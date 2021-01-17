Oklo Resources : Drilling Expands SK1 South at Depth and Along Strike

18th JANUARY 2021

The southernmost step-out line drilled to date at SK1 South (400m south of hole RCSK20-272) intersected 13m at 1.03g/t gold from 44m in hole RCSK20-283, while hole RCSK20-281 returned 3m at 1.83g/t gold from 106m and a second wider zone of 20m at 0.51g/t gold from 118m with the hole ending in mineralisation (1.10g/t gold).

These results confirmed SK1 South remains open along strike, with drilling ongoing to further extend this zone to the south.

SK4

SK4 is located ~700m northeast of SK1 North. Auger drilling completed in 2017 outlined a gold geochemical anomaly that has been tested by limited drilling. Follow-up hole RCSK20-279 drilled in the current campaign successfully intersected a shallow high-grade gold zone, returning 2m at 11.97g/t gold from 21m downhole which will be further investigated.

ONGOING WORK PLANS

Oklo commenced an initial 15,000m drilling program in late October 2020 with the aim of completing the program in advance of finalising the maiden MRE. The program is predominantly targeting the ~3km SK1 North - SK1 South - Koko trend at Seko, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling is testing additional targets in close proximity to Seko identified through a combination of results from previous auger geochemical drilling, induced polarisation (IP) and geological mapping.

As announced to the ASX on 17th December 2020, the program was delayed due to the late arrival of 2 of the 3 drill rigs. The Company is pleased to report since this announcement, all 3 rigs were fully operational and working on double shifts over the New Year period to increase the daily meterage rate. As such the program is now back on track with 2 drill rigs currently operating following demobilisation of the 3rd rig.

A total of 14,650 metres has been completed, and subject to the timely receipt of assay results the completion of the MRE is expected during the current quarter.

A further 143 holes have now been completed with assays pending.