Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2022 NEW!

  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Okumura Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1833   JP3194800003

OKUMURA CORPORATION

(1833)
  Report
Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2022

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Consolidated Financial Statements

(For the Second Quarter of FY2022)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021

Current Second Quarter

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,613

40,752

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

construction contracts and other

143,421

109,298

Securities

122

22,123

Real estate for sale

714

432

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,873

1,904

Costs on real estate business

3,376

1,716

Work in process

895

1,196

Raw materials and supplies

81

101

Other

12,148

9,473

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(153)

(117)

Total current assets

187,095

186,882

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

34,405

34,405

Other, net

33,408

35,384

Total property, plant and equipment

67,814

69,790

Intangible assets

Goodwill

437

423

Other

722

710

Total intangible assets

1,160

1,133

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

67,342

64,766

Retirement benefit asset

4,973

4,954

Other

2,587

3,947

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,968)

(1,962)

Total investments and other assets

72,934

71,706

Total non-current assets

141,910

142,630

Total assets

329,005

329,513

- 1 -

(Millions of Yen)

FY2021

Current Second Quarter

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

and other

47,038

43,645

Short-term borrowings

7,459

7,446

Income taxes payable

4,522

2,362

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

15,713

16,152

Provisions

3,815

2,504

Provision for loss on construction contracts

863

693

Asset retirement obligations

83

83

Other

44,685

47,784

Total current liabilities

124,181

120,674

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

7,113

7,113

Non-recourse borrowings

16,228

19,079

Asset retirement obligations

88

89

Other

13,428

13,232

Total non-current liabilities

36,859

39,514

Total liabilities

161,041

160,189

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

19,838

19,838

Capital surplus

26,240

26,240

Retained earnings

95,460

97,240

Treasury shares

(4,636)

(4,638)

Total shareholders' equity

136,902

138,681

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

30,957

29,408

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(475)

278

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,752

1,558

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

32,234

31,245

Non-controlling interests

(1,173)

(602)

Total net assets

167,963

169,323

Total liabilities and net assets

329,005

329,513

- 2 -

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Six-month Period Ended September 30)

(Millions of Yen)

2Q / FY2021

2Q / FY2022

April 1, 2020 through

April 1, 2021 through

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

96,600

105,831

Net sales in real estate business and other

4,673

6,479

Total net sales

101,273

112,310

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

86,783

92,143

Cost of sales in real estate business and other

2,763

4,379

Total cost of sales

89,547

96,522

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

9,816

13,687

Gross profit on real estate business and other

1,910

2,100

Total gross profit

11,726

15,787

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,009

9,073

Operating profit

2,716

6,714

Non-operating income

Interest income

18

15

Dividend income

710

636

Other

447

287

Total non-operating income

1,175

938

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

142

186

Other

32

18

Total non-operating expenses

175

204

Ordinary profit

3,717

7,448

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

550

Other

0

0

Total extraordinary income

0

550

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

24

6

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

22

2

Other

0

Total extraordinary losses

47

8

Profit before income taxes

3,670

7,990

Income taxes - current

990

2,083

Income taxes - deferred

493

621

Total income taxes

1,484

2,704

Profit

2,186

5,285

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(503)

(327)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,689

5,613

- 3 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Six-month Period Ended September 30)

(Millions of Yen)

2Q / FY2021

2Q / FY2022

April 1, 2020 through

April 1, 2021 through

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Profit

2,186

5,285

Other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,813

(1,549)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(361)

1,507

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(139)

(194)

Total other comprehensive income

2,313

(236)

Comprehensive income

4,499

5,049

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

5,183

4,623

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(683)

426

- 4 -

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Six-month Period Ended September 30)

(Millions of Yen)

2Q / FY2021

2Q / FY2022

April 1, 2020 through

April 1, 2021 through

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

3,670

7,990

Depreciation

842

880

Amortization of goodwill

14

14

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

22

2

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(62)

(42)

Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(175)

(260)

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction

contracts

(120)

(169)

Interest and dividend income

(728)

(651)

Interest expenses

142

186

Loss (gain) on sale of short-term and long-term

investment securities

(550)

Loss (gain) on valuation of short-term and long-term

investment securities

24

6

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(3,613)

34,123

Decrease (increase) in costs on construction contracts in

progress

149

2,969

Decrease (increase) in other inventories

(572)

1,620

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(6,592)

(331)

Increase (decrease) in advances received on construction

contracts in progress

(110)

439

Other, net

(2,653)

1,955

Subtotal

(9,762)

48,184

Interest and dividends received

728

650

Interest paid

(142)

(133)

Income taxes refund (paid)

(1,741)

(4,197)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(10,918)

44,505

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Okumura Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
