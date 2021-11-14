Oklo Resources : Intersects 69.1g/t Gold at Disse

the 2022 drilling season with further high-grade gold intersected at Disse within the Company's
100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.
HIGHLIGHTS
► Assay results received from the first 7 infill reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at Disse,
with assays pending from a further 5 RC and 2 diamond holes (DD) holes and drilling
ongoing.
► Significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation intersected:
► 6m at 12.56g/t gold from 124m including,
► 1m at 69.10g/t gold from 127m
► 11m at 3.89g/t gold from 81m including,
► 4m at 9.88g/t gold from 84m which includes,
► 1m at 30.30g/t gold from 84m
► 5m at 4.89g/t gold from 70m including,
► 2m at 11.33g/t gold from 71m
► 3m at 4.33g/t gold from 61m including,
► 1m at 11.50g/t gold from 63m
► 3m at 3.12g/t gold from 39m including,
► 1m at 7.01g/t gold from 40m
► Disse currently extends over a 550m strike length and was a small component of the
Company's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) announced in March 2021. Wide-
spaced (100-150m sections) informed the MRE with all mineralisation classified as Inferred.
Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These results are an excellent start to the 2022 field season further confirming Disse as an emerginghigh-gradetarget in fresh rock to complement the largely shallow oxide resource at Seko.
The current 9,000m resource expansion drilling program is well underway with the drill rig presently at Seko completing a deep diamond hole under SK2 while awaiting further results from Disse. In parallel, we are processing data from the recent 3D IP and passive seismic geophysical surveys to assist in targeting potential high-grade feeder zones in fresh rock at Seko and advancing the Technical and Environmental studies."
15th NOVEMBER 2021
The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from resource expansion drilling at Disse, forming part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.
The Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of onlyB2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/
Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.
RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Since announcing the initial MRE in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor and within the adjoining projects (Figures 1-2).
Disse is a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast. A modest Inferred Resource of 150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.
Assay results reported in this announcement are from 7 RC holes totalling 769m at Disse.
Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021
15th NOVEMBER 2021
15th NOVEMBER 2021
DISSE
The recent holes completed at Disse were drilled on infill sections to close up the previous wide line
spacing of up to 150m. Assay results received to date are from the western zone with results from a
further 5 RC infill holes to the east and 2 deeper DD holes in the west and central zone pending
(Figure 2-6).
The following significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation were returned:
The results have indicated good potential for high-grade shoots plunging to the southeast at depth that require further drill testing.
Figure 2: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.
15th NOVEMBER 2021
15th NOVEMBER 2021
Figure 3: Drone photo showing the location of Disse (foreground) and the Seko Mineral System (background)
Figure 4: Disse Long Section showing previous results and new drilling results.
15th NOVEMBER 2021
15th NOVEMBER 2021
Figure 5: Disse Cross Section A-A' showing previous results and new drilling results
Figure 6: Disse Drill hole location plan showing holes, cross section and long section locations.
The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1, with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 6.
15th NOVEMBER 2021
