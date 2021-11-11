Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2022 NEW!
Consolidated Financial Statements
(For the Second Quarter of FY2022)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
FY2021
Current Second Quarter
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
：
Cash and deposits
21,613
40,752
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
construction contracts and other
143,421
109,298
Securities
122
22,123
Real estate for sale
714
432
Costs on construction contracts in progress
4,873
1,904
Costs on real estate business
3,376
1,716
Work in process
895
1,196
Raw materials and supplies
81
101
Other
12,148
9,473
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(153)
(117)
Total current assets
187,095
186,882
Non-current assets
：
Property, plant and equipment
：
Land
34,405
34,405
Other, net
33,408
35,384
Total property, plant and equipment
67,814
69,790
Intangible assets
：
Goodwill
437
423
Other
722
710
Total intangible assets
1,160
1,133
Investments and other assets
：
Investment securities
67,342
64,766
Retirement benefit asset
4,973
4,954
Other
2,587
3,947
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,968)
(1,962)
Total investments and other assets
72,934
71,706
Total non-current assets
141,910
142,630
Total assets
329,005
329,513
(Millions of Yen)
FY2021
Current Second Quarter
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
：
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
and other
47,038
43,645
Short-term borrowings
7,459
7,446
Income taxes payable
4,522
2,362
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
15,713
16,152
Provisions
3,815
2,504
Provision for loss on construction contracts
863
693
Asset retirement obligations
83
83
Other
44,685
47,784
Total current liabilities
124,181
120,674
Non-current liabilities
：
Long-term borrowings
7,113
7,113
Non-recourse borrowings
16,228
19,079
Asset retirement obligations
88
89
Other
13,428
13,232
Total non-current liabilities
36,859
39,514
Total liabilities
161,041
160,189
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
：
Share capital
19,838
19,838
Capital surplus
26,240
26,240
Retained earnings
95,460
97,240
Treasury shares
(4,636)
(4,638)
Total shareholders' equity
136,902
138,681
Accumulated other comprehensive income
：
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
30,957
29,408
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(475)
278
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,752
1,558
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
32,234
31,245
Non-controlling interests
(1,173)
(602)
Total net assets
167,963
169,323
Total liabilities and net assets
329,005
329,513
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Six-month Period Ended September 30)
(Millions of Yen)
2Q / FY2021
2Q / FY2022
April 1, 2020 through
April 1, 2021 through
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Net sales
：
Net sales of completed construction contracts
96,600
105,831
Net sales in real estate business and other
4,673
6,479
Total net sales
101,273
112,310
Cost of sales
：
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
86,783
92,143
Cost of sales in real estate business and other
2,763
4,379
Total cost of sales
89,547
96,522
Gross profit
：
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
9,816
13,687
Gross profit on real estate business and other
1,910
2,100
Total gross profit
11,726
15,787
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,009
9,073
Operating profit
2,716
6,714
Non-operating income
：
Interest income
18
15
Dividend income
710
636
Other
447
287
Total non-operating income
1,175
938
Non-operating expenses
：
Interest expenses
142
186
Other
32
18
Total non-operating expenses
175
204
Ordinary profit
3,717
7,448
Extraordinary income
：
Gain on sale of investment securities
―
550
Other
0
0
Total extraordinary income
0
550
Extraordinary losses
：
Loss on valuation of investment securities
24
6
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
22
2
Other
0
―
Total extraordinary losses
47
8
Profit before income taxes
3,670
7,990
Income taxes - current
990
2,083
Income taxes - deferred
493
621
Total income taxes
1,484
2,704
Profit
2,186
5,285
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(503)
(327)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,689
5,613
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Six-month Period Ended September 30)
(Millions of Yen)
2Q / FY2021
2Q / FY2022
April 1, 2020 through
April 1, 2021 through
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Profit
2,186
5,285
Other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,813
(1,549)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(361)
1,507
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(139)
(194)
Total other comprehensive income
2,313
(236)
Comprehensive income
4,499
5,049
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
5,183
4,623
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(683)
426
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Six-month Period Ended September 30)
2Q / FY2021
2Q / FY2022
April 1, 2020 through
April 1, 2021 through
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
3,670
7,990
Depreciation
842
880
Amortization of goodwill
14
14
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
22
2
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(62)
(42)
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
(175)
(260)
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction
contracts
(120)
(169)
Interest and dividend income
(728)
(651)
Interest expenses
142
186
Loss (gain) on sale of short-term and long-term
investment securities
―
(550)
Loss (gain) on valuation of short-term and long-term
investment securities
24
6
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(3,613)
34,123
Decrease (increase) in costs on construction contracts in
progress
149
2,969
Decrease (increase) in other inventories
(572)
1,620
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(6,592)
(331)
Increase (decrease) in advances received on construction
contracts in progress
(110)
439
Other, net
(2,653)
1,955
Subtotal
(9,762)
48,184
Interest and dividends received
728
650
Interest paid
(142)
(133)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(1,741)
(4,197)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(10,918)
44,505
All news about OKUMURA CORPORATION
Sales 2021
221 B
1 937 M
1 937 M
Net income 2021
10 285 M
90,3 M
90,3 M
Net Debt 2021
9 066 M
79,6 M
79,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,8x
Yield 2021
4,76%
Capitalization
112 B
984 M
983 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,35x
EV / Sales 2021
0,55x
Nbr of Employees
2 138
Free-Float
81,2%
