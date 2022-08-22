Okumura : Annual Report2022 NEW!

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Okumura Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1833   JP3194800003

OKUMURA CORPORATION

(1833)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59 2022-08-22 am EDT
2967.00 JPY   +0.34%
OKUMURA : Annual Report2022
PU
OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2023
PU
03/30OKUMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Okumura : Annual Report2022

08/22/2022
Annual Report 2022

P r o f i l e

Since Okumura was established in 1907, our mission has been to contribute to society through our business under our corporate mottos, "steadfast management" and "sincere operation."

We will continue to accumulate a wealth of technical expertise and, as a general contractor company with a harmonious mix of civil engineering and architectural construction, make steady strides forward in our aim to realize comfortable, safe and secure lives for people, and a sustainable society as well.

C o n t e n t s

1

Financial Highlights

12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

2

To Our Shareholders

13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

4

Review of Operations

14

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Topics

36

Independent Auditor's Report

8

Consolidated Balance Sheet

39

Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)

10

Consolidated Statement of Income

40

Network

11

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

41

Board of Directors / Investor Information

Financial Highlights

Okumura Corporation Annual Report 2022

For the years ended March 31

2020

2021

2022

2022

Consolidated:

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

U.S. Dollars

Net sales

¥226,372

¥220,712

¥242,459

$1,980,709

Operating income

11,517

12,880

12,647

103,317

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

9,796

10,285

12,542

102,456

Total assets

294,919

329,005

332,349

2,715,044

1

Total equity

156,112

167,964

167,425

1,367,742

Per Share:

Yen

U.S. Dollars

Basic net income

¥258.01

¥271.90

¥334.11

$2.73

Cash dividends applicable to the year

143.00

140.00

172.00

1.41

*"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal period of March 2022. Accordingly, the summaries of business results for the fiscal period of March 2022 represent performance results after applying the said accounting standards, etc.

Note: The U.S. dollar amounts included herein are presented solely for convenience of the reader. Such dollar amounts have been translated from yen at the approximate exchange rate in Tokyo on March 31, 2022, of ¥122.41=$1.

Net Sales

(Millions of Yen)

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2020

2021

2022

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

(Millions of Yen)

15,000

12,000

9,000

6,000

3,000

0

2020

2021

2022

TotalEquity

(Millions of Yen)

200,000

160,000

120,000

80,000

40,000

0

2020

2021

2022

Disclaimer Regarding Forecasts and Projections

This Annual Report includes forecasts, projections and other predictive statements that represent Okumura's assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These forecasts, etc., are based on industry trends, circumstances involving clients and other factors, and involve risks, variables and uncertainties. The Okumura Group's actual performance results may differ from those projected in this Annual Report. Consequently, no guarantee is presented or implied as to the accuracy of specific forecasts, projections or predictive statements contained herein.

To Our Shareholders

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support and encouragement and wish each one of them the greatest success in their endeavors.

A general overview of our business performance for the fiscal period of March 2022 (April 1,

2 2021 to March 31, 2022) is provided below.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

During the period under review, the Japanese economy continued to seesaw under the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with progress made in the roll-out of vaccines on the one hand, while new variants spread on the other. Amid this, the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine and other factors contributed to an even greater sense of uncertainty. In this climate, although a certain robustness in construction investment was maintained thanks in part to various forms of policy support, increased competition for orders and the skyrocketing prices of steel and other materials added to the severe business environment in the construction industry.

In these circumstances, mainly due to increases in the construction business, the Company's consolidated net sales increased 9.9% year on year to ¥242,459 million, which led to an increase of 1.1% year on year in consolidated gross profit to ¥31,838 million. Consolidated operating income decreased 1.8% year on year to ¥12,647 million, primarily due to increases in selling, general and administrative expenses, but net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 21.9% year on year to ¥12,542 million, mainly due to an increase in gain on sale of investment securities.

Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

The Company decided to pay a dividend of ¥172.00 per share (interim dividend of ¥65.00, year-end dividend of ¥107.00) for the period ended March 31, 2022 based on its basic policy regarding profit sharing.

The Company has reviewed its shareholder return policy for next fiscal year and beyond due to the need to balance active investments for the realization of its "Vision toward 2030" with steady profit sharing with our shareholders.

Medium Term Business Plan

The outlook for the Japanese economy is expected to follow a moderate path to recovery, underpinned by policy support measures, albeit it with some fluctuation caused by the impact of COVID-19. However, the sense of uncertainty due to the course of the pandemic and geopolitical risks remains strong, and the

Okumura Corporation Annual Report 2022

3

unpredictable situation is likely to continue. In the construction industry, construction investment is expected to remain firm, particularly in the public sector, but there are concerns about even further rises in construction costs, and the business environment is likely to become even more severe.

Under these circumstances, the Okumura Group will continue to contribute to the sustainable development of society through the long-term continuation of our business into the future, amid accelerating changes in the business environment and increasingly diverse social needs. As the second step toward the realization of our "Vision toward 2030," we have formulated our Medium Term Business Plan (FY2022-FY2024). While following the same basic policies for business strategies upheld in the previous Medium Term Management Plan, we intend to deepen the efforts we have made to date even further.

Specifically, we will pursue the "enhancement of corporate value" by improving our productivity and technological advantage through operational reforms and the promotion of strategic technological developments and digital transformation (DX), and the reinforcement of ESG/SDG initiatives, as well as the "expansion of business domains" by further expanding our real estate business and new businesses and building the foundations for our overseas business. Further, we will continue with our efforts to "leverage our human resources" by promoting work style reform, giving our diverse people, who underpin our business strategies, the opportunity to flourish, and promoting initiatives to strengthen staff education.

Under the Medium Term Business Plan, we will undertake initiatives for business activities and ESG/SDGs by reflecting measures to solve sustainability-related issues in the Plan. We declared our endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in April 2022, and we will further strengthen our efforts toward the realization of a sustainable society.

The Company looks forward to the continued support and guidance of our shareholders.

June 2022

Takanori Okumura

President and Representative Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Okumura Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 1 769 M 1 769 M
Net income 2022 12 541 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 499 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 5,79%
Capitalization 109 B 793 M 793 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 194
Free-Float 81,1%
