Okumura : Annual Report2022 NEW!

To Our Shareholders

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support and encouragement and wish each one of them the greatest success in their endeavors.

A general overview of our business performance for the fiscal period of March 2022 (April 1,

2 2021 to March 31, 2022) is provided below.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

During the period under review, the Japanese economy continued to seesaw under the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with progress made in the roll-out of vaccines on the one hand, while new variants spread on the other. Amid this, the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine and other factors contributed to an even greater sense of uncertainty. In this climate, although a certain robustness in construction investment was maintained thanks in part to various forms of policy support, increased competition for orders and the skyrocketing prices of steel and other materials added to the severe business environment in the construction industry.

In these circumstances, mainly due to increases in the construction business, the Company's consolidated net sales increased 9.9% year on year to ¥242,459 million, which led to an increase of 1.1% year on year in consolidated gross profit to ¥31,838 million. Consolidated operating income decreased 1.8% year on year to ¥12,647 million, primarily due to increases in selling, general and administrative expenses, but net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 21.9% year on year to ¥12,542 million, mainly due to an increase in gain on sale of investment securities.

Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

The Company decided to pay a dividend of ¥172.00 per share (interim dividend of ¥65.00, year-end dividend of ¥107.00) for the period ended March 31, 2022 based on its basic policy regarding profit sharing.

The Company has reviewed its shareholder return policy for next fiscal year and beyond due to the need to balance active investments for the realization of its "Vision toward 2030" with steady profit sharing with our shareholders.

Medium Term Business Plan