Oklo Resources : Hits Primary Gold up to 22g/t Below SK2

SEKO SK2

22.0g/t GOLD BELOW SK2 RESOURCE PIT SHELL

NEW RESOURCE EXTENSION TARGET IDENTIFIED NORTH OF SK3

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further highly usencouraging results from several resource growth targets recently drill-tested at Seko within the

Company's 100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS

High-grade primary gold mineralisation intersected 60m below the SK2 resource pit shell further confirming the depth potential of the system:

► 5m at 5.46g/t gold from 235m including, ► 8m at 1.57g/t gold from 65m ► 1m at 22.00g/t gold from 238m SEKO SK3 NORTH ► Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling testing a blind geophysical target 240m north of SK3 intersects a significant interval of shallow gold mineralisation. Geochemical analysis of the intersection using hand-held XRF shows a similar As-Cu response to SK3, providing strong indication that this represents the northern strike extension: ► 19m at 0.94g/t gold from 56m including, KOKO

Reconnaissance AC drilling along the 4.5km SK1-Koko-Bembala trend intersects further wide zones of gold mineralisation confirming this structure as a significant mineralised trend:

SK1-Koko-Bembala trend intersects further wide zones of gold mineralisation confirming this structure as a significant mineralised trend: 6m at 1.27g/t gold from 27m within 36m at 0.61g/t gold from 6m 12m at 1.43g/t gold from 21m within 39m at 0.79g/t gold from 3m 3m at 2.02g/t gold from 9m within 12m at 0.79g/t gold from 6m



ForOklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These results mark a successful conclusion to the first phase of resource growth drilling as part of the Company's 2022 field season. Significant potential to grow the Seko resource base has already been confirmed from the exceptional high-gradeintersections returned to date from Disse.

The new results from SK2 highlight excellent potential to extend this significant lode at depth, which exhibits similar geological attributes to the other large gold systems in the region including the Yalea/Gounkoto deposits within Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/Gounkoto complex located ~50km the northwest. Importantly the discovery and development of these deposits started as a series of oxide open pits before developing into significant underground systems in the primary zone.

Our team is currently planning the next phase of drilling, which in addition to the Seko targets, will follow- up on the recent satellite discoveries at Sari and Kandiole. We look forward to providing further details on our plans in the near future."