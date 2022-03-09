Okta : How Your Agency Can Easily Meet Cybersecurity Insurance Requirements

Cyberattacks on government agencies are not only increasing in volume, but in sophistication. In 2019, ransomware incidents cost agencies $7.5B , and in 2020, the Federal Trade Commission reported a 3,000% increase in fraudulent application activity targeted at agencies.The escalating frequency and intensity of cyber threats are driving cybersecurity insurers to boost their security requirements, but many agencies find it difficult to comply.

Are you wondering how your agency can meet the requirements for cybersecurity insurance? We can help. Read on to learn about today's cybersecurity insurance requirements and how your agency can meet them.

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for agencies of all sizes and across all workflows. Gartner's research from 2021 shows adaptive security , citizen digital identity , multichannel citizen engagement , hyperconnected public services , and accelerated legacy modernization as some of the most prevalent government IT trends. With new workflows performed largely over digital networks, across multiple devices, and often-times remotely, the demand for increased cybersecurity will continue to grow.

To meet the ever-changing security needs of workflows, applications, users and devices, agencies are turning to Zero Trust architectures (ZTA) and technology. Zero Trust solutions like multi-factor authentication (MFA) are based on a never trust, always verify approach that restricts access to an application, data, or a device until a user or asset has passed through authentication and access requirements and proven their identity.

With that in mind, the next step is to understand how insurance companies incorporate modern cybersecurity approaches into their requirements.

To protect against bad actors, cybersecurity insurers are strengthening the requirements that allow organizations to qualify for cybersecurity insurance.

But what are the requirements that cybersecurity insurers look for today? Well, like most insurance requirements of any kind, they'll change from provider to provider. Usually, most of the requirements are met through the deployment of modern architecture and standard security practices.

That said, there are some critical cybersecurity insurance requirements that are often difficult for state and local agencies to meet:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Multi-factor authentication is an identity verification method that asks users to provide multiple types of information or "factors" to gain access to an account or application. Today's cybersecurity insurance requires multi-factor authentication implementation as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



When you're searching for cybersecurity solutions that meet insurance requirements, understanding the type of operations you need to secure is a good place to start:

Does your agency work with both online desktops and offline systems, requiring 2FA and MFA?

Do you currently require personnel to sign in with at least a two-step verification of who they are?

Do your agency personnel often work remotely in off-site locations, requiring MFA to sign in?

Ideally, the right solution to meet cybersecurity insurance requirements should be simple. It should also be easy to use and integrate with your current processes. When it's time to search for the right solution for your agency, look for these features to adopt a well-rounded solution:

Easy-to-use integration across multiple applications

Frictionless collaboration of applications without sacrificing security

Streamlined identity lifecycle management and automation across cloud and on-premises networks

Cloud-first, fast, and easy to deploy

Enables a Zero Trust architecture framework

A unified platform that coexists with legacy and cloud operations

The leader in identity management, Okta's multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions deliver a solid layer of protection required for cybersecurity insurance. Plus, Okta's platform is easy to administer and frictionless for the user.

Okta solutions allow users to bring identity management into one platform. With MFA from Okta, agencies can create identity protection that discourages cybercriminals from stealing private information. By using Okta SSO, agencies can allow employees to authenticate once for subsequent and automatic authentication when accessing systems in multiple locations.

As a credentialed provider and Gold Certified Okta partner, Tecnics builds on the Okta platform to deliver comprehensive solutions that strengthen your cybersecurity posture. With its TecMFA solution, Tecnics provides an additional layer of security by prompting users to authenticate with something besides a password.

TecMFA features and benefits include:

Added security for workstations and laptops

Support for desktop MFA in online and offline mode

Admin generated by-pass codes if a user forgets their mobile device

Support for Okta Verify and U2F security keys for offline mode

SSO into Okta after desktop MFA

And Tecnics TecSSPR allows for operation efficiency that supports password recovery and two-factor authentication. With it, agencies can:

Allow users to reset their passwords from the login screen after completing a second-factor authentication that is configured in the Okta platform

Reduce the number of help desk calls associated with password recovery

Easily support account unlock, forgot password, and change password requests

Gain an audit trail of all activities

As today's cybersecurity environment evolves, insurance requirements will continue to increase. Choosing the right authentication and identity management solutions can be challenging for many agencies. But it doesn't have to be.

By focusing on the Zero Trust approach and leveraging modern solutions that deliver a full range of coverage, you can make sure your agency is protected from evolving cyber threats while meeting cybersecurity insurance requirements.