Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oklo Resources Limited    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/04
0.22 AUD   +7.32%
05:22pOKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Divesting 80% Stake in South Mali Gold Projects
MT
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Finalises Divestment of South Mali Projects
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor

01/04/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OKLO Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Simon Taylor

Date of last notice

25 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

(A).

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(B).

Indirect

(including registered holder)

(A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

(B).

Jimbzal Pty Ltd

relevant interest.

Date of change

24th and 29th December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

(A) 3,193,333 Ordinary Shares

(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares

Class

(B) 7,000,000 ZEPOs 10/12/2024

Number acquired

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number disposed

400,000

$79,925

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

Value/Consideration

-

estimated valuation

(A) 3,593,333 Ordinary Shares

No. of securities held after change

(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares

(B) 7,000,000 ZEPOs 10/12/2024

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
05:22pOKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Divesting 80% Stake in South Mali Gold Projects
MT
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Finalises Divestment of South Mali Projects
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Finds Deep Gold at Dandoko Project in Mali; Shares Fall 5%
MT
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 2A and Sec 708A Cleansing Statement
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Progress Update on 2021 Drill Program
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Constitution
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Commences 2021 Drill Program at Seko
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2020 -1,64 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net cash 2020 12,7 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 85,2 M 85,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 413x
EV / Sales 2020 1 411x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 AUD
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED7.32%80
BHP GROUP1.48%151 839
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%125 739
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%40 913
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.66.41%33 095
FRESNILLO PLC0.00%11 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ