    OKTA   US6792951054

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
Okta : Welcomes Sagnik Nandy as President of Technology and CTO

08/02/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
Former Google Executive to Lead and Scale Okta’s Global Technology Organization

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, welcomes Sagnik Nandy as President of Technology and CTO. Nandy will join Okta’s executive management team and report directly to Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder. As President and CTO, Nandy will lead Okta’s engineering and business technology functions and be responsible for the strategic planning of product development activities.

Nandy has built an industry reputation for effectively leading development teams and delivering engineering solutions at scale. He joins Okta after more than 15 successful years at Google, most recently as Vice President of Engineering overseeing several critical components of Google’s core advertising business, the backbone of the company’s growth and revenue. Prior to his time in Ads, he helped build Google's measurement and analytics offerings, taking several products from inception to market leaders. He has held additional senior leadership roles at Google, gaining expertise in people leadership and end-to-end enterprise technology development and design. Nandy earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from UC San Diego and a B.E. from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS, Pilani).

“Okta’s vision is to enable everyone to safely use any technology. We’re driven to bring simple and secure digital access to people and organizations everywhere, and with Sagnik at the helm of our technology team, we’re deepening our investment and further asserting the importance of identity,” said McKinnon. “As an engineer at heart and by trade, I have a special appreciation for Sagnik’s impressive background and depth across enterprise software development, cloud infrastructure, and business-critical systems. Beyond his technical expertise, he’s a strong team builder and understands the importance of people and culture. Sagnik is the right leader to further extend Okta’s technology and market leadership and drive our next phase of innovation — we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“Identity is the most important and powerful component of an organization’s technology and security strategy,” said Sagnik Nandy. “Okta occupies the critical position as the gateway to digitization for companies large and small across the globe, and the opportunity this creates is tremendous. Okta is uniquely able to address the most pressing technology and business problems organizations face to deliver delightful customer and workforce experiences. I’m excited to build on Okta’s already strong foundation and lead the talented team responsible for the future of development and innovation at the company.”


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 223 M - -
Net income 2022 -534 M - -
Net cash 2022 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 907 M 37 907 M -
EV / Sales 2022 30,9x
EV / Sales 2023 22,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 93,4%
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 247,79 $
Average target price 276,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Tighe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Hector Aguilar President-Technology
Vicky Xiong VP-Technology Services & Business Technology
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKTA, INC.-2.54%37 907
ACCENTURE PLC21.62%201 453
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.64%157 592
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.98%126 345
INFOSYS LIMITED28.24%91 883
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.97%88 820