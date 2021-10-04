Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Okta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Attention Tech Experts: This Okta Sales Engineer Thinks You'd Love His Job

10/04/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Software developers and other technology enthusiasts appreciate a creative challenge-yet they may find that element lacking in their work lives. For those seeking something more, a role in solutions engineering at Okta could be the ticket.

To solve customer problems, Okta's solutions engineers apply a combination of technical savvy and soft skills. They research requirements, collaborate with account executives to tailor products, and deliver demonstrations to showcase Okta's technology at its best.

Jay Venkatraj, a senior sales engineer, experiences the role as a perfect balance of engagement with new technologies and new business opportunities. Jay comes from a software development background and hadn't worked in identity and access management (IAM) before he joined Okta. However, he was excited by the idea of sales engineering and building solutions for customers.

Jay says that, at the time, "I'd been a developer for 7+ years, but I was looking for more of a challenge. There are a lot of things that go into software development, such as building great products and ensuring it's secure, highly available, reliable, and scalable. But the idea of being in front of a customer, tailoring solutions individually, sounded very exciting to me."

A day in the life of Okta's solutions engineers

Jay works with three sales account executives who get him involved when a lead is qualified or a customer inquires about a product. "We try to uncover what customers are looking for from an IAM perspective," Jay explains. "This involves showing them what our product looks like, tailoring a demo according to their requirements, and showing them how it will fit in with their infrastructure or application."

Then Jay's team creates a proof of concept to showcase the ease of using Okta and help customers experience the product for themselves. His typical day involves advising on sales, exploring what makes Okta appealing to specific verticals and industries, and tracking how its products stack up against competitors' offerings.

The work gets especially exciting when a sale heats up fast. Jay remembers making an unscheduled stop with a loan provider in Texas-a prospect that happened to be on his way. It quickly became clear that Okta offered the right solution, and within two months it went live. "We got a conversation going to see what problem they wanted to address and provided a demo to show how we could solve those issues. We were able to collect notes and provide a rough architecture that we refined in the coming weeks. And it's something that they use to this day. Their usage has grown over the years, starting from around 250,000 users and getting up to 2.2 million. So that is something that I'm very proud of."

On working at Okta

Sales engineering at Okta gives Jay opportunities to shine, grow, and pursue his interests. He says, "When you think you've seen it all, there's always something new to learn-and it doesn't have to be specific to IAM. When you talk to customers, they're using other technologies. So you're able to get an idea of what the field or the market looks like and identify trends and patterns across other adjacent products."

But the best part of Okta, for Jay, is the people. "It makes a world of difference, the people you work for, and the people you work with," he says. "Of course, there are other things that I absolutely love about working at Okta, but people make a big difference." He describes a culture of open collaboration: "Everybody's helpful, and you can see other people growing as well, which is a great inspiration."

How to become an Okta sales engineer

It's clear that at Okta, there's more to being a sales engineer than just technical expertise. Strong product knowledge sets the foundation for success, but achieving it also takes communication skills and an understanding of the business.

Jay's advice is, "You need to know the ins and outs of technology and IAM or any other product you're selling. However, you also need to understand the business use case-why a customer needs to buy the product-and you need good social skills to present a more impactful conversation. It's a learning opportunity to figure out how to engage customers and keep them interactive."

Begin a career you'll love at Okta

Jay beams when he talks about the specifics of his work: "Being able to handle objections, work on them, deliver that technical win, and convince the customer are things that I absolutely love and enjoy." But he insists, "The great thing about Okta is the culture. There's great work-life balance, but everybody's so passionate; they're ready to go above and beyond, and teammates are happy to help."

So, if you embrace challenges-and conversations-as Jay does, there's a good chance you'll absolutely love this job too. Look here to apply to work at Okta!

You can also join our Talent Community to stay informed about news, events, internships, and career opportunities.

Disclaimer

Okta Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 21:21:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OKTA, INC.
10/01OKTA : Advocates for Change for Cyber Security Awareness Month
PU
09/28OKTA : Accelerate and Expand Your Success with an Okta Certified Team
PU
09/28OKTA : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Okta to Overweight From Equal-Weight, Boosts Price Target t..
MT
09/28OKTA : Reaches 100 Percent Renewable Electricity for Global Offices and Workforce; Pioneer..
BU
09/24OKTA : Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List
BU
09/22YOUR NAME IN LIGHTS : Share Your Identity Story at Oktane22
PU
09/20INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
09/10OKTA : Workflow Connector Updates—Influenced by YOU
PU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
09/03OKTA : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Okta PT to $270 From $265 Following Q2 Results, Maintains Buy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OKTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 249 M - -
Net income 2022 -758 M - -
Net Debt 2022 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -46,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 822 M 36 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 29,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 238,08 $
Average target price 296,62 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Vicky Xiong VP-Technology Services & Business Technology
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sagnik Nandy Chief Technology Officer & President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.-6.36%36 822
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389