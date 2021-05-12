Developers at Work: Creating Better Digital Experiences in 2021 and Beyond

The past year has added a digital element to almost everything we do. Consumers have changed how they interact with brands, learned to order their groceries online, and attended countless virtual events. Of course, these experiences were around long before the pandemic-and customers have always expected them to be as seamless as possible. But now, the stakes are even higher. According to Gartner, 86% of companies now consider user experiences to be their main competitive differentiator.

Delivering secure, flexible, and reliable customer experiences is a number-one priority for businesses across industries-and developers are working hard behind the scenes to build apps and digital services that delight users. How? With a diverse range of data sources, tools, martech software, and analytics.

