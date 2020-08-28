Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Okura Holdings Limited    1655   HK0000337995

OKURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1655)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/27
0.71 HKD   -4.05%
05:18aOKURA : Update on profit warning
PU
03/06OKURA : Discloseable transaction acquisition of properties
PU
2019OKURA : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 20 november 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okura : UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Okura Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01655)

UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Okura Holdings Limited pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 16 June 2020 (the ''First Profit Warning''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the First Profit Warning.

The Company issues this announcement for the purpose of providing an update to the First Profit Warning. As disclosed in the First Profit Warning, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts for 11M2020, as compared with that for the eleven months ended 31 May 2019, the Group is expected to record a decrease in profit before income tax of approximately 83%.

The Board wishes to update shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review by the Board of the latest unaudited management accounts (the ''Management Accounts'') for the year ended 30 June 2020 (''FY2020''), the Group is expected to record a loss before income tax of not less than =Y6,266 million, as compared with a profit before income tax of approximately =Y989 million for the year ended 30 June 2019. As highlighted in the First Profit Warning, such further deterioration of the Company's profitability for FY2020 was mainly attributable to the Impairment Losses of not less than =Y6,255 million, which are expected to be recognised as at 30 June 2020, as a result of the adverse market conditions of the pachinko industry and the uncertain outlook of the Group's pachinko halls following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is based solely on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the Management Accounts, along with any information currently available to the Company, which have neither been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Further details of the Group's financial results and performance will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2020, which is expected to be published by the end of September 2020. The related annual report for FY2020 will be published subsequently.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Okura Holdings Limited

Katsuya YAMAMOTO

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which (i) four are executive Directors, namely Mr. Katsuya YAMAMOTO, Mr. Fumihide HAMADA, Mr. Yutaka KAGAWA and Mr. Toshiro OE; and (ii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Mitsuru ISHII, Mr. Yuji MATSUZAKI and Mr. Kazuyuki

YOSHIDA.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Okura Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OKURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:18aOKURA : Update on profit warning
PU
03/06OKURA : Discloseable transaction acquisition of properties
PU
2019OKURA : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 20 november 2019
PU
2019OKURA : Notice of 2019 agm
PU
2019OKURA : Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting
PU
2019OKURA : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares; re..
PU
2019OKURA : Notice of 2019 annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8 157 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
Net income 2019 601 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net Debt 2019 2 080 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 885 M 45,8 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 509
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart OKURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Okura Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Katsuya Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fumihide Hamada Executive Director
Yutaka Kagawa Executive Director
Toshiro Oe Executive Director
Mitsuru Ishii Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKURA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.28%46
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-26.81%38 594
SANDS CHINA LTD.-20.05%34 757
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.53%33 565
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC31.00%25 475
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-13.16%13 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group