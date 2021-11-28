Oklo Resources : Extends High Grade Gold at Disse

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high-grade gold intersections from Disse within the Company's 100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.
HIGHLIGHTS
use
► Assay results received from a further 6 reverse circulation (RC) and one diamond (DD)
hole.
► Significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation intersected:
personal
► 3m at 19.94g/t gold from 85m including,
► 1m at 39.60g/t gold from 85m
► 3m at 5.78g/t gold from 84mand
► 18m at 2.70g/t gold from 180m including,
► 7m at 6.15g/t gold from 190m which includes,
► 1m at 25.20g/t gold from 195m
► 21m at 1.33g/t gold from 37m including,
► 6m at 2.19g/t gold from 49mand
► 7m at 9.42g/t gold from 79m including,
► 2m at 30.80g/t gold from 79m which includes,
► 1m at 53.00g/t gold from 80m
► 23m at 1.26g/t gold from 69m including,
For
► 7m at 2.63g/t gold from 80m which includes,
► 1m at 10.20g/t gold from 80m
► Disse currently extends over a 550m strike length and was a small component of the
Company's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) announced in March 2021. Wide-
spaced (100 - 150m sections) informed the MRE with all mineralisation classified as
Inferred.
► Planning underway for immediate follow up drilling in addition to 9,000m program underway.
Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These excellent results further confirm Disse as an emerginghigh-gradetarget in fresh rock to complement the largely shallow oxide resource at Seko. The results have extended the mineralisation both at depth and along strike with further drilling planned. The current 9,000m resource expansion drilling program is making good progress, having now completed additional holes at Seko including a deep diamond hole under SK2 and at targets along strike from SK1 with results pending."
29th NOVEMBER 2021
The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from resource expansion drilling at Disse, forming part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.
The Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of onlyB2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/
Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).
use
personal
Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.
RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
For
Since announcing the initial MRE in late March 2021, the Company remains focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other nearby targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor and within the adjoining projects (Figures 1-2).
Disse is a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast. A modest Inferred Resource of 150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.
Assay results reported in this announcement are from a further 6 RC holes totalling 752m and one
hole totalling 248.5m completed at Disse. An additional 2 RC holes for 171m were abandoned prior to target depth and not assayed.
1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021
PAGE 2 OF 14
29th NOVEMBER 2021
DISSE
The holes completed at Disse were drilled on infill sections to close up the previous wide line spacing of up to 150m. RC assay results received are from the central and eastern zone and a
onlydeeper DD hole (RDDS21-123) from the western zone (Figures 2 - 7).
Significantly, the deeper DD hole (RDDS21-123) extended the high-grade primary gold zone to a downhole depth of 180m (~160m vertical depth) with individual grades of up to 25.20g/t gold. The hole also intersected a shallower zone (84m downhole) that may represent a separate hanging wall structure Figure 5.
The following significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation were returned from the DD hole:
use
► 3m at 5.78g/t gold from 84mand
► 18m at 2.70g/t gold from 180m including,
► 7m at 6.15g/t gold from 190m which includes,
► 1m at 25.20g/t gold from 195m.
Significant intersections returned from the RC holes (RCDS21-352, 353, 354 and 355) included:
personal
► 3m at 19.94g/t gold from 85m including,
► 1m at 53.00g/t gold from 80m.
► 1m at 39.60g/t gold from 85m ► 23m at 1.26g/t gold from 69m including,
► 7m at 2.63g/t gold from 80m which includes, ► 1m at 10.20g/t gold from 80m
► 21m at 1.33g/t gold from 37m including, ► 6m at 2.19g/t gold from 49m and
► 7m at 9.42g/t gold from 79m including,
► 2m at 30.80g/t gold from 79m which includes,
RC holes RCDS21-356 and 357 were abandoned prior to reaching target depth and not assayed. RC hole RCDS21-358 intersected a late stage post mineralised dyke at the interpreted position of Disse mineralised structure.
The results received to date at Disse add support for potential high-grade shoots plunging to the Forsoutheast and continuing at depth that require further drill testing.
The gold mineralisation is hosted within a quartz diorite and is crosscut by a post mineralisation doleritic dyke. Alteration associated with the mineralisation is an early albite ± ankerite phase that is overprinted with silica - sericite pyrite alteration along brittle fractures that carries the gold mineralisation.
PAGE 3 OF 14
29th NOVEMBER 2021
For personal use only
Figure 2: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.
Figure 3: Drone photo showing the location of Disse (foreground) and the Seko Mineral System (background)
PAGE 4 OF 14
29th NOVEMBER 2021
For personal use only
Figure 4: Disse Long Section showing previous results and new drilling results.
Figure 5: Disse Cross Section A-A' showing previous results and new drilling results.
PAGE 5 OF 14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:49:00 UTC.