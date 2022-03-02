Oklo Resources : Hits High Grade Gold up to 87.5g/t at Disse

3rd MARCH 2022

DISSE

A further 8 holes tested the main Disse structure, a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth. A modest Inferred Resource of

only150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.

The current holes were predominantly drilled to infill sections in the central zone and test for depth continuity in the western zone (Figures 2 - 7).

Significantly, further high-grade primary gold mineralisation was intersected in the central zone with individual grades of up to 87.50g/t gold (Hole RCDS21-372), which remains open at depth (refer to Figure 5).

The following significant intervals of primary high grade gold mineralisation were returned:

Hole RCDS21-372 ► 5m at 19.08g/t gold from 109m including, ► 2m at 47.04g/t gold from 112m which includes, ► 1m at 87.50g/t gold from 113m

Hole RCDS21-373

2m at 7.02g/t gold from 63m Hole RCDS21-376

5m at 1.65g/t gold from 107m including,

1m at 6.75g/t gold from 111m Hole RDDS22-125

6m at 3.76g/t gold from 221m including,

3m at 6.36g/t gold from 224m



The gold mineralisation is hosted within a quartz diorite and is crosscut by a post mineralisation dolerite dyke. Alteration associated with the mineralisation is an early albite ± ankerite phase that is

overprinted with silica - sericite pyrite alteration along brittle fractures that carries the gold mineralisation.

The results received to date at Disse add support for potential high-grade shoot development plunging to the southeast and continuing at depth that require further drill testing for both their open cut and underground potential.

Disse North

First pass assay results received from 6 RC holes at Disse North confirmed a potential parallel structure 300m to the north of the main Disse trend, with a narrow zone of high-grade gold intersected in hole RCDS21-380 returning 1m at 23.00g/t gold from 40m along with 1m at 3.88g/t

gold from 1m. This zone will be further investigated. Disse South East

A total of 5 RC holes tested for a south-eastern extension to the Disse host structure over a further 200m. The holes were successful in intersecting the Disse trend but only returned low tenor gold intersections, including 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 26m in hole RCDS21-367.

A further RC hole (RCDS21-374) was abandoned at 42m prior to the target depth and was not assayed.

1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021