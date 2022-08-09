Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Okta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2022-08-09 pm EDT
100.73 USD   -6.06%
01:09pOKTA : Want to Win Conversions and Increase Revenue? Leverage Identity
PU
08/01Okta to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 31, 2022
BU
07/27Safeguard Cyber Delivers Context-Aware Response with Microsoft Azure Ad and Okta
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Okta : Want to Win Conversions and Increase Revenue? Leverage Identity

08/09/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ever wonder what the "sweet spot" for conversions might be? And if so, what's your benchmark? In 2020, the global website conversion rate was 4.3%-surprisingly low. The goal of any successful marketing team should be to drive visitors to their website, then convert those visitors into customers and users. Clearly, this feat is not easy nor an exact science. But, like web pages themselves, the endeavor may be more of a dance between art and science.

Successful conversion rates help companies achieve several initiatives:

  • Boost revenue
  • Increase users or paying customers
  • Gather product or service feedback
  • Gain insights into their website design, functionality, and messaging

For companies offering products or services, each of these goals is critical for success.

Another relatively recent, key benefit of gaining user conversions is the gathering of new customer data, also known as personally identifiable information (PII) or simply digital identity. Collecting user information and securing this data is critical to modern, forward-thinking organizations. Understanding your users and customers and having their confidence in how you use their identities is essential. Your customers expect a customized experience based on their identity each time they access your product, service, or site-without friction. Eighty-three percent of users say that a seamless experience across their devices is important to them. So, by identifying a user, gathering background on their identity, and customizing their experience, your company gains a serious edge over organizations that ignore these investments. Meanwhile, you're also making gains in revenue and earning customer satisfaction.

Secure your identities to hold conversions and win customer loyalty

As your website or device gathers customers and users through conversion, these users will provide a subset of their PII and/or that of their organization. This might also include their reasons for choosing your product or service. This information constitutes their identity, which must be diligently secured. Identity management is critical to developing trust with your users.

To that end, it's key that you develop a relationship of trust in these initial interactions with your customer. Users are trusting your company to securely manage their information while simultaneously making it available when and where they need it. So it's critically important that you protect those customer accounts. If you earn and maintain this trust, they'll continue to buy and refer your product to others. So, the more you can learn about a converted user's identity, while keeping it protected, the more you strengthen this hard-won relationship.

Gather insights to provide a seamless experience

Once you've converted a visitor into a customer, you'll want to learn how they use your products, services, or website. Identity gives you these answers. Tying your customer to a secure identity allows you to track behavior, functionality, and workflow.

A key stat is that 70% of consumers say they prefer a personalized experience. Understanding your customer's behavior enables your development team to personalize their experiences. This translates to learning what functions they use the most and providing them with access to what is important to them. You can easily uncover this kind of data through tracking tools like Hotjar, UserZoom, and Winware.

The key takeaways here are to

  1. Capture your user behavior
  2. Tie this information to your customer identity
  3. Provide this data to your product development or engineering team

Free of polls or customer surveys, you can use this intel to make changes to your current offering and/or customize it for unique experiences.

Use identity to convert, upsell, and decrease customer churn

For even established brands, driving visitors to a website is always tough. Converting those visitors to leads, users, or customers is yet another challenge. However, the obstacles don't stop there. Your company needs to retain them, and churn is a real challenge. It costs 6 to 7 times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one, so, intuitively, businesses focus on current users and customers. By understanding your customers and utilizing identity to recognize their needs, wants, and patterns, your customers will be more loyal to you, buying more products or services.

In a recent Think Impact report, companies stated that 65% - 75% of their business came from retained customers. This implies that if you can accurately capture your customer's identity, then implement a road-mapped strategy to retain and upsell them, you're looking at a significant success metric. Build an experience customers enjoy, with access to the services they want and trust-they'll remain customers.

Another interesting stat is that 90% of companies annually track customer churn. Why? By tracking, analyzing, and implementing improvements based on identity insights, a company can reduce its churn and increase customer satisfaction which can, once again, enhance that bottom line.

What's the bottom line?

Converted customers are a direct source of revenue. They spend more with your company, and they share their experience with potential customers, providing leads and referrals. Hopefully, I've made clear that utilizing your customer's identity is not just about storing their information but so much more, helping you to

  • know your customer
  • provide an unmatched level of security
  • build sustainable trust
  • improve your existing products and services

Want more details on securing customer identity management? Visit www.okta.com to learn how we can help.

Disclaimer

Okta Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 17:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OKTA, INC.
01:09pOKTA : Want to Win Conversions and Increase Revenue? Leverage Identity
PU
08/01Okta to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 31, 2022
BU
07/27Safeguard Cyber Delivers Context-Aware Response with Microsoft Azure Ad and Okta
CI
07/26Truist Securities Adjusts Okta's Price Target to $140 From $170, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
07/22Citigroup Lowers Okta's Price Target to $115 From $130, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/20Bernstein Starts Okta at Market Perform With $94 Price Target
MT
07/18OKTA : Announces Appointment of Shibu Ninan as New Chief Accounting Officer - Form 8-K
PU
07/18OKTA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07/18Okta Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer
MT
07/18Okta Announces Appointment of Shibu Ninan as New Chief Accounting Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OKTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 819 M - -
Net income 2023 -960 M - -
Net cash 2023 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 917 M 16 917 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,10x
EV / Sales 2024 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 542
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 107,22 $
Average target price 142,54 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer
Alvina Y. Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sagnik Nandy Chief Technology Officer & President-Technology
J. Frederic Kerrest Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.-52.17%16 917
ACCENTURE PLC-25.14%196 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.73%155 194
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.82%103 302
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.22%85 377
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.56%54 345