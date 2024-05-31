REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Adam Charles Borg Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate
Adam Tyler Tindle Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate Alexander Henderson Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Andrew James Nowinski Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
Brad Alan Zelnick Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Senior US Software Research Analyst Eric Michael Heath KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - VP & Equity Research Analyst
Fatima Aslam Boolani Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Co-Head of Software Research Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Gray Wilson Powell BTIG, LLC, Research Division - MD & Security and Infrastructure Software Analyst Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
John Stephen DiFucci Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity Research Analyst Jonathan Frank Ho William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Technology Analyst Joseph Anthony Gallo Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate
Joshua Alexander Tilton Wolfe Research, LLC - SVP
Madeline Nicole Brooks BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Matthew George Hedberg RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Patrick Edwin Ronald Colville Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Lead Software Analyst Peter Weed Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst
Peter Marc Levine Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Analyst
Robbie David Owens Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst Roger Foley Boyd UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst
Rudy Grayson Kessinger D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst
PRESENTATION
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Hi, everyone. Welcome to Okta's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Webcast. I'm Dave Gennarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta. With me in today's meeting, we have Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; and Brett Tighe, our Chief Financial Officer.
At around the same time that the earnings press release hit the wire, we posted supplemental commentary to our IR website. This posted commentary contains a large portion of what would historically be the opening commentary including customer commentary, product-related news and a review of our financial results. This new format allows listeners to review that information before this call.
Today's meeting will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Information on factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC from time to time including the section titled Risk Factors in our previously filed Form 10-K.
In addition, during today's meeting, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Though we may not state it explicitly during the meeting, all references to profitability are non-GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and a discussion of the limitations of using non-GAAP measures versus their closest GAAP equivalents is available in our earnings release.
You can also find more detailed information in our supplemental financial materials, which include trended financial statements and key metrics posted on our Investor Relations website. In today's meeting, we will quote a number of numeric or growth changes as we
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
discuss our financial performance; and unless otherwise noted, each such reference represents a year-over-year comparison.
And now I'd like to turn the meeting over to Todd McKinnon. Todd?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thanks, Dave, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. Q1 was a solid start to FY '25, highlighted by continued strength of large customers in the public sector and record profitability and cash flow. The operating efficiency actions that we started almost 2 years ago have delivered outstanding leverage to our model. While it's difficult to quantify the impact on our business from the October security incident, our analysis continues to suggest minimal impact on our financial results.
Today, I'll cover the progress we've made with the Okta Secure Identity commitment and then review some of the highlights from our showcase event earlier this month. As a reminder, we launched the Okta Secure Identity Commitment earlier this year. This is our long-term plan to lead the industry in the fight against identity attacks. It's aimed at hardening our ancillary and corporate systems and further strengthening our products and services as well as championing customer best practices that help enable our customers to be highly protected. We want our customers to benefit from our depth of experience, so we are further enhancing our customer policies to help ensure our products are deployed with Okta's best security practices.
In only a few short months, we've made meaningful progress. Identity plays a critical role in the technology stack, so it's not surprising that identity-based attacks have become a top method for threat actors. Over 80% of data breaches in the industry involve some kind of compromised identity.
Identity is security. As part of our vision to free everyone to safely use any technology, Okta is modernizing identity and effectively modernizing security. We are protecting our customers by blocking over 2 billion security attacks a month, and it's likely that number will only grow.
During the week of the RSA conference, we hosted hundreds of customers at our hybrid showcase event. In addition to the keynotes, we hosted a large group of CISOs from various industries to discuss today's threat environment and how Okta helps protect them. It was an energetic forum, and we walked away with even more confidence that we're on the right track of delivering industry-leading identity security solutions.
Our products are the foundation of Okta. We already have the broadest array of identity products in the world. Building on that, our current rate and pace of innovation is really impressive. We've historically put a lot of focus on delivering secure products to our customers, and we are now on the journey to make Okta one of the most secure companies in the world from every aspect, from our internal technologies to people to processes.
At Showcase, we featured the latest product innovations starting with a new product, identity, security, posture management. Stemming from our recent acquisition of Spera, this technology is a fantastic addition to our portfolio as it proactively identifies vulnerabilities and security gaps before they can be exploited. It works for both Okta and other identity providers like AWS and Azure AD, bringing a multilayered defense strategy on top of the already strong security capabilities in the Workforce Identity Cloud.
Earlier this month, we began rolling out Identity Security Posture Management to select customers in North America. We're also excited about the launch of Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, which includes powerful features like Universal Logout, which makes it possible to automatically log users out of all of their critical apps when there is a security issue. Think of this as identity threat detection and response for Okta. We expect Identity Threat Protection to become generally available this summer.
There are so many more new products, features, enhancements that we spoke about at Showcase, so I encourage you to check out the summary in our posted commentary.
We're really excited about all the great innovation that is taking place at Okta, which will help drive future growth. I also want to remind you of our 3 top priorities for FY '25 because they are fundamental to our success. It shouldn't be surprising to anyone that security is our
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
top priority from our company culture to our security architecture to our products and services. The second is reigniting our growth, and this is where all the great product innovation will contribute. And the third top priority is scaling Okta in order to set us up for success to become a $5 billion and then $10 billion-plus company.
To wrap things up, we are pleased with the start to FY '25. We're expanding on our robust and modern identity platform, and we have a strong pipeline of products and functionality powered by Okta AI. Identity is security, and Okta is playing a critical role in helping companies protect themselves from identity-based attacks. As always, I want to thank the entire Okta team for their tireless efforts and our awesome customers and partners around the world who put their trust in us every day.
Now here's Brett to cover the financial commentary and talk about how we're positioned for long-term profitable growth.
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Todd, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Just a quick reminder that most of my typical commentary on the quarterly financials was published on Okta's Investor Relations website at the same time as the press release. I'll cover a few of the financial highlights, but we'll focus my commentary on broader topics before getting into our business outlook.
Our solid Q1 financial performance continues to suggest minimal impact on our financial results stemming from last year's security incident. Consistent with last quarter, as we analyzed our key metrics, we couldn't attribute a quantifiable impact from the security incident on our Q1 results. And while not quantifiable, the event likely had some level of impact. We'll continue to monitor this as we move through the rest of FY '25.
The macro environment during Q1 was relatively consistent with what we experienced over the past few quarters. In short, it's stable but still challenging and most notably having an impact on our mix of new business versus upsells with existing customers.
Moving on to some financial highlights. Over the past several quarters, we've put significant effort into positioning the company for profitable growth for years to come. The actions we've taken to drive efficiencies in our cost structure have yielded impressive results. Our Q1 financial performance was highlighted by record operating profitability as well as record free cash flow, resulting in a free cash flow margin of 35%. The cash flow performance is even more impressive when considering it includes a [$22 million] impact related to the headcount reduction action at the start of Q1.
Another highlight in the quarter was Q1 subscription gross margin of 83.5%, which represents an increase of 420 basis points when compared to 2 years ago. The improvement reflects the cost-saving initiatives we've taken that have resulted in lower platform costs. We expect subscription gross margin to remain in the 83% range and flex down slightly for the rest of the fiscal year as we invest in the business across key areas such as security, public sector and customer support.
We were encouraged by Q1's strong top line metrics and pipeline growth. Public sector was a particular area of strength, led by our largest ever public sector deal. In fact, 5 of our top 6 deals in Q1 were with public sector organizations. And despite the strong quarter for public sector deals, which are typically 1-year deals, weighted average contract term length for contracts signed in the quarter increased year-over-year.
We added 150 net new customers in the quarter. This primarily reflects the ongoing business trends of the current macro environment, resulting in increased weighting of upsell versus new business and continued strength with large enterprise customers. Once again, our fastest-growing cohort was large customers with $1 million-plus ACV.
Now let's turn to our business outlook for Q2 and FY '25. As always, we take a prudent approach to forward guidance. We are factoring in a stable but still challenging macro environment consistent with what we've experienced over the past few quarters. We also continue to incorporate some conservatism into our outlook as we continue to monitor potential impacts related to last year's security incident.
Again, you can view the more granular guidance details in our press release or posted commentary.
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
For the second quarter of FY '25, we expect total revenue growth of 13% to 14%; current RPO growth of 10% to 11%; non-GAAP operating margin of 19% to 20%; and free cash flow margin of approximately 5%. Keep in mind that cash flow in Q1 was a record and that Q2 is seasonally the lowest quarter of the year.
We are raising our outlook across the board for full year FY '25. We now expect total revenue growth of 12%, non-GAAP operating margin of 19% to 20% and a free cash flow margin of approximately 22%.
To wrap things up, we remain confident that we've set the path of profitable growth for years to come. Our balance sheet is strong with a net cash position of approximately $1.2 billion, and we continue to focus on initiatives to drive the top line while driving operational efficiencies.
With that, I'll turn it back to Dave for Q&A. Dave?
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, Brett. I see there are quite a few hands raised already, and I'll take them in order. And in the interest of time, please limit yourself to one question so that we can get to everyone. And then you're welcome to queue back up with additional questions.
So with that, let's go to our first question from Gabriela Borges at Goldman.
Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
For Todd and Brett, I'm hoping you can provide some qualitative commentary on sales productivity. There are factors outside of your control with the macro, but maybe talk about the factors that are within your control and specifically, how you think about training and enablement around cross-sell and where you think NRR can go over the medium term with some of the new products that you've released.
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
It's something we're really focused on. I've talked about it on previous calls. One of the leading indicators of productivity is tenure, and the level of tenure in the sales team has been ramping over the past few quarters. And it's at a comfortable level now for us, so we're happy with where it is. And we're waiting to see throughout the year for the ramp in productivity that will come from that.
And I think in Q1, it was good, but it can get better in previous quarters, mostly because just the sales for the year ramp through the subsequent quarters of the year, and also, we assume that the productivity will be higher, too, there. So Q1 is solid, but it's only a small part of the year, and we have -- we're really optimistic about the further increases in productivity through the rest of the quarters of the year.
In terms of cross-sell, we had a very strong quarter in terms of cross-sell. We're happy with the way the team is positioning both clouds with -- starting with Workforce and then moving to customer, or even in the public sector deal we mentioned, there's actually a significant cross-sell the other way. It started with customer identity and then the big upsell was with workforce identity, which is a healthy thing to see in the business. So that is a key metric. And I would say, we're off to a solid start, and we're really optimistic about what could happen the rest of the year in terms of acceleration.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Next up, we'll go to Fatima Boolani at Citi.
Fatima Aslam Boolani Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Co-Head of Software Research
Todd, just to piggyback off that last point, so the public sector performance has actually been very consistently strong over the arc of the last several quarters. So I was hoping if you could drill into this with a little bit more detail as it relates to what sort of catalysts are you tapping very effectively within the public sector. And frankly, the public sector strength is outside of the normal confines of what we
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
typically see from a timing standpoint, typically back half of the year, coinciding with the U.S. Federal fiscal year-end. But any specific details around what mandates you're tapping and why public sector has actually been so strong and consistently strong, whereas kind of other parts have been maybe a little bit more challenged?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Yes. I think there's a bunch of factors there. I'll try to call out some of them to hopefully be helpful for your understanding of the dynamics of the business. I would say the first one is that usually public sector deals are bigger and which means that the organizations we're selling to are bigger, which means they haven't been impacted like some of the SMB parts of our business having this -- the macro environment the last few quarters.
So I think, like we're seeing in the rest of the business, the biggest, fastest growing cohort of customers is the $1 million-plus customers. You see the $100,000-plus customers growing faster than the overall customer count, 12% versus 6%. So we're seeing a migration up of the business, which we think is a good healthy thing for long-term growth. So public sectors within that is they're bigger deals. They're bigger organizations.
Now once you do click into even that, you're seeing a lot of the -- first of all, the public sector business is -- has -- it's state and local. It's civilian, federal, and it's Department of Defense Federal in the U.S. There is -- and the majority of our public sector business is in the U.S.
And so when you look at that, the big public sector win we talked about this quarter, which we're very happy about, is actually a -- which is relatively a newer part of the public sector vertical for us, which is the Department of Defense. A big agency in the Department of Defense selected Okta to standardize across the board for access management, which is very exciting. And that's a result of many things, it's a result of persistent sales campaigns and proof points at smaller parts of the department and smaller parts of the federal government. But it's also a testament to better certification, so IL4 certification and then also the ability to serve some IL5 workloads, which is a very important. FedRAMP High, or a couple of certifications we've gotten over the last year or so, which is really driving momentum.
And then the last bucket there is kind of like it's the trends that are impacting every organization, which is they have -- they're making bigger investments in technology. They understand that identity can give them choice and flexibility and help them, which is particularly in the big public sector deal is -- a particular example of this, they can actually consolidate around many, many identity providers. So we talk about consolidation broadly, but there's a lot of sprawl in these big organizations around multiple identity technologies.
This Department of Defense agency had over 75 identity tools, which is -- sounds crazy; but when you think about the size and scope of this deal, it's maybe not that crazy. So they're trying to do more efficiency with their dollars. They're trying to consolidate around the right pain points. We think identity is one of those. And then they're also making sure that they're robust and defended against cyberattacks. And like every other part of the world, they understand that identity is a key to getting that posture right, and they're looking to shore up that part of their cyber defense with the solid identity platform. So those are some of the dynamics. Hopefully, that's helpful.
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
I would just add to that actually, 2 things. One, if you remember a couple of years ago, we -- 1 of our 3 strategic initiatives was around federal, right? And so that was back in FY '23. We spent a lot of time and a lot of focus, and you can see the fruits of our labor, if you will, over the last couple of years, and seeing the focus for us really pay off. And then the other one is, one thing to keep in mind is we're still in the early innings of this opportunity. We look at the public sector is a massive opportunity, and we still have a lot of room to run there.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Great. Let's go to Brad Zelnick at Deutsche Bank.
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
Brad Alan Zelnick Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Senior US Software Research Analyst
Congrats on a good result, especially relative to some crazy stuff happening in software. Brett, my question is for you. I'm just trying to reconcile the 2Q cRPO guide for further deceleration with what otherwise looks strong when I look at Q2 revenue and the full year revenue guide. What dynamics should we consider? Does some of those public sector deals maybe not fully make their way into cRPO? Or are there any other factors that we should keep in mind when thinking about your cRPO guide for Q2?
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Yes. No other factors specific to the public sector. I mean they -- obviously, they're in the current RPO numbers of Q1 with 15% year-over-year growth, which we feel were solid results. But ultimately, when you look at the guidance not just for Q2 current RPO but also any of the guidance that we gave here today, we're factoring into 2 main things, right? Macroeconomic headwinds are still out there. It's really affecting us in 2 different ways. One is on new logo acquisition. The other one is on the upsell side of the house around seat upsells, monthly active user upsells on the customer identity side. There's still a headwind out there to growth, both the net retention number and the current RPO number and any guidance that we really give here.
And then the second main factor is the security incident. Although we didn't -- we saw really only minimal impact to our financials in Q1 and in Q4, like you remember from 90 days ago, we're still being thoughtful about that and just baking all that into the guidance that we've given you guys here today.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Next, we have Eric Heath at KeyBanc.
Eric Michael Heath KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - VP & Equity Research Analyst
I guess I wanted to drill in on some of the PAM commentary from the prepared remarks. A couple of nice customer wins in the G2K. I thought that was quite interesting. So could you elaborate more on those customer wins? Just, firstly, were they displacements and if they were on-prem or cloud workloads? And then third, just as it relates to the telecom customer specifically, you mentioned it needed to meet federal compliance requirements. So is PAM already FedRAMP certified at this point because that seems pretty impressive to me if it is?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
The early -- so PAM is -- we're very happy with the progress there. It is early in terms of its life cycle only having been available starting in Q4 of last year. So it's encouraging early traction there. I think that the -- kind of like what we expected is playing out in terms of it's not necessarily replacing other technologies or the other privileged access management technologies. It's more because of the product is easy to use, and it's really purpose built for modern cloud environments. You're spinning up a bunch of virtual hosts. You're using containers, modern DevOps-type environment. It's really good at those kind of environments. And in many places where we go into, those environments don't have a privileged solution, and we fit really nicely in there. And that's what we're seeing in some of the early traction.
The other very -- maybe also it's good to see our thesis confirmed, is that it's often bought as part of the whole suite. So they'll buy governance and PAM and add that to the -- to our access management tools on the workforce side. And that's -- our whole theory has been that those 3 things should be more integrated, should be -- should come from the same vendor, and we're building the identity suite for workforce in the sense that those 3 things work really well together. And we're seeing that play out in some of the early wins.
The -- and we're seeing on the -- when we sell a governance, it's -- of the total -- after governance is installed or sold, governance can be 1/3 of the entire ARR after governance gets installed there. And we're seeing a similar -- it's early, but we're seeing a similar uplift for PAM as well.
So all these signs are very encouraging. The product is not yet FedRAMP certified, so that will come later, to answer your specific question there. But it's exciting, some early proof and validation points for our approach in that market.
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Let's go to Adam Tindle at Raymond James.
Adam Tyler Tindle Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate
Todd, I just want to first acknowledge the impressive profitability here. On the flip side, if I looked at Brett's guidance, it looks like Okta is likely tracking to a single-digit growth business within the next couple of quarters. I noticed in your prepared remarks, you used the term reignite growth. So I just wondered if you can maybe just double click on the top opportunities that you see to reaccelerate growth from here. Which areas would those be?
And then secondly, from a capital allocation perspective, Brett noted that you have $1.2 billion of net cash. Is there something that you might consider more transformational that would help accelerate that time line to reignite growth?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
The -- reigniting growth is 1 of our top 3 priorities. Of course, the first is secure -- securing Okta and securing our -- making sure our products do the same things for all of our customers and with our secure identity commitment. That's our #1 priority.
Second is reigniting growth. So it's very important to us. And I think there's 3 important things I'll call out there in terms of how we're thinking about driving up that growth rate and doing everything we can to meet and then exceed our guidance we've put forward. That first one is we want to make sure that we're -- we have trained, enabled, tenured productive salespeople. And as I mentioned previously for a couple of questions ago, we think we're off to a solid start on that dimension.
The second one is new product innovation, where we're just starting to hit the ramping phase of -- in terms of the next few quarters of material impact of governance product. PAM is a few quarters behind that, but it has a potential to get there being built and sold and positioned as a suite, which I think we're seeing really early signs of compelling value there. We have a customer identity business that's, by far, the leader in the industry, that has a ton of innovation coming in that part of the business as well with highly regulated identities and all the other announcements we've made there. And so the products are a really important part of what we're doing.
And then the third thing is just, broadly speaking, how we fit into the partner ecosystem and particularly in the large enterprise, working more effectively and being strategic partners with the global SIs and having them fit us into their -- or build practices around us, so we can fit seamlessly into what they're trying to do strategically with their businesses and all the way up and down the partner channel. We've made a bunch of changes there over the last year; and hopefully, as you all talk to the folks in the partner community, you're seeing positive feedback about what we're doing and how we can work with the partner community effectively and to serve everyone's mutual interest.
So those are some of the highlights. It is very important. We think we have a very big long-term market opportunity. And we're not here to be a slow growth company. We're here to be accelerating growth and reaching that market opportunity over the long term.
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
No, no, I'd add 1 or 2 things to that, Adam. One is around hunter-farmer model. I know you guys heard about that from us 90 days ago, a couple of months ago or 3 months ago. we obviously want to accelerate logo acquisition and obviously penetrate the customer base. I mean we've got 19,100 plus customers, and you heard us talk in prior calls about governance customers of only -- it's measured in the hundreds.
So there's a lot of opportunity inside the customer base. I'm just using governance as an example, but you could apply what I just said to everything Todd just said in terms of additional products. And hopefully, everyone had a chance to look through all the exciting product announcements that we made at Showcase or listed out in the posted commentary.
And then in terms of your question around capital allocation and capital structure right now, we're going to continue to do what we've done in the past, right, be opportunistic with the debt and leave the balance of the money there for operating the business and looking at
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
tech tuck-ins, things to accelerate the road map like you saw with Spera, which then turned into posture management, which is an exciting product that just came out a few weeks ago. It is only available to some customers in North America. So it's still very early, but it's just another example of us taking small tuck-ins and frankly, accelerating some new exciting features for our customers.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Let's go to Hamza Fodderwala at Morgan Stanley.
Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
I'll echo my congrats on the results in a tough environment. Todd, just going back to your comment, you talked about accelerating growth, $5 billion, $10 billion revenue company. Just from a hiring perspective, when you think about sort of the slower headcount that you've had over the last couple of years, is there -- are you seeing signals in the demand environment or in your opportunity to maybe pick that up a bit? And how should we kind of think about that growth margin equation going forward?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
I think in the enterprise segment, we do. We see signals there. I think in SMB, it's still more of a wait and see. I think we'll have to see some more quarters of stability or improving dynamics there before we'll be more comfortable ramping that up. Brett mentioned one of the changes we made, which is doing this hunter-farmer approach in the SMB segment, which we're very optimistic about. It's going to take a few quarters to have the impact we think it can have. But as that settles out and as the -- some of the economic choppiness maybe stabilizes further or picks up a little bit, we'd be more confident adding headcount there.
I think the enterprise, public sector, strategic, international segments are -- that's where we've seen a lot of the growth, and that's where our customers have the biggest need in terms of lots of complexity, lots of -- technical choice really matters. Like not being locked into one platform is really valuable. They have a lot of risk, a lot of cyber risk, a lot of risk of not getting the technology adopted and driving their business forward. So I think that's a really long-term place to invest, and we're looking at making sure we do that in a measured way. We don't want to -- we want to balance growth and profitability, but we're not going to leave opportunity on the field where we see we can take it.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Let's go to Madeline Brooks at BofA.
Madeline Nicole Brooks BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
I guess I just want to go back to the guidance, pick it up a little bit. So it feels like the second half guide is very conservative. And I just look at 1 quarter results and also assuming that the second quarter comes in line, the model shows a pretty significant slowdown from 1 half to second half. So can you just go a little bit deeper into the specifics of the conservatism? For example, if I think about churn, it takes roughly 3 to 4 quarters to churn off of identity platform. So is that an increased risk that you're looking at for the back half compared to, say, signing new businesses?
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Yes. I think it's a little bit of a mix of both new business and on the renewal side of being prudent about both the things I talked about earlier around macroeconomic uncertainty and also the security incident, right? I mean, we've talked about it before with maybe the impact associated with the security incident, like you said about renewals, may take a little bit longer. So we're just baking those items in to make sure that we're just being prudent at this point. And based on what we see in the business, and from a pipeline perspective, the mix, new business versus upsell, all that good stuff, we're just taking that all into account, into the guidance here today.
Madeline Nicole Brooks BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
And maybe just pushing a little bit further. This is going to sound very cliche, so apologies in advance. But if you can't weigh them 50-50, what keeps you up more at night? Is it potential churn? Or is it difficulty signing new customers, for the back half of the year in that conservatism?
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
I would say, signing new customers.
MAY 29, 2024 / 9:00PM GMT, Q1 2025 Okta Inc Earnings Call
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
I was going to -- I would agree with that 100%.
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Yes, as you just tested, we're aligned.
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Yes.
Madeline Nicole Brooks BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Perfect. Love to see that.
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
Well, I think the other thing also, Madeline, is gross retention has remained very stable for years. And so it's been one of those very stable metrics, and so that's something we don't tend to worry about. That's why we focus and talk to you guys about reigniting growth. We talk about hunter-farmer. We talk about partners. We talk about all these things about new logo acquisition and penetrating the base further because that's our main focus and concern.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Next up, we have Patrick Colville at Scotiabank.
Patrick Edwin Ronald Colville Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Lead Software Analyst
I mean, for me, the story of Okta over the last 12 months has been some incredible kind of product innovation with governance, PAM and the new models you called out on this call, Identity Security Posture Management and the Identity Threat Protection. I guess how are they going to flow through the financial model in terms of kind of net retention and qualitatively to cRPO? I mean because this is major launches. So when are we going to be able to see that in numbers?
Brett Tighe Okta, Inc. - CFO
I think it really depends on the maturity of the product. I think, obviously, governance is a lot further along, right? And we've talked about hundreds of customers. We still have thousands of customers to go, clearly, based on the math, just total customers minus those hundreds of customers. So that would be the first one to -- you'd start to see in cRPO and also into net retention, but the other ones will trail behind them.
I wouldn't expect for these newer things that are coming out like posture management or threat protection, I wouldn't expect it in FY '25 at all. I probably wouldn't even think it would impact it in FY '26 because we're talking about a $2.5 billion business at this point. It takes a lot of money in any of these products to make a material difference to the overall numbers. So we're setting these up for the long term, not just to harness it for a couple of quarters here or there. So it's really the long-term play that you should expect.
Todd McKinnon Okta, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Yes. How we're thinking about this internally is that the -- I think it will mirror the order of broad enablement. So we're broadly enabling people in the following order: governance is first, followed by a combination of posture management and identity threat protection, followed by privileged access. So we think that Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI and Identity Security Posture Management, that bundle could pretty quickly have as much of an impact as governance.
And then we think the next sequential enablement in the next order of impact will probably be Privileged Access. So that's how we're thinking about it internally. And I think that maps out to what you'll see in terms of the flowing through in the financials over time.
Dave Gennarelli Okta, Inc. - VP of IR
Let's go to Joe Gallo at Jefferies.
