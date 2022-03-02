Log in
03/22 06:10:56 pm
Oklo Resources : Hits High Grade Gold up to 87.5g/t at Disse

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
OKLO RECEIVES FURTHER HIGH-GRADEGOLD HITS
FROM DISSE INCLUDING UP TO 87.5 g/t GOLD

only3rd MARCH2022

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high-grade gold intersections from Disse within the Company's 100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS

► Assay results received from a further 10 reverse circulation (RC) and 3 diamond (DD)

holes at Disse.

► Further significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation intersected:

5m at 19.08g/t gold from 109m including,

2m at 47.04g/t gold from 112m which includes,

1m at 87.50g/t gold from 113m

2m at 7.02g/t gold from 63m

6m at 3.76g/t gold from 221m including,

3m at 6.36g/t gold from 224m

5m at 1.65g/t gold from 107m including,

1m at 6.75g/t gold from 111m

► 6 RC holes drilled at Disse North discovers a potential parallel high-grade structure

300m north of the main Disse trend returning:

1m at 23.00g/t gold from 40m

► Disse currently extends over a 550m strike length and was a small component of the

Company's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) announced in March 2021 due to

limited wide-spaced drilling.

► All new results are located below or outside the current MRE with modeling underway to

investigate potential open cut and underground resource growth opportunities from the

narrow but high-grade Disse system.

Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These excellent results further confirm Disse as an emerging high-gradetarget with both open cut and underground potential. The latest high-gradegold result of 5m at 19.08g/t is from the central part of the host structure, which remains open at depth and correlates well with the high-gradegold intersected in the adjacent drill sections, including 6m at 12.56g/t gold and 3m at 19.94g/t gold. The addition of high-gradefresh rock will complement the largely shallow oxide resource at Seko. The current resource expansion drilling program at Seko is now complete with final assay results expected imminently."

3rd MARCH 2022

The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from resource expansion drilling at Disse, forming part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.

The Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of onlyB2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/ Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region

(Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

For

Since announcing the initial MRE in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor and within Oklo's adjoining projects (Figure 1).

Assay results reported in this announcement are from a further 16 RC holes totalling 1,761m and 3 DD holes totalling 790.2m completed at Disse.

All significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1, with drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 7.

3rd MARCH 2022

DISSE

A further 8 holes tested the main Disse structure, a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth. A modest Inferred Resource of

only150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.

The current holes were predominantly drilled to infill sections in the central zone and test for depth continuity in the western zone (Figures 2 - 7).

Significantly, further high-grade primary gold mineralisation was intersected in the central zone with individual grades of up to 87.50g/t gold (Hole RCDS21-372), which remains open at depth (refer to Figure 5).

The following significant intervals of primary high grade gold mineralisation were returned:

Hole RCDS21-372

5m at 19.08g/t gold from 109m including,

2m at 47.04g/t gold from 112m which includes,

1m at 87.50g/t gold from 113m

Hole RCDS21-373

  • 2m at 7.02g/t gold from 63m Hole RCDS21-376
  • 5m at 1.65g/t gold from 107m including,
    • 1m at 6.75g/t gold from 111m Hole RDDS22-125
  • 6m at 3.76g/t gold from 221m including,
    • 3m at 6.36g/t gold from 224m

overprinted with silica - sericite pyrite alteration along brittle fractures that carries the gold mineralisation.

The results received to date at Disse add support for potential high-grade shoot development plunging to the southeast and continuing at depth that require further drill testing for both their open cut and underground potential.

Disse North

gold from 1m. This zone will be further investigated. Disse South East

A total of 5 RC holes tested for a south-eastern extension to the Disse host structure over a further 200m. The holes were successful in intersecting the Disse trend but only returned low tenor gold intersections, including 3m at 1.16g/t gold from 26m in hole RCDS21-367.

A further RC hole (RCDS21-374) was abandoned at 42m prior to the target depth and was not assayed.

1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021

3rd MARCH 2022

Figure 2: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.

Figure 3: Drone photo showing the location of Disse (foreground) and the Seko gold system (background)

3rd MARCH 2022

Figure 4: Disse Long Section showing previous results, new drilling results and section locations.

Figure 5: Disse Cross Section A-A' showing previous results and new drilling results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
