Okta : Open Banking is Sweeping the Globe— Don't get Stuck in Yesterday's Model

Have you heard the buzz around Open Banking? For anyone in the financial services industry, you should be more than familiar. Open Banking is revolutionizing consumer banking and redefining it as a customer-centric ecosystem for banks and third-party providers.

Driven by the European Union (EU) adoption of the revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2) in 2018, Open Banking was designed to support three important principles:

Better consumer protection

Secure payment schemes with strong customer authentication

Innovative services and products accessed through the Open Banking concept

In terms of implementation, the UK and EU are clearly leading the way. But countries such as Japan, Australia and Latin America are all close behind in adoption. And, as it continues to mainstream across the globe, Open Banking is also finding its way to Canada, as well as the U.S., where the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is gaining momentum in standardizing various digital and Open Banking practices.

It's clear that banks, financial technology (fintech) , and all financial institutions should take note that Open Banking is growing. According to Statista , 24.7 million people worldwide used Open Banking services in 2020. This stat is forecasted to quintuple by 2024.

Before Open Banking (i.e., back in yesterday's banking model), banks and merchants only benefited from payments and transactions. It was less about customer experience and all about transactions. This model provided similar products, services, and experiences across all banks, but caused a lot frustration for consumers. This dissatisfaction was due to the manual processes required to access their banking services-a different process for each financial institution. Each one was compartmentalized and siloed, and there was no way to share data (e.g., spending patterns or saving metrics) between them.