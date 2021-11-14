Oklo Resources : Intersects 69.1g/t Gold at Disse

15th NOVEMBER 2021

The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from resource expansion drilling at Disse, forming part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.

The Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of onlyB2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/

Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).

For Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Since announcing the initial MRE in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor and within the adjoining projects (Figures 1-2).

Disse is a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast. A modest Inferred Resource of 150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.

Assay results reported in this announcement are from 7 RC holes totalling 769m at Disse.

1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021