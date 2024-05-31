typically see from a timing standpoint, typically back half of the year, coinciding with the U.S. Federal fiscal year-end. But any specific details around what mandates you're tapping and why public sector has actually been so strong and consistently strong, whereas kind of other parts have been maybe a little bit more challenged?

Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Yes. I think there's a bunch of factors there. I'll try to call out some of them to hopefully be helpful for your understanding of the dynamics of the business. I would say the first one is that usually public sector deals are bigger and which means that the organizations we're selling to are bigger, which means they haven't been impacted like some of the SMB parts of our business having this -- the macro environment the last few quarters.

So I think, like we're seeing in the rest of the business, the biggest, fastest growing cohort of customers is the $1 million-plus customers. You see the $100,000-plus customers growing faster than the overall customer count, 12% versus 6%. So we're seeing a migration up of the business, which we think is a good healthy thing for long-term growth. So public sectors within that is they're bigger deals. They're bigger organizations.

Now once you do click into even that, you're seeing a lot of the -- first of all, the public sector business is -- has -- it's state and local. It's civilian, federal, and it's Department of Defense Federal in the U.S. There is -- and the majority of our public sector business is in the U.S.

And so when you look at that, the big public sector win we talked about this quarter, which we're very happy about, is actually a -- which is relatively a newer part of the public sector vertical for us, which is the Department of Defense. A big agency in the Department of Defense selected Okta to standardize across the board for access management, which is very exciting. And that's a result of many things, it's a result of persistent sales campaigns and proof points at smaller parts of the department and smaller parts of the federal government. But it's also a testament to better certification, so IL4 certification and then also the ability to serve some IL5 workloads, which is a very important. FedRAMP High, or a couple of certifications we've gotten over the last year or so, which is really driving momentum.

And then the last bucket there is kind of like it's the trends that are impacting every organization, which is they have -- they're making bigger investments in technology. They understand that identity can give them choice and flexibility and help them, which is particularly in the big public sector deal is -- a particular example of this, they can actually consolidate around many, many identity providers. So we talk about consolidation broadly, but there's a lot of sprawl in these big organizations around multiple identity technologies.

This Department of Defense agency had over 75 identity tools, which is -- sounds crazy; but when you think about the size and scope of this deal, it's maybe not that crazy. So they're trying to do more efficiency with their dollars. They're trying to consolidate around the right pain points. We think identity is one of those. And then they're also making sure that they're robust and defended against cyberattacks. And like every other part of the world, they understand that identity is a key to getting that posture right, and they're looking to shore up that part of their cyber defense with the solid identity platform. So those are some of the dynamics. Hopefully, that's helpful.

Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO

I would just add to that actually, 2 things. One, if you remember a couple of years ago, we -- 1 of our 3 strategic initiatives was around federal, right? And so that was back in FY '23. We spent a lot of time and a lot of focus, and you can see the fruits of our labor, if you will, over the last couple of years, and seeing the focus for us really pay off. And then the other one is, one thing to keep in mind is we're still in the early innings of this opportunity. We look at the public sector is a massive opportunity, and we still have a lot of room to run there.

Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR

Great. Let's go to Brad Zelnick at Deutsche Bank.

