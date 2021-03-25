Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Okta, Inc.    OKTA

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/25 03:25:21 pm
217.75 USD   -0.38%
03:22pOKTA  : Names Kendall Collins Marketing Chief
MT
03:01pOKTA  : Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
06:49aU.S. tech companies use their expensive stock to pay for acquisitions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Okta : Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer

03/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seasoned technology executive to lead and scale Okta’s marketing organization, bring identity to every customer experience

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations. Kendall will join Okta’s leadership team and lead global brand marketing, demand generation, solutions marketing, market strategy, operations, and sales development. Kendall succeeds current CMO, Ryan Carlson who is now working on an emerging project inside of Okta. Kendall has served extensively in executive product and marketing leadership roles in cloud and enterprise technology. His expertise in developer platforms will help drive identity as foundational to the customer experience both within Okta and for its thousands of customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Kendall to Okta as our new Chief Marketing Officer,” said Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations. “Kendall is a strong, growth-focused leader with deep knowledge of cloud platforms and global brand growth. He also has a unique understanding of the needs and requirements of developers, having led teams that build products and mobile experiences. He has the experience and expertise to accelerate our brand and position in global markets.”

“Identity sits at the heart of digital transformation and is becoming a strategic pillar of every organization’s business strategy as we adapt to the new world. I’m thrilled about the opportunity to lead Okta’s global marketing team into its next phase of growth. This new generation of CTOs, CIOs, and CMOs are realizing the unique power of identity, and the Okta Identity Cloud has emerged as a centerpiece alongside AWS and Google Cloud. No other cloud more deeply enables the power of technology choice, flexibility, and security,” said Kendall Collins. “I’m excited to partner with our amazing community of customers, developers, and digital leaders who are building the next generation of seamless, secure, and delightful workforce and customer experiences.”

About Kendall Collins

Kendall Collins brings decades of experience in B2B and SaaS marketing building teams, products, and brands. Most recently, Collins was an Executive in Residence at Accel. Before that, he served as the GM of Enterprise Technology at WeWork, and the Chief Marketing Officer of AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco. Prior to AppDynamics, he served as Cloud CEO and Global CMO executive at Salesforce.com and held roles at Siebel Systems, Oracle, AT Kearney, and Procter & Gamble.

Kendall graduated with a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia, a concentration in East Asian Studies, and studied at National Taiwan University.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OKTA, INC.
03:22pOKTA  : Names Kendall Collins Marketing Chief
MT
03:01pOKTA  : Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
06:49aU.S. tech companies use their expensive stock to pay for acquisitions
RE
03/24OKTA  : How Cloudentity and Okta Partner to Drive the Future of Secure Open Bank..
PU
03/24OKTA  : What is a Domain Name System (DNS)?
PU
03/23MPARTICLE  : Adds Eric Kelleher, Chief Customer Officer of Okta, to Board of Dir..
PR
03/18OKTA  : Improving Digital Customer Experiences Begins with CIAM
PU
03/17OKTA + PROOFPOINT : Uniting People-Centric Security and Identity to Protect User..
PU
03/17OKTA  : Complex Deployments Made Simple With Okta Professional Services
PU
03/16OKTA  : Welcomes Steve Rowland as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 089 M - -
Net income 2022 -368 M - -
Net cash 2022 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -80,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 682 M 28 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
EV / Sales 2023 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 806
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 268,65 $
Last Close Price 218,59 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Kourey Chief Financial Officer
Hector Aguilar President-Technology
Vicky Xiong Senior Director-Engineering
Alvina Antar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKTA, INC.-14.03%30 011
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.82%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED-0.78%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.63%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-10.02%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ