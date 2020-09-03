Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Okta, Inc.    OKTA

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okta : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Jefferies 2020 Software Conference
Presenter: Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 8,950 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OKTA, INC.
09:06aOKTA : Welcomes Alvina Antar as Chief Information Officer
BU
08:33aOKTA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/01OKTA : Deepens Japanese Operations, Welcomes First Country Manager
BU
08/28OKTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/27OKTA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
08/27OKTA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/27OKTA : Equifax, LVMH and the State of Illinois Trust the Okta Identity Cloud to ..
BU
08/27OKTA : Announces Strong Second Quarter Results
BU
08/24Sequoia-backed Snowflake tests IPO investor appetite with wider losses
RE
08/24OKTA, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 803 M - -
Net income 2021 -239 M - -
Net cash 2021 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 537 M 29 537 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,3x
EV / Sales 2022 27,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 489
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 223,10 $
Last Close Price 230,60 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Frederic Kerrest Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
William Ekkehard Losch Chief Financial Officer
Hector Aguilar President-Technology
Vicky Xiong Senior Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKTA, INC.99.88%29 537
MICROSOFT CORPORATION44.12%1 753 047
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.522.52%119 488
SEA LIMITED290.90%76 682
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.61%47 626
SPLUNK INC.48.09%35 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group