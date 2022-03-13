Oklo Resources : Hits Primary Gold up to 22g/t Below SK2
03/13/2022
SEKO SK2
14th MARCH 2022
OKLO HITS HIGH GRADE PRIMARY MINERALISATION UP TO
22.0g/t GOLD BELOW SK2 RESOURCE PIT SHELL
NEW RESOURCE EXTENSION TARGET IDENTIFIED NORTH OF SK3
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further highly usencouraging results from several resource growth targets recently drill-tested at Seko within the
Company's 100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.
HIGHLIGHTS
High-gradeprimary gold mineralisation intersected 60m below the SK2 resource pit shell further confirming the depth potential of the system:
► 5m at 5.46g/t gold from 235m including,
► 8m at 1.57g/t gold from 65m
► 1m at 22.00g/t gold from 238m
SEKO SK3 NORTH
► Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling testing a blind geophysical target 240m north of SK3
intersects a significant interval of shallow gold mineralisation. Geochemical analysis of the
intersection using hand-held XRF shows a similar As-Cu response to SK3, providing strong
indication that this represents the northern strike extension:
► 19m at 0.94g/t gold from 56m including,
KOKO
Reconnaissance AC drilling along the 4.5km SK1-Koko-Bembala trend intersects further wide zones of gold mineralisation confirming this structure as a significant mineralised trend:
6m at 1.27g/t goldfrom 27m within 36m at 0.61g/t gold from 6m
12m at 1.43g/t goldfrom 21m within 39m at 0.79g/t gold from 3m
3m at 2.02g/t goldfrom 9m within 12m at 0.79g/t gold from 6m
ForOklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These results mark a successful conclusion to the first phase of resource growth drilling as part of the Company's 2022 field season. Significant potential to grow the Seko resource base has already been confirmed from the exceptionalhigh-gradeintersections returned to date from Disse.
The new results from SK2 highlight excellent potential to extend this significant lode at depth, which exhibits similar geological attributes to the other large gold systems in the region including the Yalea/Gounkoto deposits within Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/Gounkoto complex located ~50km the northwest. Importantly the discovery and development of these deposits started as a series of oxide open pits before developing into significant underground systems in the primary zone.
Our team is currently planning the next phase of drilling, which in addition to the Seko targets, will follow- up on the recent satellite discoveries at Sari and Kandiole. We look forward to providing further details on our plans in the near future."
14th MARCH 2022
The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from the recently completed resource expansion drilling program at Seko (SK2, SK1 & SK3 North), Koko and Bembala which form part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.
onlyThe Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/ Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).
For Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.
RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Since announcing the initial Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor, and within Oklo's adjoining projects (Figure 1- 2).
Assay results reported in this announcement are from several targets evaluated at Seko including SK2, SK3 North, SK1, Koko and Bembala.
The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 8.
14th MARCH 2022
Figure 2: Drone photo showing the Seko Mineral Resource areas and host trends.
Figure 3: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.
14th MARCH 2022
SEKO SK2
A single deep diamond (DD) drill hole (RDSK21-124) was completed to test for potential extensions of the SK2 system into fresh rock. The hole successfully intersected high-grade primary gold mineralisation 60m below the SK2 resource pit shell confirming the depth potential of the system (Figure 6). Significant results included:
5m at 5.46g/t gold from 235m including,
1m at 22.00g/t goldfrom 238m
onlyDiamond core from the hole exhibits similar alteration and mineralisation styles to the other large gold systems in the region, including the Yalea/Gounkoto deposits within Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/Gounkoto complex located ~50km the northwest (Figure 1). The discovery and development of these deposits started as a series of oxide open pits before developing into significant
Alteration at SK2 is characterised by albite-sericite-carbonate-pyrite assemblages within breccias and turbiditic sediments (greywacke) (Figures 4-5).
Figure 4: SK2 drill core from hole RDSK21-124- sulphidic breccia with pyrite/carbonate-rich matrix containing clasts of
intensely albitised rock. 238-239m returned 22.00g/t gold, 239-240m returned 3.18g/t gold.
Figure 5: SK2 drill core from hole RDSK21-124 - hydrothermal breccia with pyrite stringers. 265-266m returned 3.36g/t gold
14th MARCH 2022
personal Figure 6: SK2 Cross Section 139630mN including gold grades, resource classification and pit shell
SEKO SK3 NORTH
A single reconnaissance AC line testing a blind, coincident seismic-IP geophysical target 240m north of SK3 intersected the following significant interval of low-grade gold mineralisation in hole ACSK22-1261:
19m at 0.94g/t goldfrom 56m including,
8m at 1.57g/t goldfrom 65m
ForGeochemical analysis of the intersection using hand-held XRF shows a similar As-Cu response to SK3, providing strong indication that this represents a northern strike extension of SK3.
Numerous significant intersections at the northern end of the SK3 pit shell fall outside the resource model including 20m at 3.03g/t gold from a depth of 209m in hole RCSK18-72. This new intersection is located some 240m to the north of the limit of previous drilling at SK3 and is a high priority target for follow-up evaluation (Refer Figure 7-8).
