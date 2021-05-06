Introducing Code Tycoon: A Developer-Inspired Game From Okta

As a software developer, it's your job to build exciting applications and features. But more often than not, your time is spent fixing other people's technical problems rather than focusing on the tasks that will drive the business forward. Raise your hand if you never again want to reset a password or help install a desktop program.

Those are exactly the types of situations that inspired us to develop Code Tycoon , a choose-your-own-adventure sim-style game that gives you the chance to have some fun-and show off your expert coding skills at the same time. To celebrate the launch of this new development (pun very much intended), here's an inside look at what the game entails and why we created it.

In Code Tycoon, you'll take on the role of a developer responsible for saving a failing company. The good news is you have the technical skills needed to transform the organization into a global powerhouse. The bad news? Your boss and coworkers are doing everything possible to distract you from mission-critical tasks.

The immersive game takes you through a variety of unique scenarios and challenges-and introduces you to a quirky cast of characters. To start, you'll meet Emily from HR, as well as an ineffective IT manager, a senior developer, and the head of marketing. From there, you're free to explore the office: you can chat with your colleagues, play ping pong, and most importantly, work on coding a new flagship product.

As the game progresses, you'll move your way up the ranks from Junior Developer to CTO. But in order to do that, you need to stop targeted attacks by sophisticated hackers and deploy strong authentication and authorization policies. That's easier said than done when you're having to fix printers, attend seemingly pointless meetings, and decide whether to serve red velvet or chocolate cake at the next big team event.

You're the only one capable of keeping the organization afloat, driving innovation, and preventing threats. If you succeed, the company will flourish-but if you accrue too much technical debt, you'll lose the game.