OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
Oklo Resources : Identifies Further Growth Opportunities at Dandoko

03/09/2021 | 05:49pm EST
10th MARCH 2021

OKLO IDENTIFIES FURTHER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

FROM REGIONAL DRILLING AT DANDOKO

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further significant results from shallow reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling of regional targets at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received from reconnaissance AC drilling confirm two further growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor.

  • Noteworthy intersections include;

    Selingouma North - 8km south of Seko

    • 12m at 2.41g/t gold from surface (including 3m at 6.39g/t gold from 6m and 9m at 0.41g/t gold from 39m) with the hole ending in mineralisation and 3m at 1.09g/t gold from 21m on the same drill traverse

    • 12m at 1.00g/t gold from 30m on the next traverse drilled 200m to the south.

    Koko East - 3km south east of Seko

6m at 1.23g/t gold from 18m, 4m at 1.21g/t gold from 76m (including 1m at 3.41g/t gold).

Koko North East and South - 2-2.5km south of Seko

3m at 1.04g/t gold from 24m, 15m at 0.53g/t gold from 33m, 6m at 0.55g/t gold from 39m and 6m at 0.51g/t gold from 63m.

Reconnaissance AC drilling is ongoing, testing additional targets identified through a combination of previous auger geochemical drilling, induced polarisation (IP) geophysical surveys and geological mapping.

Regional programs are also commencing on the Kandiole, Kouroufing, Sari and

Kossaya projects.

"The latest results from shallow reconnaissance AC drilling on targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor continue to confirm the potential for further growth opportunities in close proximity to Seko. These new results complement our pipeline of maturing satellite opportunities which will be further assessed in the near-term as part of our resource expansion drilling program." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further assay results from its 2021 drilling campaign within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project.

Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick Gold's 18Moz Loulo (including Yalea) / Gounkoto complex(Figure1a). IAMGold's 2.0Moz Diakha/Siribaya gold resource projects are located to the immediate southwest of Oklo's ~505km2 holding within this emerging world-class gold region.

Figure 1a: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

Figure 1b: Location of Seko and Koko gold trends within the Dandoko gold corridor

RECONNAISSANCE DRILLING RESULTS

In parallel with the resource definition drilling program at Seko, the Company is undertaking a reconnaissance AC drilling program testing additional targets along the 15km Dandoko gold corridor in close proximity to Seko. These targets were identified through a combination of previous auger geochemical drilling, IP geophysical surveys and geological mapping.

The assay results reported in this announcement are from 154 reconnaissance AC holes to an average depth of 52m. The results received to date have confirmed broad zones of gold mineralisation at the Selingouma North and Koko areas for follow-up testing.

Noteworthy drill intersections include:

Selingouma North

  • 12m at 2.41g/t gold from surface (including 3m at 6.39g/t gold from 6m and 9m at 0.41g/t gold from 39m) with the hole ending in mineralisation and 3m at 1.09g/t gold from 21m on the same drill line (Figure 3, Cross Section 1388450mN).

  • 12m at 1.00g/t gold from 30m on the next line drilled 200m to the south.

Koko East

6m at 1.23g/t gold from 18m, 4m at 1.21g/t gold from 76m (including 1m at 3.41g/t gold).

Koko - NE and South

3m at 1.04g/t gold from 24m, 15m at 0.53g/t gold from 33m, 6m at 0.55g/t gold from 39m and 6m at 0.51g/t gold from 63m.

Figure 2: Location of reconnaissance AC holes reported in this announcement over historical max gold in hole

The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and presented in Figures 2 - 4.

Figure 3: Selingouma North Cross Section 1388450mN

ONGOING WORK PROGRAM

The resource definition drilling program at Seko has been completed with all remaining samples dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Upon receipt, the assay results will be incorporated into the maiden Mineral Resource estimate, which remains on track for delivery during March.

Reconnaissance AC drilling is ongoing, testing additional targets in close proximity to Seko. Regional programs are also commencing on the Kandiole, Kouroufing, Sari and Kossaya projects(Figure1a).

- ENDS -

This announcement is authorised for release by Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Dominic Allen

Managing Director

Business Development Manager

T: +61 2 8319 9233

T: +61 468 544 888

E: staylor@okloresources.com

E: dallen@okloresources.com

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
