  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Okta, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
Developers at Work: Creating Better Digital Experiences in 2021 and Beyond

05/12/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
The past year has added a digital element to almost everything we do. Consumers have changed how they interact with brands, learned to order their groceries online, and attended countless virtual events. Of course, these experiences were around long before the pandemic-and customers have always expected them to be as seamless as possible. But now, the stakes are even higher. According to Gartner, 86% of companies now consider user experiences to be their main competitive differentiator.

Delivering secure, flexible, and reliable customer experiences is a number-one priority for businesses across industries-and developers are working hard behind the scenes to build apps and digital services that delight users. How? With a diverse range of data sources, tools, martech software, and analytics.

View the full Developers at Work infographic here.

Ultimately, delivering exceptional customer experiences comes down to one thing: creating better experiences for developers. Find out what Okta is doing to make things easier for product, engineering, and security teams-or check out our latest Businesses at Work report to learn more about the trends impacting developers and customers.

Disclaimer

Okta Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 18:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 094 M - -
Net income 2022 -375 M - -
Net cash 2022 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -86,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36 398 M 36 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 32,9x
EV / Sales 2023 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 806
Free-Float 91,3%
