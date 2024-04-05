Pune, India, 4 April 2024 - Savex Technologies, India's third-largest information and communication technology distributor, announced that it is teaming up with Okta, the leading independent provider of cloud-based digital identity solutions.

Savex will market, sell, and support the complete range of Okta identity and access management solutions through its ecosystem of channel partners. This includes:

secures the identity of everyone in a digital ecosystem so they have the freedom to safely use any technology, anywhere. The identity and access management (IAM) solution provides easy, secure access to applications for employees, contractors, and partners. The Okta Customer Identity Cloud helps companies give consumers access to their digital properties. The customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution helps companies build strong digital relationships, keeps users' clicks safe, and frees up developers' time for other projects.

Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said: "We are delighted to announce that Savex Technologies has been appointed as a distributor for Okta in India. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, merging Okta's cutting-edge identity and access management solutions with Savex Technologies' extensive reach and expertise in the Indian market."

Today's partnership announcement follows the establishment of Okta's office and its Global Innovation Center in Bangalore last year.

Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India, said: "Identity sits at the intersection of cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity - making it a natural fit for the Indian market. Savex Technologies' extensive experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we help organizations navigate the complexities of identity in an increasingly digital world."

About Savex Technologies

Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has 39 sales offices and 42 stock locations, a sales force of over 600, and 8,500+ partners in 1,000 cities.

With 36 years of experience in the Indian ICT Industry Savex's core strengths lie in the selection of best-of-breed products and solutions, a seasoned team with knowledge and expertise along with cutting-edge technology, and rigorous process control. Savex focuses on solution selling and security services with strong logistics and the ability to deliver in 1,000 cities in India and globally in over 200 countries in local currency. Savex also has a network of over 200,000 engineers as part of our extended team. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and knowledge in cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, as well as a strong MSP partner network. The company also holds a professional service arm, Uniserved, which acts as an aggregator to deliver tech services.

For more information, please visit www.savex.in and follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook