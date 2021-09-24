Notice of AGM: September 2021

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should consult an independent financial adviser. If you have recently sold or transferred your shares in OKYO Pharma Limited you should forward this document to your bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. The registered office of OKYO Pharma Limited is Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3HB. Incorporated and registered in Guernsey No. 65220. OKYO Pharma Limited Notice of Annual General Meeting 27 September 2021 at 10.00am TO BE HELD AS A "REMOTE MEETING" ONLY Please note that arrangements for the Annual General Meeting this year are different from meetings before the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we are utilising the provisions in our Articles of Association to convene and hold this year's Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting, which is explained in the letter from the Chairman set out on pages 3 to 5. All voting at the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted on a poll, which means that you should submit your proxy as soon as possible. There will be a limited opportunity to submit a poll card in a short interval after the virtual meeting formally concludes.

Contents 1. Letter from the Chairman 3 2. Notice of AGM and Resolutions to be proposed 6 - 8 3. Notes to Resolutions 9 - 12 4. Shareholder notes 13 - 16 5. Contact details 17 Key times and dates Dispatch of this document Thursday 9 September 2021 Latest time for receipt of proxies 10.00 a.m. on Friday 24 September 2021 Annual General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on Monday 27 September 2021 1 Notice of OKYO Pharma Limited Annual General Meeting 2021

How to vote Your votes matter. If you cannot attend, please vote your shares by appointing the Chairman of the Company as your proxy. You can vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxyor by returning a paper proxy instruction if you received a hard-copy proxy form. All voting at the Annual General Meeting will be held as a poll in accordance with the provisions of our articles of association, so you can rest assured that your vote will count. You will be able to submit a poll card (if you wish to change your votes contained in your completed form of proxy or have not voted prior to the meeting) in a short window after the meeting has formally closed. Instructions on how to do this will be given on the meeting platform. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different ordinary share or ordinary shares held by that shareholder. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy provided or other instrument appointing a proxy must be emailed to externalproxyqueries@computershare.co.ukor received by post at the offices of Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's registrar, at the address shown on the form of proxy. We recommend that, on this occasion and due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, proxies are sent by email if possible. How to speak If you wish to raise a question at the Annual General Meeting, we ask that you submit your question in advance. We would politely remind you that the Directors will not answer questions relating to the individual rights of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting itself, but if you wish to submit such a question by email, we will respond to the extent we are able. If you chose to submit a question, we will confirm to you at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting that the question will be addressed. Unless you specifically request otherwise, the Chairman will put your question to the meeting and identify you by name as the person who has put the question (in the same way as he would ask you to identify yourself at an in-person meeting). Conducting the meeting in this way will allow everyone present to clearly hear the question. In addition, there will be a short period at the start of the meeting for additional questions, but we would be very grateful if any matters could be raised in advance, as this will enable questions to be dealt with expediently. Questions on the day will be taken by shareholders using the electronic "raise your hand" feature or typing their question into the Q&A box in the meeting. You will be kept on mute by the meeting host unless and until you are invited to ask your question(s). Please submit any questions by email to info@okyopharma.comwith the subject line "AGM Question". 2 Notice of OKYO Pharma Limited Annual General Meeting 2021

Letter from the Chairman Dear Shareholder, I look forward to welcoming you at the OKYO Pharma Limited (the "Company" or "OKYO") Annual General Meeting, on Monday 27 September 2021 ("AGM"). The AGM will start at 10.00 a.m. In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and with a view to taking appropriate measures to safeguard its shareholders' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible, the Company is invoking certain of the meetings provisions in its articles of association. These provisions allow the Chairman to conduct a general meeting in such a manner as he thinks fit. Whilst it was never envisaged that these provisions would be used for this purpose, they can be used, to facilitate a shareholder meeting where it is necessary, on grounds of the personal safety of all concerned, to avoid the need for persons to be in the same physical location. For the purposes of the meeting provisions of the articles of association, we are designating the location of the meeting to be the place where the Chairman is located. I appreciate that the Company has not done this before, and so I will explain the impact on the operation of the AGM and the voting process in some detail. 1. Before the AGM In the usual way we ask and encourage shareholders to vote for the AGM resolutions by appointing the Chairman as a shareholder's proxy. Accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to cast their proxy online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxyor to complete the enclosed form of proxy (if you received a hard-copy proxy form) (the "Form of Proxy") and return it by post to Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY ("Registrar"), as soon as possible. To be valid, the Form of Proxy provided or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by 10.00 a.m. on Friday 24 September 2021, or in the case of shares held through CREST, via the CREST system. In accordance with the Company's articles of association, all of the voting at the meeting will be conducted on a poll and there will be no show of hands. This means that votes will be counted for all the shares that you have. Please remember to submit any questions in advance in accordance with the instructions on page 2 by email to info@okyopharma.comwith the subject line "AGM Question". If you wish to appoint a corporate representative, please contact the Registrar in the usual way. 2. On the Day of the Meeting The meeting takes place at 10.00 a.m. on Monday 27 September 2021. To join the meeting type (or paste) the following web address into your web browser: https://mmitc.webex.com/mmitc/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb6a23519635292e72bb0610ffb2cd 0f1 You will be asked to enter a password to gain access to the meeting. This code can be found on the bottom section of your proxy form. Please detach and keep this portion of the proxy form before returning the proxy form. 3 Notice of OKYO Pharma Limited Annual General Meeting 2021

When the meeting opens at the appointed time, you will be able to see and hear the Chairman. The Chairman will open the meeting and address any questions that have been submitted in advance. There will then be a short opportunity to put any additional questions. Shareholders should indicate if they would like to ask a question using the electronic "raise your hand" feature or by typing their question into the Q&A box in the meeting. All attendees will remain muted by the host unless and until they are invited to ask a question. The Chairman will then formally put the resolutions to the meeting and advise of the proxy votes received in advance. The meeting will then formally close. As shareholders exit the meeting, they will have the option to submit an electronic poll card to record their vote. If you (a) have already submitted a proxy instruction and do not wish to change your vote; or (b) do not wish to vote, you can click on the button to skip this step. The voting facility will switch off 30 minutes after the close of the meeting. The results of the meeting will be announced by RNS and posted to the Company's website www.okyopharma.comon the day of the meeting. The full poll results will also be published on this website at the same time. The business of the AGM comprises resolutions (each, a "Resolution" and together, the "Resolutions") that public companies regularly bring to shareholders. The following committees of the board (the "Board") are currently constituted with membership as set out below: Audit, Risk and Disclosure committee Willy Simon John Brancaccio (Chair) Remuneration committee John Brancaccio Willy Simon (Chair) Nomination committee Gabriele Cerrone (Chair) Willy Simon In accordance with good corporate governance, all directors of the Company shall retire by rotation. Resolutions are therefore proposed to approve the re-election of Willy Simon, Dr Gary S Jacob, Gabriele Cerrone and John Brancaccio. Resolutions are also proposed to receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021, to appoint the Company's auditors and to provide certain customary authorities to the Company's directors. The full text of the Resolutions proposed at the AGM is set out in the formal notice of the AGM starting on page 6 of this document. Explanatory notes on all the Resolutions to be considered at the AGM start on page 9 of this document. The Board is recommending that Shareholders support all the Resolutions before the AGM by casting your proxy online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxyor returning your proxy vote to Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY ("Registrar") as soon as possible but in any event, so as to reach the aforementioned address by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday 24 September 2021. Full details about how to vote and attend the AGM is given on pages 13 to 16 of this notice. 4 Notice of OKYO Pharma Limited Annual General Meeting 2021

