held after change (B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares (B) 7,000,000 ZEPOs 10/12/2024 Nature of change On-market purchase Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.