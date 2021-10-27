Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Okta, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
251.43 USD   -1.67%
Okta Is Proud to Participate in the New CrowdXDR Alliance
PU
Okta Is Helping Nonprofits Improve Their Cyber Security Posture—Here's How
PU
INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
Okta Is Proud to Participate in the New CrowdXDR Alliance

10/27/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the past few weeks have accelerated this awareness into mainstream consciousness. Facebook experienced an outage, Twitch suffered a major data breach, and Syniverse quietly revealed a 5-year data breach.

It has become starkly evident that organizations need to invest in cyber security solutions, but even more important that these tools work cohesively. It is also becoming apparent that security starts with an identity-centric approach.

Putting identity first in security

Zero Trust strategies help change the perspective when thinking about security solutions by helping ensure appropriate trust levels are established before access is granted. Evaluating the context of users and devices at the point of access is a key component of any Zero Trust implementation. For those organizations on a cloud journey thinking about Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), the principles of Zero Trust for strong policy enforcement and context gathering is key.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is also top of mind. It focuses on solutions that monitor and mitigate cyber security threats by natively integrating multiple security products into a cohesive security operations system that unifies all licensed components. Identity plays a critical role here, and Okta provides a secure, agnostic identity solution that supports broader security initiatives. Today, we are pleased to announce further support for XDR with our membership in the CrowdXDR Alliance, as announced by CrowdStrike here.

Joining the CrowdXDR Alliance

The CrowdXDR Alliance is a unified and open XDR coalition formed with security and IT operations leaders and best-of-breed solutions. The CrowdXDR Alliance includes leaders from industries spanning cloud, web, email, network, IT operations, and of course, identity. Having these best-in-class solutions partnering together will provide the market with an option to integrate their security portfolios and ensure a proactive, end-to-end security approach that is both scalable and reliable.

"Okta's secure, neutral, and independent identity solutions support key security initiatives such as XDR and Zero Trust, all powered by our platform and deeply integrated technical partnerships. We're pleased to join the CrowdXDR Alliance to help organizations embrace strong, identity-first security initiatives that combat the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats." -David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer, Okta

Okta's Identity Cloud centralizes identity management, providing user context that permits fine-grained, contextual access responses. Integrating Okta and CrowdStrike delivers actionable user and device intelligence that teams need to evaluate login risk and make intelligent real-time or automated access decisions.

Together, these solutions offer numerous benefits:

  • Provide remote and on-premises workforces with safer access to applications and data from any device at any time with real-time endpoint health, user, and device assessment
  • Minimize security blind spots by giving teams a consolidated view of access requests and supporting contextual data
  • Extended detection and response capabilities with purpose-built integration and correlation of relevant identity-based telemetry to stop threats beyond the endpoint
  • Confidently automate appropriate access, including passwordless access, and provide contextual security responses in real time
  • Keep users productive and happy while keeping enterprise assets safer from internal and external threats

Learn more about our partnership with Crowdstrike, how we integrate together, and the newCrowdXDR Alliance.

Disclaimer

Okta Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 249 M - -
Net income 2022 -758 M - -
Net cash 2022 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 549 M 39 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 31,1x
EV / Sales 2023 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Vicky Xiong VP-Technology Services & Business Technology
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sagnik Nandy Chief Technology Officer & President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.0.57%39 549
ACCENTURE PLC36.42%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245