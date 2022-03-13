Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Oklo Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 06:15:19 pm
0.095 AUD   +3.26%
06:54pOKLO RESOURCES : Hits Primary Gold up to 22g/t Below SK2
PU
03/03Oklo Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Mali Gold Project; Shares Jump 15%
MT
03/02OKLO RESOURCES : Hits High Grade Gold up to 87.5g/t at Disse
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Hits Primary Gold up to 22g/t Below SK2

03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SEKO SK2

14th MARCH2022

only

OKLO HITS HIGH GRADE PRIMARY MINERALISATION UP TO

22.0g/t GOLD BELOW SK2 RESOURCE PIT SHELL

NEW RESOURCE EXTENSION TARGET IDENTIFIED NORTH OF SK3

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further highly usencouraging results from several resource growth targets recently drill-tested at Seko within the

Company's 100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • High-gradeprimary gold mineralisation intersected 60m below the SK2 resource pit shell further confirming the depth potential of the system:

personal

5m at 5.46g/t gold from 235m including,

8m at 1.57g/t gold from 65m

1m at 22.00g/t gold from 238m

SEKO SK3 NORTH

► Reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling testing a blind geophysical target 240m north of SK3

intersects a significant interval of shallow gold mineralisation. Geochemical analysis of the

intersection using hand-held XRF shows a similar As-Cu response to SK3, providing strong

indication that this represents the northern strike extension:

19m at 0.94g/t gold from 56m including,

KOKO

  • Reconnaissance AC drilling along the 4.5km SK1-Koko-Bembala trend intersects further wide zones of gold mineralisation confirming this structure as a significant mineralised trend:
    • 6m at 1.27g/t gold from 27m within 36m at 0.61g/t gold from 6m
    • 12m at 1.43g/t gold from 21m within 39m at 0.79g/t gold from 3m
    • 3m at 2.02g/t gold from 9m within 12m at 0.79g/t gold from 6m

ForOklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These results mark a successful conclusion to the first phase of resource growth drilling as part of the Company's 2022 field season. Significant potential to grow the Seko resource base has already been confirmed from the exceptional high-gradeintersections returned to date from Disse.

The new results from SK2 highlight excellent potential to extend this significant lode at depth, which exhibits similar geological attributes to the other large gold systems in the region including the Yalea/Gounkoto deposits within Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/Gounkoto complex located ~50km the northwest. Importantly the discovery and development of these deposits started as a series of oxide open pits before developing into significant underground systems in the primary zone.

Our team is currently planning the next phase of drilling, which in addition to the Seko targets, will follow- up on the recent satellite discoveries at Sari and Kandiole. We look forward to providing further details on our plans in the near future."

14th MARCH 2022

The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from the recently completed resource expansion drilling program at Seko (SK2, SK1 & SK3 North), Koko and Bembala which form part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.

onlyThe Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/ Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).

usepersonal

For Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Since announcing the initial Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor, and within Oklo's adjoining projects (Figure 1- 2).

Assay results reported in this announcement are from several targets evaluated at Seko including SK2, SK3 North, SK1, Koko and Bembala.

The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 8.

PAGE 2 OF 15

14th MARCH 2022

For personal use only

Figure 2: Drone photo showing the Seko Mineral Resource areas and host trends.

Figure 3: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.

PAGE 3 OF 15

14th MARCH 2022

SEKO SK2

A single deep diamond (DD) drill hole (RDSK21-124) was completed to test for potential extensions of the SK2 system into fresh rock. The hole successfully intersected high-grade primary gold mineralisation 60m below the SK2 resource pit shell confirming the depth potential of the system (Figure 6). Significant results included:

  • 5m at 5.46g/t gold from 235m including,
    • 1m at 22.00g/t gold from 238m

onlyDiamond core from the hole exhibits similar alteration and mineralisation styles to the other large gold systems in the region, including the Yalea/Gounkoto deposits within Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/Gounkoto complex located ~50km the northwest (Figure 1). The discovery and development of these deposits started as a series of oxide open pits before developing into significant

useunderground systems in the primary zone.

Alteration at SK2 is characterised by albite-sericite-carbonate-pyrite assemblages within breccias and turbiditic sediments (greywacke) (Figures 4-5).

personalFor

Figure 4: SK2 drill core from hole RDSK21-124- sulphidic breccia with pyrite/carbonate-rich matrix containing clasts of

intensely albitised rock. 238-239m returned 22.00g/t gold, 239-240m returned 3.18g/t gold.

Figure 5: SK2 drill core from hole RDSK21-124 - hydrothermal breccia with pyrite stringers. 265-266m returned 3.36g/t gold

PAGE 4 OF 15

14th MARCH 2022

onlyuse

personal Figure 6: SK2 Cross Section 139630mN including gold grades, resource classification and pit shell

SEKO SK3 NORTH

A single reconnaissance AC line testing a blind, coincident seismic-IP geophysical target 240m north of SK3 intersected the following significant interval of low-grade gold mineralisation in hole ACSK22-1261:

  • 19m at 0.94g/t gold from 56m including,
    • 8m at 1.57g/t gold from 65m

ForGeochemical analysis of the intersection using hand-held XRF shows a similar As-Cu response to SK3, providing strong indication that this represents a northern strike extension of SK3.

Numerous significant intersections at the northern end of the SK3 pit shell fall outside the resource model including 20m at 3.03g/t gold from a depth of 209m in hole RCSK18-72. This new intersection is located some 240m to the north of the limit of previous drilling at SK3 and is a high priority target for follow-up evaluation (Refer Figure 7-8).

PAGE 5 OF 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
06:54pOKLO RESOURCES : Hits Primary Gold up to 22g/t Below SK2
PU
03/03Oklo Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Mali Gold Project; Shares Jump 15%
MT
03/02OKLO RESOURCES : Hits High Grade Gold up to 87.5g/t at Disse
PU
03/02Oklo Resources Limited Receives Further High-Grade Gold Hits from Disse Including Up to..
CI
02/22MVL : Aircore drilling identifies new gold target
PU
2021OKLO RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - OKU
PU
2021Oklo Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Dandoko Project in Mali
MT
2021OKLO RESOURCES : Extends High Grade Gold at Disse
PU
2021Oklo Resources Limited Reports Further High-Grade Gold Intersections from Disse Within ..
CI
2021OKLO RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - OKU
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -6,73 M -4,92 M -4,92 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 411x
EV / Sales 2021 831x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 AUD
Average target price 0,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 268%
Managers and Directors
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED-26.92%35
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188