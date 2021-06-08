Thirty-year JGB yields fall, reversing course after smooth auction

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government
bond yields declined on Tuesday following a smooth auction of
about 900 billion yen ($8.23 billion) of 30-year debt.
The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.685%, after earlier climbing to a more-than-two-month high of
0.695%.
Yields on 20-year paper declined 1 basis
point to 0.445%.
The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.39 at Tuesday's sale, up
from 3.12 at the previous tender of 30-year JGBs on May 13.
Trading was subdued again like Monday, with five-year
securities untraded as of 0525 GMT.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.075%, and
the two-year yield was also unchanged at minus
0.125%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to
151.61, with a trading volume of 26,730 lots.
"Since the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, volatility in U.S.
rates has dropped, leading to a heightened sense of stasis in
the Japanese bond market," said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
($1 = 109.4200 yen)
(Reporting by)