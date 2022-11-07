Okta Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management for Sixth Consecutive Year

Okta positioned highest in Ability to Execute

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, Okta placed highest for Ability to Execute among all vendors for the second consecutive year. A complimentary version of the full report can be found here.

The Gartner view of the market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the future needs of end users. Gartner defines access management (AM) as tools that establish, enforce, and manage journey-time access controls to cloud, modern standards-based web, and legacy web applications. The report evaluated nine vendors on 15 criteria and placed Okta in the Leaders Quadrant.

Okta provides the breadth of modern Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management solutions to accelerate a world where everyone can safely use any technology. The Okta Identity Platform delivers identity solutions that are designed and built for ease of use, neutrality, customizability, and reliability, enabling customers to innovate freely, enhance operational excellence, and build lasting relationships.

“We believe this recognition from Gartner is a tremendous honor, and one that demonstrates our relentless commitment to customer success and continued focus on innovation,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder, Okta. “Identity is at the heart of every industry and every digital interaction, and we’re proud to be a key enabler in helping our customers accelerate their business goals and fuel growth.”

Additional detail on the overall Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation can be found on the Okta blog.

Earlier this year, Okta was recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Access Management that evaluates vendors based on customer reviews. Okta was the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice for Access Management across all categories evaluated.

Okta will share its new vision for identity at its 10th annual Oktane event, which will be held in person and virtually from November 8-10. Additional information about the event and registration can be found here.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Henrique Teixeira, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Brian Guthrie, James November 1, 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks, and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

