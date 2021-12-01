Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Okta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Okta : Open Banking is Sweeping the Globe— Don't get Stuck in Yesterday's Model

12/01/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Have you heard the buzz around Open Banking? For anyone in the financial services industry, you should be more than familiar. Open Banking is revolutionizing consumer banking and redefining it as a customer-centric ecosystem for banks and third-party providers.

Driven by the European Union (EU) adoption of the revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2) in 2018, Open Banking was designed to support three important principles:

In terms of implementation, the UK and EU are clearly leading the way. But countries such as Japan, Australia and Latin America are all close behind in adoption. And, as it continues to mainstream across the globe, Open Banking is also finding its way to Canada, as well as the U.S., where the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is gaining momentum in standardizing various digital and Open Banking practices.

It's clear that banks, financial technology (fintech), and all financial institutions should take note that Open Banking is growing. According to Statista, 24.7 million people worldwide used Open Banking services in 2020. This stat is forecasted to quintuple by 2024.

Yesterday: transaction-centric

Before Open Banking (i.e., back in yesterday's banking model), banks and merchants only benefited from payments and transactions. It was less about customer experience and all about transactions. This model provided similar products, services, and experiences across all banks, but caused a lot frustration for consumers. This dissatisfaction was due to the manual processes required to access their banking services-a different process for each financial institution. Each one was compartmentalized and siloed, and there was no way to share data (e.g., spending patterns or saving metrics) between them.

Today: consumer-centric

Fast forward to Open Banking, a prime example of the "consumer-centric" model. This modern banking approach benefits all parties-consumers, banks, and fintech companies-because financial instructions can expose and share customer data to third-party providers via APIs. In this model, consumers are given a unified dashboard view of all their interconnected financial services. This allows them to make quick, secure payments and or/access services directly between service providers. It is a frictionless, secure, and streamlined way for consumers to access their financial information.

As the banking industry evolves, and regulatory requirements continue to grow, Open Banking should be a part of every financial institutions' modernized business strategy. Having one that is both customer-driven as well as secure, safe, and robust will put you on the forefront of this paradigm shift, as it benefits everyone:

Consumers: Have a clear and centralized view of finances in one place, helping them to budget, find deals, and shop for products and services. They also enjoy streamlined payments between their banks and other services.

Banks: Can expand their offerings by opening APIs to connect with partners, alliance partners, and other service providers, as well as platforms to integrate services. And through the digitization of banking services, they can analyze customer behavior to develop more personalized and relevant services.

FinTech companies: Can quickly launch products and services in agile environments to compete and gain market share, expand collaboration with banks to broaden their portfolio, and integrate other platforms for added security.

The takeaway

Don't be left behind or caught off-guard by the world-wide momentum seen around Open Banking. It's just a matter of time before it comes to your region and/or sector.

Not sure where to begin? Check out our Open Banking and PSD2 page to get the details today!

Disclaimer

Okta Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OKTA, INC.
06:02aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
11/30OKTA'S ANNUAL 12 DAYS OF CUSTOMERS : Celebrate Our Nonprofit Customers
PU
11/29Okta Poised to Report Strong Fiscal Q3 Results Amid Bullish Job Posting Trends, RBC Say..
MT
11/18OKTA : How Okta Users API Enables Truly Agile IT and People Ops
PU
11/18DA Davidson Starts Okta at Buy With $315 Price Target
MT
11/17Auth0 Expands Reach to Mexico with TEC360 Partnership
BU
11/15OKTA : Announcing, the Okta for Good Innovation Lab
PU
11/15OKTA : JetBlue's Digital Transformation Takes Flight
PU
11/15Mizuho Securities Adjusts Okta's Price Target to $305 From $290, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
11/12OKTA : Announces Plan to Launch Japan Infrastructure, Continuing International Expansion
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OKTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 248 M - -
Net income 2022 -758 M - -
Net cash 2022 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 288 M 33 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
EV / Sales 2023 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 176
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 215,23 $
Average target price 299,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Vicky Xiong VP-Technology Services & Business Technology
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sagnik Nandy Chief Technology Officer & President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.-15.35%33 288
ACCENTURE PLC36.82%225 748
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.28%173 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%105 015
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.88%102 351
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.31.04%97 293