Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Okta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/24 04:00:00 pm
253.43 USD   -0.76%
05:25pOKTA : Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List
BU
09/22YOUR NAME IN LIGHTS : Share Your Identity Story at Oktane22
PU
09/20INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Okta : Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

09/24/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Identity leader part of first official group supporting state and local government agencies with security modernization solutions

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced it has been included in the first-ever StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List, a list of service providers whose products and solutions have obtained a StateRAMP security status of Active, In-Process, Pending, Ready, Provisional, or Authorized.

StateRAMP authorization gives government and procurement officials confidence in a service provider’s data security capabilities and provides a central location for sourcing StateRAMP verified Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and/or Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions.

“Identity solutions are a necessary part of today’s IT infrastructure for state and local government agencies given the constant barrage of threats from cyber criminals,” said Dean Scontras, Vice President of SLED at Okta. “Providing both citizens and workforces with the most seamless and secure experiences possible is at the core of what we do. Okta’s inclusion on the first StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List demonstrates our commitment to helping state and local governments drive secure digital transformation across their platforms.”

Okta is one of the first modern Identity and Access Management solutions to pursue StateRAMP authorization for both workforce and citizen access. The Okta Identity Platform provides modern, centralized and secure identity and access management for state and local agencies across the country with faster time-to-value. The Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud package, currently undergoing StateRAMP review, includes a number of components that may be used to provide methods of authentication and provisioning control including Okta Core, Okta Mobile, Okta Verify, Okta Directory Agent, and Okta IWA Agent.

As part of the StateRAMP authorization process, the State of Arizona is serving as the initial SLED government sponsor for Okta. The Okta state and local government team have been working with the Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET) Office for the past four years to deliver identity solutions across state agencies.

Government agencies can trust Okta IDaaS Regulated Community Cloud to provide highly secure and reliable solutions to manage identities and streamline processes within their organization. Okta’s modern identity and access management solutions enable digital transformation within government agencies by providing a simplified user experience for their workforce and customers, in addition to enhancing security.

For more information on how to leverage Okta for government, visit https://www.okta.com/solutions/public-sector/.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OKTA, INC.
05:25pOKTA : Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List
BU
09/22YOUR NAME IN LIGHTS : Share Your Identity Story at Oktane22
PU
09/20INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
09/10OKTA : Workflow Connector Updates—Influenced by YOU
PU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Okta
MT
09/03OKTA : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Okta PT to $270 From $265 Following Q2 Results, Maintains Buy..
MT
09/02OKTA : Truist Securities Adjusts Okta's Price Target to $300 from $260, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/02OKTA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/02OKTA : Stifel Adjusts Okta's Price Target to $270 From $260, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/02OKTA : BMO Capital Adjusts Okta's Price Target to $293 From $265, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OKTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 249 M - -
Net income 2022 -758 M - -
Net Debt 2022 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 498 M 39 498 M -
EV / Sales 2022 31,7x
EV / Sales 2023 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 255,38 $
Average target price 295,08 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Vicky Xiong VP-Technology Services & Business Technology
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sagnik Nandy Chief Technology Officer & President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.0.44%39 498
ACCENTURE PLC31.31%217 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.16%194 039
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.95%122 554
INFOSYS LIMITED38.76%98 993
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.25%96 739