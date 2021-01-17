Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oklo Resources Limited    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Drilling Expands SK1 South at Depth and Along Strike

01/17/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18th JANUARY 2021

OKLO RESOURCE DRILLING EXPANDS SK1 SOUTH AT

DEPTH AND ALONG STRIKE

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further drilling results from the 2021 field season at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received from step-out and infill resource drilling at SK1 South and SK4, located ~700m northeast of SK1.
  • SK1 South successfully extended to a vertical depth of ~150m and remains open along strike to the south with follow-up drilling in progress.
  • Significant intersections include:
    • 30m at 3.16g/t gold from 162m (to end of hole), including,
      • 7m at 9.68g/t gold that includes
      • 2m at 19.64g/t gold with the hole ending in mineralisation
    • 10m at 4.04g/t gold from 11m, including
      • 3m at 8.30g/t gold
    • 5m at 5.36g/t gold from 86m, including
      • 2m at 11.89g/t gold
    • 10m at 2.42g/t gold from 47m*, including
      • 2m at 6.69g/t gold
    • 12m at 1.05g/t gold from 40m, including
      • 2m at 4.40g/t gold
  • Shallow, high-grade gold intersected at SK4, including:
    • 2m at 11.97g/t gold from 21m
  • Drilling is ongoing at Seko, Koko and other extensions to the Dandoko gold system in advance of finalising the maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) during the current quarter.
  • A further 143 holes have been completed with assay results pending.

"We are encouraged by the latest results from SK1 South with the deepest hole drilled to date intersecting a thick zone of medium-grade gold mineralisation. Additionally, the most southern line at SK1 South continues to extend this zone which will be further tested along strike to the south and at depth. These results coupled with the emergence of a new high- grade zone at SK4 some 700m to the north east of SK1 bodes well for further drilling success at Seko. With the current drilling campaign in full swing, we look forward to further unlocking the potential of the Dandoko gold system." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

* Partial assays previously released from hole RSSK20-099

18th JANUARY 2021

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further assay results from its 2021 drilling campaign over Seko within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project.

Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo (including Yalea) / Gounkoto complex (Figure 1a). The Company currently holds ~505km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region.

Figure 1(a): Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

Figure 1(b): Location of Seko and Koko gold

trends within the Dandoko gold corridor

The assay results reported in this announcement comprise 3 diamond (DD) holes and 29 reverse circulation (RC) holes. The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 and Table 3, with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 3.

SK1 SOUTH

Oklo previously outlined extensive oxide-hosted gold mineralisation along the ~3km SK1 North - SK1 South - Koko trend. The current program is focussed on completing the oxide zone definition drilling in advance of finalising the maiden MRE.

The latest assay results have successfully extended SK1 South at depth, returning the deepest intersection to date of 30m at 3.16g/t gold in hole RCSK20-272 from a down hole depth of 162m to 192m (150m average vertical depth) with the hole ending in mineralisation (Figure 3, Section 1396250m). The zone included a high-grade core of 7m at 9.68g/t gold with individual grades of up to 32.5g/t gold. Significantly this zone remains open down plunge and will be further tested in the current program.

  1. hole RDSK20-101 drilled 50m to the north along strike of hole RCSK20-272 returned a shallow high grade gold intersection of 10m at 4.04g/t gold from a down hole depth of 11m which may represent the development of a hanging wall lode. A further 100m to the north, RC hole RCSK20- 274 returned 5m at 5.36g/t gold from a down hole depth of 86m.

PAGE 2 OF 21

18th JANUARY 2021

The southernmost step-out line drilled to date at SK1 South (400m south of hole RCSK20-272) intersected 13m at 1.03g/t gold from 44m in hole RCSK20-283, while hole RCSK20-281 returned 3m at 1.83g/t gold from 106m and a second wider zone of 20m at 0.51g/t gold from 118m with the hole ending in mineralisation (1.10g/t gold).

These results confirmed SK1 South remains open along strike, with drilling ongoing to further extend this zone to the south.

SK4

SK4 is located ~700m northeast of SK1 North. Auger drilling completed in 2017 outlined a gold geochemical anomaly that has been tested by limited drilling. Follow-up hole RCSK20-279 drilled in the current campaign successfully intersected a shallow high-grade gold zone, returning 2m at 11.97g/t gold from 21m downhole which will be further investigated.

ONGOING WORK PLANS

Oklo commenced an initial 15,000m drilling program in late October 2020 with the aim of completing the program in advance of finalising the maiden MRE. The program is predominantly targeting the ~3km SK1 North - SK1 South - Koko trend at Seko, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling is testing additional targets in close proximity to Seko identified through a combination of results from previous auger geochemical drilling, induced polarisation (IP) and geological mapping.

As announced to the ASX on 17th December 2020, the program was delayed due to the late arrival of 2 of the 3 drill rigs. The Company is pleased to report since this announcement, all 3 rigs were fully operational and working on double shifts over the New Year period to increase the daily meterage rate. As such the program is now back on track with 2 drill rigs currently operating following demobilisation of the 3rd rig.

A total of 14,650 metres has been completed, and subject to the timely receipt of assay results the completion of the MRE is expected during the current quarter.

A further 143 holes have now been completed with assays pending.

PAGE 3 OF 21

18th JANUARY 2021

Figure 2a: Drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from previous drilling programs (AC, RC and

DD) over Seko Anomalies SK1-5, Koko and Disse, completed holes

PAGE 4 OF 21

Figure 2b: Zoomed drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from previous drilling programs (AC, RC and DD) over SK1, completed holes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 22:15:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
05:16pOKLO RESOURCES : Drilling Expands SK1 South at Depth and Along Strike
PU
01/04OKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Divesting 80% Stake in South Mali Gold Projects
MT
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Finalises Divestment of South Mali Projects
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Finds Deep Gold at Dandoko Project in Mali; Shares Fall 5%
MT
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 2A and Sec 708A Cleansing Statement
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Progress Update on 2021 Drill Program
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Constitution
PU
2020OKLO RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2020 -1,64 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2020 12,7 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 101 M 77,8 M 77,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 413x
EV / Sales 2020 1 411x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 AUD
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 150%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED-2.44%78
BHP GROUP10.35%167 742
RIO TINTO PLC8.70%135 240
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%49 351
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.85%34 742
FRESNILLO PLC-3.72%10 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ