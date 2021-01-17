Oklo Resources : Drilling Expands SK1 South at Depth and Along Strike
18th JANUARY 2021
OKLO RESOURCE DRILLING EXPANDS SK1 SOUTH AT
DEPTH AND ALONG STRIKE
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further drilling results from the 2021 field season at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS
Assay results received from step-out and infill resource drilling at SK1 South and SK4, located ~700m northeast of SK1.
SK1 South successfully extended to a vertical depth of ~150m and remains open along strike to the south with follow-up drilling in progress.
Significant intersections include:
30m at 3.16g/t gold from 162m (to end of hole), including,
7m at 9.68g/t goldthat includes
2m at 19.64g/t gold with the hole ending in mineralisation
10m at 4.04g/t goldfrom 11m, including
3m at 8.30g/t gold
5m at 5.36g/t goldfrom 86m, including
2m at 11.89g/t gold
10m at 2.42g/t goldfrom 47m*, including
2m at 6.69g/t gold
12m at 1.05g/t goldfrom 40m, including
2m at 4.40g/t gold
Shallow, high-grade gold intersected at SK4, including:
2m at 11.97g/t goldfrom 21m
Drilling is ongoing at Seko, Koko and other extensions to the Dandoko gold system in advance of finalising the maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) during the current quarter.
A further 143 holes have been completed with assay results pending.
"We are encouraged by the latest results from SK1 South with the deepest hole drilled to date intersecting a thick zone of medium-grade gold mineralisation. Additionally, the most southern line at SK1 South continues to extend this zone which will be further tested along strike to the south and at depth. These results coupled with the emergence of a new high- grade zone at SK4 some 700m to the north east of SK1 bodes well for further drilling success at Seko. With the current drilling campaign in full swing, we look forward to further unlocking the potential of the Dandoko gold system." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.
* Partial assays previously released from hole RSSK20-099
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further assay results from its 2021 drilling campaign over Seko within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project.
Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo (including Yalea) / Gounkoto complex (Figure 1a). The Company currently holds ~505km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region.
Figure 1(a): Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.
Figure 1(b): Location of Seko and Koko gold
trends within the Dandoko gold corridor
The assay results reported in this announcement comprise 3 diamond (DD) holes and 29 reverse circulation (RC) holes. The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 and Table 3, with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 3.
SK1 SOUTH
Oklo previously outlined extensive oxide-hosted gold mineralisation along the ~3km SK1 North - SK1 South - Koko trend. The current program is focussed on completing the oxide zone definition drilling in advance of finalising the maiden MRE.
The latest assay results have successfully extended SK1 South at depth, returning the deepest intersection to date of 30m at 3.16g/t gold in hole RCSK20-272 from a down hole depth of 162m to 192m (150m average vertical depth) with the hole ending in mineralisation (Figure 3, Section 1396250m). The zone included a high-grade core of 7m at 9.68g/t gold with individual grades of up to 32.5g/t gold. Significantly this zone remains open down plunge and will be further tested in the current program.
hole RDSK20-101 drilled 50m to the north along strike of hole RCSK20-272 returned a shallow high grade gold intersection of 10m at 4.04g/t gold from a down hole depth of 11m which may represent the development of a hanging wall lode. A further 100m to the north, RC hole RCSK20- 274 returned 5m at 5.36g/t gold from a down hole depth of 86m.
The southernmost step-out line drilled to date at SK1 South (400m south of hole RCSK20-272) intersected 13m at 1.03g/t gold from 44m in hole RCSK20-283, while hole RCSK20-281 returned 3m at 1.83g/t gold from 106m and a second wider zone of 20m at 0.51g/t gold from 118m with the hole ending in mineralisation (1.10g/t gold).
These results confirmed SK1 South remains open along strike, with drilling ongoing to further extend this zone to the south.
SK4
SK4 is located ~700m northeast of SK1 North. Auger drilling completed in 2017 outlined a gold geochemical anomaly that has been tested by limited drilling. Follow-up hole RCSK20-279 drilled in the current campaign successfully intersected a shallow high-grade gold zone, returning 2m at 11.97g/t gold from 21m downhole which will be further investigated.
ONGOING WORK PLANS
Oklo commenced an initial 15,000m drilling program in late October 2020 with the aim of completing the program in advance of finalising the maiden MRE. The program is predominantly targeting the ~3km SK1 North - SK1 South - Koko trend at Seko, which remains open at depth and along strike.
Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling is testing additional targets in close proximity to Seko identified through a combination of results from previous auger geochemical drilling, induced polarisation (IP) and geological mapping.
As announced to the ASX on 17th December 2020, the program was delayed due to the late arrival of 2 of the 3 drill rigs. The Company is pleased to report since this announcement, all 3 rigs were fully operational and working on double shifts over the New Year period to increase the daily meterage rate. As such the program is now back on track with 2 drill rigs currently operating following demobilisation of the 3rd rig.
A total of 14,650 metres has been completed, and subject to the timely receipt of assay results the completion of the MRE is expected during the current quarter.
A further 143 holes have now been completed with assays pending.
Figure 2a: Drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from previous drilling programs (AC, RC and
DD) over Seko Anomalies SK1-5, Koko and Disse, completed holes
Figure 2b: Zoomed drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from previous drilling programs (AC, RC and DD) over SK1, completed holes
