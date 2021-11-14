Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Oklo Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.14 AUD   +3.70%
05:50pOKLO RESOURCES : Intersects 69.1g/t Gold at Disse
PU
11/08Webinar Presentation
PU
10/24Oklo Reports High Grade Surface Sampling Results of Up to 5.87G/T Gold Extending SK1 Trend to over 4.5Km At Seko
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Intersects 69.1g/t Gold at Disse

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
NOVEMBER 2021
OKLO INTERSECTS UP TO 69.1g/t GOLD AT DISSE LOCATED WITHIN 2KM OF MAIN SEKO RESOURCE

only15th

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report first assay results from

the 2022 drilling season with further high-grade gold intersected at Disse within the Company's

use

100%-owned Dandoko Project in west Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS

► Assay results received from the first 7 infill reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at Disse,

with assays pending from a further 5 RC and 2 diamond holes (DD) holes and drilling

ongoing.

personal

► Significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation intersected:

6m at 12.56g/t gold from 124m including,

1m at 69.10g/t gold from 127m

11m at 3.89g/t gold from 81m including,

4m at 9.88g/t gold from 84m which includes,

1m at 30.30g/t gold from 84m

5m at 4.89g/t gold from 70m including,

2m at 11.33g/t gold from 71m

3m at 4.33g/t gold from 61m including,

1m at 11.50g/t gold from 63m

3m at 3.12g/t gold from 39m including,

For

1m at 7.01g/t gold from 40m

► Disse currently extends over a 550m strike length and was a small component of the

Company's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) announced in March 2021. Wide-

spaced (100-150m sections) informed the MRE with all mineralisation classified as Inferred.

Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor, commented: "These results are an excellent start to the 2022 field season further confirming Disse as an emerging high-gradetarget in fresh rock to complement the largely shallow oxide resource at Seko.

The current 9,000m resource expansion drilling program is well underway with the drill rig presently at Seko completing a deep diamond hole under SK2 while awaiting further results from Disse. In parallel, we are processing data from the recent 3D IP and passive seismic geophysical surveys to assist in targeting potential high-grade feeder zones in fresh rock at Seko and advancing the Technical and Environmental studies."

15th NOVEMBER 2021

The Company is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from resource expansion drilling at Disse, forming part of the Seko Mineral Resource within Oklo's flagship Dandoko Project.

The Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo/

Gounkoto complex. IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region (Figure 1).

usepersonal

For

Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

RESOURCE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Since announcing the initial MRE in late March 2021, the Company has remained focused on evaluating resource growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko and other targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor and within the adjoining projects (Figures 1-2).

Disse is a southeast-trending zone extending over a 550m strike length to the south of SK3 that remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast. A modest Inferred Resource of 150,000t at 2.57g/t Au for 12,100 contained gold ounces was previously reported for Disse1.

Assay results reported in this announcement are from 7 RC holes totalling 769m at Disse.

1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Oklo Delivers Robust Initial JORC Resource" dated 30 March 2021

PAGE 2 OF 13

15th NOVEMBER 2021

DISSE

The recent holes completed at Disse were drilled on infill sections to close up the previous wide line

spacing of up to 150m. Assay results received to date are from the western zone with results from a

only

further 5 RC infill holes to the east and 2 deeper DD holes in the west and central zone pending

(Figure 2-6).

The following significant intervals of high-grade primary gold mineralisation were returned:

6m at 12.56g/t gold from 124m including,

1m at 69.10g/t gold from 127m

use

11m at 3.89g/t gold from 81m including,

4m at 9.88g/t gold from 84m which includes,

1m at 30.30g/t gold from 84m

5m at 4.89g/t gold from 70m including,

2m at 11.33g/t gold from 71m

3m at 4.33g/t gold from 61m including,

1m at 11.50g/t gold from 63m

3m at 3.12g/t gold from 39m including,

personalFor

1m at 7.01g/t gold from 40m

The results have indicated good potential for high-grade shoots plunging to the southeast at depth that require further drill testing.

Figure 2: MRE prospect areas, mineralisation models, resource pit shell outlines and completed drilling at Seko and Disse.

PAGE 3 OF 13

15th NOVEMBER 2021

For personal use only

Figure 3: Drone photo showing the location of Disse (foreground) and the Seko Mineral System (background)

Figure 4: Disse Long Section showing previous results and new drilling results.

PAGE 4 OF 13

15th NOVEMBER 2021

For personal use only

Figure 5: Disse Cross Section A-A' showing previous results and new drilling results

Figure 6: Disse Drill hole location plan showing holes, cross section and long section locations.

The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1, with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 6.

PAGE 5 OF 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
